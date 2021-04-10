‘Single All the Way’ Netflix Christmas Movie: What We Know So Far

Netflix is adding the gay holiday rom-com Single all the Way to its 2021 holiday season fare that also currently includes A Castle for Christmas, A Boy called Christmas, The Princess Switch 3 among others. Here’s what we know so far.

The movie will be directed by the Tony-award winning director, Michael Mayer who brought to life the Broadway sensation Spring Awakening. The script for Single All the Way was written by screenwriter and executive producer Chad Hodge (Good Behavior, Wayward Pines). Joel S.Rice of Muse Entertainment is producing.

Producer Joel Rice has said it will be a hysterical, genuine holiday romantic comedy that explores friendship and love between gay men. Here’s everything else we know about Single All the Way:

What is the plot of Single All the Way?

The movie is about Peter, a perpetually single gay man who asks his best friend to join him for the holidays as his significant other, but plans go awry when he falls for his mother’s trainer. The official logline for the film is the following:

“Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James — the plan goes awry.”

Screenwriter Chad Hodge told Variety:

“When I sat down to write this movie, I made a list of all the things I personally wanted to see in holiday rom-com. The list ran the gamut, from honestly portraying the uniqueness of gay friendships and relationships, to often hilarious dynamics of our families, to Jennifer Coolidge. I’m so grateful to Netflix for embracing all of it. I can’t wait to see it come to life.” While Mayer remarked, “I’m excited to bring this funny, touching and –unusual for a holiday movie—gay romantic comedy to life because its message of love and family is universal. It’s also really gratifying to tell a story that happens AFTER coming out.”

Who is cast in Single All the Way?

Netflix announced the cast on its Twitter on March 23, 2021 and it featured the photos of the three male leads, Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Philemon Chambers (Of Hearts and Castles) and Luke MacFarlane (Brothers and Sisters) holding their copy of the script. They will be playing Peter, Nick and James respectively.

Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Luke Macfarlane will star in Single All The Way — a holiday rom-com about Peter, a perpetually single man whose best friend poses as his boyfriend just as his mom sets him up on an incredible blind date with her handsome trainer 💞 pic.twitter.com/YPVnelV1kG — Netflix (@netflix) March 23, 2021

Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie) and Kathy Najimy (Hocus Pocus) were also announced as cast members in another tweet. Coolidge will play Peter’s wacky aunt, while Najimy will play Peter’s meddling mom. Golden Globe winner Barry Bostwick (War and Remembrance) will play Peter’s dad.

To make the yuletide even gayer, icons Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy will co-star! As Michael Urie put it, "If that isn’t some kinda gay Christmas miracle, I don’t know what is." photos via Getty https://t.co/tRZ1fty3BR pic.twitter.com/1yesFtxMqw — Most (@Most) March 23, 2021

Star Michael Urie said in a statement:

“Celebrating Christmas in springtime with this amazing group of stars must mean I was good this year. Chad Hodge has written a laugh-out-loud-funny and lump-in-throat-sweet movie that Michael Mayer will effortlessly lift off the page. My mom is Kathy Najimy, my dad is Barry Bostwick and my aunt if Jennifer Coolidge –if that isn’t some kinda gay Christmas miracle, I don’t know what is.”

What is the production status on Single All the Way?

The production for the movie is currently underway in Montreal, Canada. It started on March 29 and is currently scheduled to continue until May 1, 2021 according to issue 1239 of Production Weekly.

When will Single All the Way be released on Netflix?

Netflix’s Single All the Way was announced as a holiday romantic comedy, which is also is indicated in its title, playing off of Jingle All the Way, so will likely be released in November or December 2021. The precise release date will be announced in the coming months.