Sofia Vergara ‘Griselda’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

Following the success of the Narcos franchise, Netflix is diving headfirst back into another biographic series about the drug empire led by Griselda Blanco. The new limited series has been filming since March 2022 and here’s the latest on everything we know about the upcoming Griselda series.

News of the show first came about last November with Illuminerdi first reporting that a Narcos spin-off was in development with the same team. Days later, we also reported that the show was in development, and just a day after that Netflix officially unveiled the title but was keen to stress that “there is no association or crossover between the shows.”

It’s taken a long time for Griselda to come to our screens. According to the initial PR release from Netflix it’s taken Latin World Entertainment eight years for the series to be picked up.

So with that out of the way, let’s run through everything we know so far about Griselda coming soon to Netflix:

Who’s behind Griselda on Netflix?

Ingrid Escajeda is the showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the project. Her previous credits include working on Empire as a co-executive producer, Justified, Sneaky Pete, and Better Off Ted.

Luis Balaguer, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Carlo Bernard also Executive Produce.

Andrés Baiz, who directed episodes 7 and 8 of Netflix’s upcoming series The Sandman, will direct all six episodes of Griselda. His other credits include directing episodes on both Narcos and Narcos: Mexico plus 2013’s Roa and 2011’s The Hidden Face.

Eric Newman of Grand Electric (who works with Netflix on a myriad of projects under his overall deal) is working on the show as an executive producer non-writing role.

Speaking about the project, Newman said:

“Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences.”

Latin World Entertainment (founded by Luis Balaguer and Sofia Vergara) and Grand Electric are the two companies producing the show for Netflix.

What is Griselda about? Who is the drug queen Griselda?

Griselda Blanco ranks among the most notorious drug lords in history with her name often appearing in lists where she’s compared to the likes of Pablo Escobar, Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, Al Capone, and El Chapo.

This limited series is her story coming to the big screen although how faithful to real-world events it’ll be is yet to be known.

Here’s the official logline for the series:

GRISELDA chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow”.

The Independent put together an excellent primer for the series running through the drug queen’s reign throughout the 70s, 80s, and up to her eventual demise in 2012.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Griselda hit our screens. Catherine Zeta-Jones played the character in the TV movie Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story back in 2018.

Who is in the cast of Netflix’s Griselda?

Sofia Vergara was the first name attached to the project who is playing the lead role of Griselda Blanco herself.

In January 2022, ahead of camera’s rolling, 12 names were added to the cast including:

Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico) as Dario

(Narcos: Mexico) as Dario Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel

as Isabel Alberto Ammann (Narcos) as Alberto Bravo

(Narcos) as Alberto Bravo Christian Tappan (The Great Heist) as Arturo

(The Great Heist) as Arturo Diego Trujillo (Metastasis) as German Panesso

(Metastasis) as German Panesso Paulina Davila (Luis Miguel) as Carmen

(Luis Miguel) as Carmen Gabriel Sloyer (Narcos) as Diaz

(Narcos) as Diaz Juliana Aidén Martinez as June

as June Martin Rodriguez (Detrás de la verdad) as Rivi

(Detrás de la verdad) as Rivi José Zúñiga (American Crime Story: Versace) as Amilcar

(American Crime Story: Versace) as Amilcar Maximiliano Hernández (The Americans) as Papo Mejia

(The Americans) as Papo Mejia Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

Since that first drop of info we also know of more names attached to the project including:

Jose Velazquez (The Wilds) as Uber Trujillo Blanco

(The Wilds) as Uber Trujillo Blanco Martín Fajardo (Now and Then) as Ozzy Trujillo Blanco

(Now and Then) as Ozzy Trujillo Blanco Tony Graham (Vice) as Armando

(Vice) as Armando Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Supernatural) as Jon Roberts a noted drug trafficker and government informant.

(Supernatural) as Jon Roberts a noted drug trafficker and government informant. Alejandro Barrios (Queen of the South) as Horatio

(Queen of the South) as Horatio Evan Shafran as Congressman Robin Wilson

as Congressman Robin Wilson Goya Robles as Ricardo Morales Navarrete aka Monkey Morales

as Ricardo Morales Navarrete aka Monkey Morales Wilmer Calderon as Johnny

Billboard reports that Karol G, the Colombian singer, will make her acting debut in the Griselda series. She’ll be playing the role of Carla described as one of Griselda’s mules.

You can find an expanded version of the Griselda cast list here.

How many episodes will there be?

The limited series will consist of six 50-minute episodes.

Where is Griselda in production? Where is Griselda filmed?

According to multiple production listings, filming began on January 24th, 2022 and is scheduled to wrap on June 30th, 2022.

The show is filming under the working title of “Emerald”.

The series is being filmed in two notable locations with some of the filming in Los Angeles, California, and the other parts filmed in Miami, Florida. We’re told that the production first began filming in Los Angeles in the week beginning January 24th.

We’re told that location scouts were seen in early November 2021 looking for locations in Long Beach, CA.

The DailyMail notable snapped some pictures of Sofia Vergara filming in LA in early February 2022. The newspaper notes “the 49-year-old actress donned a green jumpsuit with red highlights on the set of the production,”

JustJared similarly got some exclusive pics of Sofia Vergara filming the upcoming series where she’s seemingly chasing one of her co-stars with a bat.

Numerous people spotted that Netflix were taking over the former Club Ripples for filming in Long Beach. Some even were hopeful that the restaurant was getting a revival of sorts. Of course, it was just Netflix who had temporarily transformed the building into “El Floridita”.

LBIZE states that:

“Filming has been non-stop since Feb. 22, when trailers, portable bathrooms, an array of classic cars given the story’s 1970s and ’80s timeline, and plenty of power generators took over the beach lot directly across from the Floridita set.”

Fun to see the old Club Ripples get a facelift. Netflix is in town filming the miniseries about #GriseldaBlanco with #SofiaVergara. With the beachfront property here I really wish a new bar opened up for good here though. Really awesome location. pic.twitter.com/gK4P45CP8r — Jake Williams (@mr__twitchy) February 27, 2022

It’s worth noting that production on the series likely paused because of Vergara’s filming duties on America’s Got Talent in April 2022.

When will Griselda release on Netflix?

No release date or window has been provided. Based on its production schedule a 2022 release date seems unlikely so we’re guessing a 2023 release is most probable.

Are you looking forward to watching Griselda on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.