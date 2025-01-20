New Horror Series ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Kicks Off Filming for Netflix

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, the new horror drama produced by Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers, has kicked off filming in Mississauga, ON! Haley Z. Boston is the creator and showrunner of the new series. We’ll continue to keep track of everything you need to know about the series, including cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is an upcoming Netflix Original horror drama series created by Haley Z. Boston, who is also an executive producer and showrunner. Haley previously worked as a writer on Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and Brand New Cherry Flavor. The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt join her as executive producers on behalf of their production, Upside Down Productions. Andrea Sperling also joins as an executive producer through her overall deal with Netflix.

The Duffer Brothers had the following to say about the series:

“We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Scripted Series of US & Canada at Netflix, had the following to say:

“We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with dream partners Matt, Ross and Hilary to bring this unexpected and spine-tingling story to life through Haley’s uniquely riveting vision.”

Among the confirmed directors currently is Weronika Tofilska, who directed episodes 1 to 4 on Netflix’s award-winning limited series Baby Reindeer. Other credits include The Irregulars and His Dark Materials.

What is the plot of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen?

The full synopsis for the series has yet to be revealed, and so far, we only know the following about the plot:

“Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials.” Read Next Netflix Release Schedule 2025: All The New Movies and Series Coming

Who are the cast members of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen?

In November 2024, it was reported by Deadline that Daisy Jones & the Six actress Camila Morrone and The White Lotus actor Adam DiMarco are in negotiations to star in the series, which was confirmed in mid-December 2024. The duo will play the “bride” and “groom” in the series.

Joining the cast in yet-to-be-revealed roles are:

Jennifer Jason Leigh (Fargo, Annihilation)

(Fargo, Annihilation) Ted Levine (Monk, Big Sky)

(Monk, Big Sky) Gus Birney (Shining Vale, ​The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window)

(Shining Vale, ​The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox, Oslo)

(Unorthodox, Oslo) Karla Crome (The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, Lazarus)

(The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, Lazarus) Zlatko Burić (Triangle of Sadness)

What is the production status of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming was initially scheduled to kick off on January 13th, 2025, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Production would then last at least three months and is expected to finish by April 11th, 2025.

On January 20th, Upside Down Pictures shared on Instagram that filming had finally begun. Their post reads, “Today is a Very Good day. Day 01 of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen.”

Are you excited to watch Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!