‘Matchrom: The Greatest Showman’ Docuseries From Drive to Survive Team Coming to Netflix in 2025

Box to Box Films is working on another documentary for Netflix. This time, we’ll step into the world of sports promotion with Barry Hearn’s Matchroom Sports, which manages stars in sports such as snooker, darts, professional boxing, and more. The series is set to debut on Netflix exclusively sometime in 2025. Here’s everything we know so far.

Matchroom: The Greatest Showman (Working Title) is an upcoming Netflix Original sports documentary from F1: Drive to Survive producers Box to Box Films. The documentary will give the audiences “unprecedented” access to Barry and Eddie Hearn, the father-son duo of Matchroom Sports, the biggest sporting promotion in the United Kingdom.

Head of Sports & Factual at Box to Box, Warren Smith, had the following to say about the documentary:

“At Box to Box we are privileged to have access to some of the world’s biggest sports stars, teams and organisations.

Now is time for the deal makers and there is none bigger than Barry and Eddie Hearn with their team at Matchroom.

It’s a British success story that is going for global domination.”

When is Matchroom: The Greatest Showman (WT) coming to Netflix?

There is no official release date for Matchroom: The Greatest Showman (WT). However, it has been confirmed that the documentary will be released on Netflix exclusively in 2025.

What is Matchroom Sports?

Matchroom Sports is a sporting events promotion founded by Barry Hearn in 1982. Starting with Snooker, Matchroom Sports managed stars such as Jimmy White, Steve Davis, and Dennis Taylor. As the promotor’s influence grew over the decades, it branched into several other sports, such as pool, bowling, golf, fishing, darts, table tennis, poker, gymnastics, and, most notably, professional boxing.

Matchroom Barry Hearn Snooker Players S

Pictured: Barry Hearn (center) with some of the best snooker players of the 1980s signed to his promotion Matchroom Sports.

After stepping down as chairman of Matchroom in April 2021, Barry’s son, Eddie, a notable figure in the boxing scene, took over. Eddie has signed numerous former and current male and female boxing champions to the promotion, such as;

  • Anthony Joshua (Former Unified World heavyweight Champion)
  • Rhiannon Dixon (Current WBO female lightweight World Champion)
  • Chris Billam-Smith (Current WBO cruiserweight champion)
  • Canelo Alvarez (Current WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring super middleweight champion)
  • Katie Taylor (Current WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight champion)
  • Fabio Wardley (Current British, Commonwealth and WBO European heavyweight champion)
  • Joe Cordina (Current British lightweight champion)
  • Ellie Scotney (Current IBF, WBO, and The Ring female super-bantamweight World champion)

and plenty more!

Katie Taylor Eddie Hearn Boxing

Picture: Katie Taylor (left), Eddie Hearn (Center) and Chantelle Cameron (right) in May 2023.

Eddie Hearn had the following to say about the upcoming documentary:

“This is a game changer. For the first time ever, we have provided access all areas to a film crew to give fans an unprecedented glimpse at what goes on behind the scenes to power the Matchroom machine.

We want to push storytelling to new heights across boxing, darts, snooker and multi-sports, so we are delighted to partner with a production powerhouse in Box to Box.

In our continued pursuit for global domination in the sporting world, we cannot wait for an international audience to watch this exclusive series on Netflix.”

What is the episode count?

We don’t have a confirmed episode count at the time of writing. However, we have discovered that each episode will have an approximate runtime of 50 minutes.

Will you watch Matchroom: The Greatest Showman (WT) on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

