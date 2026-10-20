Netflix To Stream Canceled Starz Comedy Series ‘Run the World’

More Starz titles are joining Netflix, with the canceled comedy series Run the World set to join the Netflix US library on November 17th, 2026, we can confirm.

The news comes on the very same day that Blindspotting lands on Netflix, and it means that all three Starz series axed together back in September 2023 have now found their way to Netflix in one form or another. Heels was the first of the bunch, arriving in September 2024 (before being removed again following its licensing run), and now Run the World completes the set.

What is Run the World?

Created by Leigh Davenport (Netflix’s The Perfect Find, BET’s Boomerang), Run the World is a half-hour comedy that follows a group of smart, funny, thirty-something Black women who live, work, and play in Harlem as they set out on their quest for world domination, juggling career highs and lows, hookups, and heartbreak along the way.

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The series had some serious pedigree behind it. Yvette Lee Bowser, the creator of Living Single and a producer on Netflix’s very own Dear White People, served as showrunner for season 1 before handing the reins to Rachelle Williams-BenAry (Love Life, Mixed-ish) for season 2. Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field also handled the show’s wardrobe, so expect plenty of fashion on display.

The core four are played by Amber Stevens West (The Carmichael Show) as Whitney, Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS: Los Angeles) as Ella, Bresha Webb (Marlon) as Renee, and Corbin Reid (Valor) as Sondi. Rounding out the cast are Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Nick Sagar (who Netflix subscribers will recognize from The Princess Switch movies), Jay Walker, Tonya Pinkins, and Living Single alum Erika Alexander as Ella’s boss, Barb.

It’s worth noting that Bordeaux didn’t return for season 2, with the second outing refocusing on Whitney, Renee, and Sondi.

How many seasons of Run the World are coming to Netflix?

Both seasons, totaling 16 half-hour episodes, are set to hit Netflix on November 17th.

Season 1 premiered on Starz on May 16th, 2021, with season 2 following on May 26th, 2023. The de facto series finale aired on July 14th, 2023, before Starz canceled the show that September alongside Heels and Blindspotting. Starz also scrapped The Venery of Samantha Bird at the same time, despite it being just two episodes away from wrapping its first season.

As with most of the recent Starz pickups, our understanding is that Run the World will be exclusive to Netflix in the United States. We’ll update this post should any other regions be confirmed. Given the short licensing windows we’ve seen on many of these deals recently (Spartacus and Nashville both only got 12 months before departing in September 2026), we wouldn’t bank on Run the World sticking around forever either, so it may be worth getting your binge in sooner rather than later.

Will Netflix revive Run the World for season 3?

We’d keep expectations in check. While licensed shows have occasionally found a second life on Netflix (The Hunting Wives being the most recent example, earning a Netflix renewal after stalling at Starz), revivals of already-canceled shows remain incredibly rare. Heels fans were holding out similar hopes when that show arrived, and that never materialized.

That said, the show has a passionate fanbase that’s still calling for more, and a strong showing in the Netflix top 10s certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Run the World is just the latest in a long list of Lionsgate/Starz titles to make their way to Netflix over the past couple of years, including Black Sails, Heels, Spartacus, Blindspotting, and the Power franchise, the latter of which is also due to hit Netflix US in November.

For everything else heading your way, be sure to check out our constantly updated guide to what’s coming to Netflix in November 2026.

Will you be checking out Run the World when it hits Netflix on November 17th? Let us know in the comments below.