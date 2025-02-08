Stranger Things Creators New Netflix Show ‘The Boroughs’ Wraps Filming

Filming has wrapped on one of two major new shows from the Stranger Things creator’s production company, Upside Down Pictures.

The Boroughs, a new sci-fi series announced in 2023, began production in September 2024 and stars Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman. Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews serve as showrunners. The show occurs in a retirement community in the New Mexico desert, and an unlikely band of heroes battle untold evil.

Filming for the series has taken place in New Mexico at Netflix’s expansive filming hub, in addition to surrounding areas in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. According to the local film office, The Boroughs has employed “over 2,000 New Mexicans – 275 crew members, 32 principal actors, and 1,934 background talent.” Netflix has previously filmed The Harder They Fall, Chupa, End of the Road, Daybreak, Army of the Dead, and even some parts of Stranger Things from their production hub here.

A makeup artist on the show, Leo Satkovich, celebrated the season 1 wrap by posting on Instagram, “That is a season wrap on The Boroughs season 1! What an amazing experience full of creativity and passion. I knew from the very beginning this show was serendipitous and it did not disappoint. This HMU team was nothing short of kismet and I can’t wait for @netflix and @upsidedownpictures to share this magic with the world! I absolutely loved my time in Albuquerque but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t ready to head home and sleep for a few weeks”

Midway through the shoot, Leo also shared some other behind-the-scenes snaps from filming.







Audiences at Next on Netflix 2025 weren’t treated to footage of The Boroughs, sadly, but a first-look screenshot was nestled into one of the slides, although that has sadly not yet been released to the public. Matt and Ross Duffer, who serve as executive producers, both attended the event, teasing the upcoming series, saying that this show, in particular, shares a lot of DNA with Stranger Things. “It’s about a group of misfits who fight an otherworldly evil… Only this time, it’s set in a retirement community. It’s fun, scary, and touching, too, and we can’t wait for you to see it.”

Upside Down Pictures also remains hard at work on other projects. Filming is still ongoing on Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, which kicked off on January 20th with the announcement that Baby Reindeer director Weronika Tofilska was attached to the new horror project. Stranger Things season 5 is in post-production with a planned 2025 release. They’re also actively involved in various Stranger Things spin-offs, including a new animated series. No word on the status of their other announced projects: Death Note and The Talisman.

Are you excited about The Boroughs on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.