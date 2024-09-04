‘The Boroughs’: Alfred Molina, Geena Davis and Bill Pullman Among Six Cast

Netflix News and Previews

Pictured from left to right: Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman.

The exciting ensemble cast of The Boroughs, the latest Netflix project produced by The Duffer Brothers, has been announced. Starring Alfred Molina, Clarke Peters, and Alfre Woodard, filming begins in September but will conclude in early 2025. Here’s what we know so far about The Boroughs on Netflix.

The Boroughs is an upcoming Netflix Original supernatural mystery series created by showrunners Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. 

The Boroughs Netflix Showrunners Will Matthews Will Jeffrey Addis

Pictured left to right: Will Matthews, Jeffrey Addiss, and Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Director, Original Series at Netflix, at the Premiere of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – Getty Images.

Upside Down Pictures produces the series, with Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt as executive producers. Showrunners Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) are executive producers alongside Ben Taylor (Sex Education), who will direct multiple episodes, including the pilot.

The Boroughs Netflix Duffer Brothers

Matt, left, and Ross Duffer. Photograph: Jabari Jacobs/Netflix.

What is the plot of The Boroughs?

Netflix has provided a logline for The Boroughs:

“In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time. “

Who are the cast members of The Boroughs?

Netflix has revealed The Boroughs’ six lead cast members: Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pulman.

Alfred Molina plays Sam. The actor is known for his iconic role in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 as Doctor Otto Octavius, aka Doc Oc.

The Boroughs Netflix Alfred Molina

Pictured: Alfred Molina (left) and as Otto Octavious in Spider-Man 2 – Columbia Pictures.

Geena Davis plays Renee. The actress won an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role as Muriel Pritchett in The Accidental Tourist and was also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role as Thelma in Thelma & Louise.

The Boroughs Netflix Geena Davis

Pictured: Geena Davis (left) and as Thelma in Thelma & Louise (right) – Pathé Entertainment.

Alfre Woodard plays Judy. Woodard has starred in over 130 movies and television shows, a handful of which have been Netflix projects, such as Luke Cage (formerly Netflix), The Gray Man, Fatherhood, and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

The Boroughs Netflix Alfre Woodard

Picture: Alfre Woodard (left) and as Aunt Josephine in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – Netflix

Denis O’Hare plays Walley. The actor is best known for his numerous roles in Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology American Horror Story. He also starred as Tyr in American Gods and Russel Edington in True Blood.

The Boroughs Netflix Denis Ohare

Picture: Denis O’Hare (left) and as Russel Edington in True Blood (right). – HBO 

Clarke Peters plays Art. The Wire fans will constantly recognize Peters as Detective Lester Freamon. He also starred in the Netflix film Da 5 Bloods as Otis and played the role of Abercombie in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The Boroughs Netflix Clarke Peters

Picture: Clarke Peters (left) and as Abercombie in Three Billboards (right) – Blueprint Pictures

Bill Pullman plays Jack. Pullman starred as President Whitmore in Independence Day and reprised the role in its sequel twenty years later.

The Boroughs Netflix Bill Pullman

Picture: Bill Pullman (left) and as President Whitmore in Independence Day – Twentieth Century Fox

What is the production status of The Boroughs?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

We have confirmation that filming will begin on September 6th, 2024, and last several months before ending on February 11th, 2025.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that The Boroughs will have eight episodes. Runtimes have yet to be confirmed.

When is The Boroughs Netflix release date?

An official release date has yet to be unveiled by Netflix, and we don’t expect to hear any news of a release date for many months.

Given the filming schedule, we’d be lucky to see The Boroughs on Netflix before the end of 2025. A 2026 release is more realistic.

Are you looking forward to watching The Boroughs on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

