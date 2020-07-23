‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

Sweet Magnolias is probably going to be one of the best-hidden gems added to Netflix in 2020. The feel-good drama dropped on Netflix in May 2020 but has left us wanting more. Will Sweet Magnolias be back for season 2 on Netflix? What can we expect and when can we expect the release date? Let’s dive in.

The series comes from Sheryl J. Anderson who is mainly known for her work on Charmed and Ties that Bind. The story is about the bond between three women as they all face their own unique challenges. The series was first announced back in 2018 and finally released on Netflix on May 19th, 2020.

So let’s now turn our attention towards a potential second season of Sweet Magnolias.

Has Sweet Magnolias been renewed for a second season?

Official renewal status: Officially renewed (last updated: 07/27/2020)

The closest we came to a renewal until July 2020 was a GIF posted by the showrunner indicating she’s hard at work writing the next season.

However, on July 23rd, 2020 Netflix officially announced the series would, in fact, return for a second season.

#SweetMagnolias has been renewed for a second season! pic.twitter.com/QJUj7Y4Iup — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 23, 2020

How has Sweet Magnolias performed on Netflix?

The good news is that there’s good evidence the show is performing well particularly in the United States. According to our most popular page, the series hit number 5 in Australia, number 2 in Canada, number 3 in the Netherlands, number 4 in the United Kingdom, and featured in the top 10 list in Spain, Mexico, and New Zealand.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix US (May 21st) 1. Avatar: The Last Airbender

2. Sweet Magnolias

3. Riverdale

4. Dead to Me

5. The Flash

6. White Lines

7. Outer Banks

8. Magic for Humans

9. Ozark

10. The Office pic.twitter.com/YQaHkQTGh3 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 21, 2020

What to expect from Sweet Magnolias season 2

There’s a huge array of questions going into season 2 especially after the dramatic way season 1 came to a close, particularly in the last 10 minutes.

The big cliffhanger at the end of season 1 is the outcome of the fight from the after-prom party. It led to a car crash and Kyle is currently unconscious. However, it’s never revealed who the passenger in the car is so that’s the major question leading into season 2.

Elsewhere, Maddie is already strained by the fact that her ex-partner has suggested they give their relationship another shot while using her kids as a good reason to give it a go.

Helen just split from her on and off again boyfriend so it’ll be interesting to see what happens there especially since she’s desperate for a child.

Finally, Dana has her own problems trying to keep her business afloat and is now confronted with the fact she may have an estranged son working in her kitchen.

As you may know, the show is actually based on a novel series that spanned 11 books in total. Those include:

Stealing Home (2007)

A Slice of Heaven (2007)

Feels Like Family (2007)

Welcome to Serenity (2008)

Home in Carolina (2010)

Sweet Tea at Sunrise (2010)

Honeysuckle Summer (2010)

Midnight Promises (2012)

Catching Fireflies (2012)

Where Azaleas Bloom (2012)

Swan Point (July 29, 2014)

So there’s plenty more source material to cover from Sheryll Woods but how exact the Netflix series keeps with the original source material remains to be seen.

When will Sweet Magnolias season 2 be on Netflix?

Assuming a swift renewal and that production opens up in Georgia where the series is filmed in short order, the show could easily return on Netflix at some point in 2021.

Unfortunetely we cannot provide a better estimate given the current variables in play.

What to watch on Netflix in the meantime

We’ll have a full list of what to watch after you finish Sweet Magnolias soon but here’s a few quick suggestions.

Virgin River is the best comparison we have. It’s a feel-good Netflix show that dropped onto Netflix without much fanfare and is thankfully getting a second season this summer. A lot of people are comparing the show to Gilmore Girls which is definitely worth a look and Hart of Dixie is another excellent series with plenty of similarities.

We’ve also since put together a big list of similar titles on Netflix to Sweet Magnolias.

Now we’ll leave you with a few fans we’ve found online also craving for a second season.

There better be a season two of #SweetMagnolias — Dizzy (@Allie_guard06) May 19, 2020

bitch i just finished sweet magnolias and the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/8pnQuloDL4 — megan. (@danymissandei) May 20, 2020

There’s a new show called Sweet Magnolias on Netflix and I am already OBSESSED. I absolutely adooooore small town shows and this one gives me Gilmore Girl vibes with more diverse characters. #SweetMagnolias pic.twitter.com/8LVb7nZEgg — Carfoonita (@HoodaJarjari) May 19, 2020

Do you want to see Sweet Magnolias come back for season 2 at Netflix? Let us know down in the comments. In addition, keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating as and when we hear of snippets of news regarding the future.