‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 1: Plot, Cast & Netflix Release Date

Jamie Lynn Spears returns to her first acting role in almost 12 years in the new romantic-drama series from Netflix, Sweet Magnolias. If you loved the Original series Virgin River, then we highly suspect you’ll also fall in love with Sweet Magnolias. We have everything you need to know about Sweet Magnolias, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

Sweet Magnolias is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic-drama series based on the Sweet Magnolias novels by author Sherryl Woods.

When is the Netflix release date for Sweet Magnolias?

The first season of Sweet Magnolias will be available to stream on Netflix on May 19th, 2020.

What is the plot of Sweet Magnolias?

The plot synopsis for Sweet Magnolias has been provided by Netflix:

In the town of Serenity, three South Carolina women who have been friends since high school help shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family.

Who are the cast members of Sweet Magnolias?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the first season of Sweet Magnolias:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Maddie Townsend JoAnna Garcia Swisher Reba | Not Another Teen Movie | The Internship Dana Sue Sullivan Brooke Elliot Drop Dead Diva | Dolly Parton’s | Heartstrings Helen Decatur Heather Headley Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights | Diary of a Mad Black Woman | Elmo’s Magic Cookbook Bill Townsend Chris Klein American Pie | Election | We Were Soldiers Noreen Fitzgibbons Jamie Lynn Spears Crossroads | Zoey 101 | Miss Guided Justin Bruening Justin Bruening Good Behaviour | Indivisible | Grey’s Anatomy Annie Sullivan Anneliese Judge *Debuting in Sweet Magnolias* Ty Townsend Carson Rowland American Housewife | I Am Frankie | Cruel Fixation Kyle Townsend Logan Allen Creepshow | Bernie the Dolphin | Talia in the Kitchen Ronnie Sullivan Brandon Quinn The Fosters | Rebel | Entourage Erik Whitley Dio Johnstone The Core | The Tempest | Dreamcatcher Isaac Downey Chris Medlin Pass the Light | Bunheads Gabe Weatherspoon Al-Jaleel Knox The Last Movie Star | Raising Dion | Dynasty

Zoey 101 actress, and sister of pop star Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears returns to acting after almost 12 years since the end of the popular teen sitcom.

What are the Sweet Magnolias novels?

The Sweet Magnolias is a collection of books by author Sheryl Woods, consisting of a total of 11 novels that were released between 2007 and 2014.

Each of the Sweet Magnolias novels is focused on a particular character, of which, the first three books focus on Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan, and Helen Decatur. As the three main characters of the Original series, we could see each season adapt one book at a time, or alternatively adapt multiple books at once.

We’re not sure if the first season will cover the events of the first book, or if the story will take inspiration from each of the first three books in the series.

When and where did filming take place for Sweet Magnolia?

Principal photography took place last year, beginning on July 8th, in Covington Georgia.

How many episodes will the first season of Sweet Magnolias air?

We have confirmation that the first season will have a total of ten episodes.

All ten episodes will be available to stream on Netflix upon release.

Can we expect to see Sweet Magnolias be available to stream in 4K?

Most definitely, it’s a requirement of new Originals to be available to stream in Ultra High Definition. If you do wish to watch Sweet Magnolia in 4K, you will need a premium subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining a 25 Mbps.

