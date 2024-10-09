‘Terminator Zero’ Renewed for a Second Season at Netflix

One of Netflix’s many social media accounts just let slip that Terminator Zero has been renewed for a second season. Netflix has yet to announce the news officially, but it looks like more Terminator Zero will soon be headed to the streaming service after a tremendous first season.

Terminator Zero is a Netflix Original anime series directed by Masashi Kudo and created and written by Mattson Tomlin. Production I.G. is the animation studio behind the series, and it previously collaborated with Netflix on B—The Beginning, Ultraman, Sol Levante, and Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.

A resistance fighter from the future is sent back in time to protect the scientist Malcolm Lee, who has created an AI in opposition to Skynet. As the T-800 begins the hunt for Malcolm and his three children, Malcolm must navigate the moral complexity of his creation for what could be either humanity’s salvation or its destruction.

Has Netflix renewed Terminator Zero?

Netflix has yet to announce the renewal of Terminator Zero. However, the Netflix Latin America account on X has inadvertently revealed that Terminator Zero will return for a second season.

In a tweet showcasing upcoming anime on Netflix, all of the titles with a second season on the way have been tagged with “Temporada 2,” which, translated from Portuguese to English, means “Season 2.”

The main Netflix X account and the Netflix Anime X account have yet to announce the news.

We have a detailed article about what to expect from the second season of Terminator Zero, which includes creator Mattson Tomlin discussing the story that goes beyond season 2.

When can we expect to see Terminator Zero season 2 on Netflix?

We have no indication of when Terminator Zero will be released on Netflix. Unless work had already started on the second season before renewal confirmation, we could wait until 2026 for a new season.

