‘Terminator Zero’ Season 2: Creator Reveals Future Season Plans & Season 1 Recap

Terminator Zero is a standalone anime series set within the Terminator Universe. The 8-episode show opens the door for further installments, and even though Netflix has yet to announce more seasons, Terminator Zero creator Mattson Tomlin has revealed that his story could take place over multiple seasons.

Created by Mattson Tomlin (Mother/Android, The Batman), Terminator Zero is set in 1990s Japan. Malcolm Lee (André Holland) has been developing his own Artificial Intelligence intended to compete with Skynet. As Judgement Day approaches in 1997, Lee’s life is threatened when he’s pursued by a Terminator (voiced by Timothy Olyphant) from the future. Not only that, the assassin is also after his three children. And to further complicate things, a resistance soldier, Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno), from the year 2022, arrives on the scene to protect Lee and his family and hopefully alter the fate of humanity.

Terminator Zero season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 29/08/2024)

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew Terminator Zero. However, this isn’t surprising, considering the series has just landed on the streaming service. Over the next few weeks, Netflix’s viewing figures will give us better insight into whether we can expect more Terminator Zero from Netflix.

However, Mattson Tomlin, the creator and writer of Terminator Zero, has revealed on X that the only way we’ll be seeing more of the anime on Netflix is if the audience numbers are there to back it up. He also revealed that regardless of three to five seasons, he knows how the story will end.

Notably, Mattson did not mention two seasons in his tweet, which could be an early indication that perhaps more of a Terminator Zero is on the way to Netflix. As we’ve covered before, often with animated series on Netflix, they’ve often given upfront orders of two seasons (or a big upfront batch of episodes) to aid on production time.

For now, we await the viewing figures and for Netflix to make an official announcement.

Terminator Zero Season 1 Review

Terminator Zero is a stellar entry in the franchise. It feels fresh and novel while also maintaining the heart of the Terminator series. It’s a brutal war across time — that aspect that never changes. The new setting in Japan is a welcome change, and the family-focused aspect adds plenty of heart and emotion.

Terminator has always been an interesting narrative on the dangers of AI, granted, in a very extreme and exaggerated scenario. However, I found that Terminator Zero particularly explores ethical and moral themes significantly deeper than we’ve seen before. Lee battles with the moral complexities of the AI he has developed. The introduction of Kokoro (Rosario Dawson) — Japan’s version of Skynet developed by Malcolm Lee — is fascinating. Kokoro’s views on humanity and Skynet offer a unique perspective and outlook.

The characters are all captivating. My favorite character turned out to be Misaki, an unknowing android-turned-babysitter developed by Lee. What I found super interesting about Misaki is how she is not aware of the fact she’s an android, and yet she cares deeply for Lee’s children like they’re her own. She’s kind and empathetic and displays true acts of emotion. Misaki also has a phenomenal backstory, but I’ll not go into it because it’s very spoiler-heavy!

The series feels most like The Terminator (1984) but has its own touch of Japanese horror elements. I must also add that the animation is superb. The team captured the gritty and brutal feel of The Terminator but also managed to create something visually spectacular—especially in the scenes between Malcolm Lee and Kokoro.

I’d like to see how Kokoro further develops and competes with Skynet. Plus, since this series is set in the same continuity as the movies, there’s every opportunity to tie-in with other storylines, with potential cameos. It still feels like Malcolm Lee’s children have a lot left to offer.

Would you like to see more Terminator Zero on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!