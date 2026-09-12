Nate Bargatze’s ‘The Breadwinner’ Sets Netflix Streaming Release Date

Nate Bargatze brought his signature deadpan humor to the big screen in The Breadwinner. If you’re wondering when you can stream the family comedy from the comfort of your own couch, we have good news: the official Netflix release date has been confirmed.

Directed by Eric Appel and co-written by Dan Lagana and Bargatze himself, The Breadwinner hit theaters on May 29th, 2026, courtesy of Sony Pictures. The film marks the major feature debut for the record-shattering stand-up comedian. He stars alongside a stacked comedic cast that includes Mandy Moore, Colin Jost, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Cherry, and Will Forte.

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For those who haven’t seen the trailer yet, here’s what you can expect from the plot:

Bargatze plays Nate Wilcox, a successful salesman who relies on his ultra-organized wife, Katie (Moore), to manage their chaotic household. But when Katie’s household invention scores a massive deal on Shark Tank, she’s sent on a prolonged business trip. Left to his own devices, Nate is forced to become a stay-at-home dad. Cue the chaotic, “Mr. Mom”-style shenanigans as Nate realizes he might be completely out of his depth.

Despite the star-studded cast and Bargatze’s massive comedy fanbase, The Breadwinner unfortunately struggled to find its footing during its theatrical run. Against a production budget of $25 million, the film ended its run with just $20.2 million at the domestic box office. Because it was not released internationally, it stands as a significant commercial disappointment.

The film didn’t fare much better with critics or audiences. It currently sits at a harsh 28% critics score and a 33% verified audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers largely criticized the movie for relying on the tired “incompetent husband” trope, noting its “half-baked jokes” and comparing it unfavorably to ’80s classics like Mr. Mom. However, if you’re a die-hard Bargatze fan, you might still find some of his signature deadpan delivery worth the watch when it lands on streaming.

When will The Breadwinner stream on Netflix US?

Because The Breadwinner is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it falls squarely under the massive Sony/Netflix Pay-1 window deal, but the one struck back in 2023, not the new one that’s due to kick in from 2027. It’s the second major Sony Pictures movie lined up for a September release, following the animated film A Magnificent Life.

Historically, Sony’s live-action theatrical films land on Netflix exactly 120 days after their initial theatrical release.

Following that standard 120-day window from its May 29th premiere, we can officially confirm that The Breadwinner will begin streaming on Netflix US on Saturday, September 26th, 2026.

Will The Breadwinner be on Netflix internationally?

While Netflix and Sony did announce a groundbreaking, multi-year global licensing agreement earlier this year, that massive new deal doesn’t kick in until 2027. Because The Breadwinner is part of Sony’s 2026 theatrical slate, its international streaming rights are still governed by older, fragmented regional contracts.

What does that mean for international subscribers? Only a handful of countries currently share the same first-window rights as the United States. India, for example, consistently receives Sony films roughly around the same time as the US, meaning subscribers there will also see the film arrive on September 26th, 2026.

For most other major regions, you’ll either have a significantly longer wait or the movie will head to a rival streaming service first.

In the United Kingdom , Sky Cinema and its streaming counterpart NOW typically hold the first-window rights to Sony movies.

, Sky Cinema and its streaming counterpart NOW typically hold the first-window rights to Sony movies. In Canada , first-window rights generally belong to Crave.

, first-window rights generally belong to Crave. In Australia, Sony titles usually head to Binge or Foxtel first.

Subscribers in these regions will likely have to wait a couple of years before The Breadwinner eventually cycles over to Netflix. Fortunately, once the new global deal begins in 2027, this staggered international rollout will become a thing of the past for future Sony releases.

Are you looking forward to checking out The Breadwinner when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!