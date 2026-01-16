Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2026 and Beyond

Since 2022, Netflix US, along with other regions, has acquired Sony Pictures movies under the Pay-1 window. In effect, this is the first period after a movie has released in theaters and represents the first time the movie has been available on streaming. It’s seen some huge movies come and go over the years, and 2026 will be no different, but we now know that Netflix globally will be getting in on the action from 2027 onwards.

Under the previous deal with Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment also co-produced several Netflix movies, including People We Meet on Vacation and Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Sadly, anime movies are not included in the deal with those going to CrunchyRoll.

Important note: All release dates seen below are tentative and highly subject to change. This is by no means the most definitive list, given that new titles are acquired by Sony Pictures constantly throughout the year. Next scheduled update in mid-2026.

Sony Pictures First Window Movies on Netflix and When They Leave

The Teachers’ Lounge – Leaving January 17th, 2026

– Leaving January 17th, 2026 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Leaving January 22nd, 2026

– Leaving January 22nd, 2026 Wicked Little Letters – Leaving January 27th, 2026

– Leaving January 27th, 2026 Tarot – Leaving February 1st, 2026

– Leaving February 1st, 2026 They Shot The Piano Player – Leaving February 14th, 2026

– Leaving February 14th, 2026 The Garfield Movie – Leaving March 21st, 2026

– Leaving March 21st, 2026 Bad Boys: Ride or Die – Leaving April 8th, 2026

– Leaving April 8th, 2026 Daddio – Leaving April 26th, 2026

– Leaving April 26th, 2026 Harold and the Purple Crayon – Leaving April 30th, 2026

– Leaving April 30th, 2026 AfAId – Leaving May 28th, 2026

– Leaving May 28th, 2026 Kneecap – Leaving June 2nd, 2026

– Leaving June 2nd, 2026 It Ends With Us – Leaving June 9th, 2026

– Leaving June 9th, 2026 Between the Temples – Leaving June 21st, 2026

– Leaving June 21st, 2026 The Forge – Leaving June 21st, 2026

– Leaving June 21st, 2026 Kill ‘Em All 2 – Leaving June 25th, 2026

– Leaving June 25th, 2026 Saturday Night – Leaving July 25th, 2026

– Leaving July 25th, 2026 Here – Leaving July 30th, 2026

– Leaving July 30th, 2026 Venom: The Last Dance – Leaving August 25th, 2026

Kraven the Hunter – Leaving September 13th, 2026

– Leaving September 13th, 2026 The Outrun – Leaving September 18th, 2026

– Leaving September 18th, 2026 One of Them Days – October 1st, 2026

– October 1st, 2026 The Room Next Door – Leaving October 19th, 2026

– Leaving October 19th, 2026 Sniper: The Last Stand – Leaving November 6th, 2026

– Leaving November 6th, 2026 Heart Eyes – Leaving November 8th, 2026

– Leaving November 8th, 2026 Paddington in Peru – Leaving November 15th, 2026

– Leaving November 15th, 2026 I’m Still Here – Leaving November 17th, 2026

– Leaving November 17th, 2026 Becoming Led Zeppelin – Leaving December 7th, 2026

– Leaving December 7th, 2026 Until Dawn – Leaving January 24th, 2027

– Leaving January 24th, 2027 The Penguin Lessons – Leaving January 26th, 2027

– Leaving January 26th, 2027 On Swift Horses – Leaving February 23rd, 2027

28 Years Later – Leaving March 20th, 2027

– Leaving March 20th, 2027 Karate Kid: Legends – Leaving March 27th, 2027

– Leaving March 27th, 2027 I Know What You Did Last Summer – Leaving April 16th, 2027

– Leaving April 16th, 2027 Jane Austen Wrecked My Life – Leaving May 13th, 2027

– Leaving May 13th, 2027 Oh, Hi! – Leaving May 22nd, 2027

– Leaving May 22nd, 2027 Caught Stealing – Leaving May 29th, 2027

– Leaving May 29th, 2027 A Line of Fire – Leaving June 17th, 2027

– Leaving June 17th, 2027 Border Hunters – Leaving June 18th, 2027

– Leaving June 18th, 2027 The Best You Can – Leaving June 25th, 2027

Leaving June 25th, 2027 Soul on Fire – Leaving July 8th, 2027

Sony Pictures Movies Coming in 2026 & Beyond

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Director: Kogonada

Cast: Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hamish Linklater

Theatrical Release Date: September 19th, 2025

Netflix US Release Date: January 17th, 2026

Logline: What if you could step through a doorway and relive a defining moment from your past? Strangers Sarah and David meet at a friend’s wedding and embark on a fantastical, humorous journey where revisiting their memories could change their present—and maybe even their futures.

Sisu: Road to Revenge

Director: Jalmari Helander

Cast: Stephen Lang, Jorma Tommila

Theatrical Release Date: November 21st, 2025

Estimated Netflix US Release: ~March 2026

Logline: “The man who refuses to die” returns to the house where his family was murdered during the war, determined to dismantle it and rebuild it in their honor. When the Red Army commander responsible resurfaces, a relentless cross-country chase ignites, continuing the story from the 2023 film.

Anaconda

Director: Tom Gormican

Cast: Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton

Theatrical Release Date: December 25th, 2025

Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~April 2026

Logline: Best friends Doug and Griff have always dreamed of remaking their favorite film, Anaconda, and a midlife crisis finally pushes them to make it happen. Deep in the Amazon, their comedic adventure turns deadly when a real giant anaconda shows up, threatening both their movie—and their lives.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director: Nia DaCosta

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams

Theatrical Release Date: January 16th, 2026

Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~May 2026

Logline: Dr. Kelson uncovers a world-changing discovery, while Spike’s encounter with Jimmy Crystal turns into a nightmare he can’t escape. In The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the only threat—human cruelty proves just as deadly, in this fourth chapter of the 28 Days Later series and follow-up to 28 Weeks Later.

Clika

Director: Michael Greene

Cast: TBD Theatrical Release Date: January 23rd, 2026 Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~May 2026 Logline: A music-driven drama set in the world of Reggaeton, following the rise of a young artist navigating the vibrant and competitive Latin music scene.

Scarlet

Director: Mamoru Hosoda (Rumored)

Cast: Jay Dee, Cristian E. Gutierrez, Daniel ‘Doknow’ Lopez

Theatrical Release Date: February 6th, 2026

Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~June 2026

Logline: An aspiring musician gets his big break when a clip of his performance goes viral, propelling him into the spotlight of the Mexican-American music scene. As fame grows, he finds himself in a dangerous game that forces him to face the consequences of his relentless pursuit of the American Dream.

The Breadwinner

Director: Eric Appel

Cast: Nate Bargatze, Mandy Moore, Stella Grace Fitzgerald

Theatrical Release Date: March 13th, 2026

Estimated Netflix Release: ~July 2026

Logline: A husband’s world is turned upside down when his supermom wife scores a deal on Shark Tank, forcing him into the role of stay-at-home dad. Suddenly out of his depth, he must navigate parenting, household chaos, and a new family dynamic.

Shiver

Director: Tommy Wirkola

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Djimon Hounsou

Theatrical Release Date: July 3rd, 2026

Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~November 2026

Logline: A high-concept thriller from Hyperobject Industries. The plot is currently kept under wraps but is expected to feature the sharp social commentary typical of Adam McKay’s productions.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya

Theatrical Release Date: July 31st, 2026

Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~November 2026

Logline: Following the erasure of his identity from the world’s memory, Peter Parker attempts to navigate a new life as a street-level hero, only to face a threat that forces him to reconsider what it means to be Spider-Man.

Insidious: The Bleeding World

Director: Jacob Chase

Cast: Lin Shaye, Amelia Eve, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell

Theatrical Release Date: August 21st, 2026

Estimated US Netflix Release: ~December 2026

Resident Evil

Director: Zach Cregger

Cast: Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Johnno Wilson

Theatrical Release Date: September 18th, 2026

Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~January 2027

Logline: A fresh survival-horror reboot returning to the terrifying roots of the franchise, focusing on the claustrophobic horror and biological mysteries of the Umbrella Corporation.

The Social Reckoning

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr, Jeremy Strong, Wunmi Mosaku, Billy Magnussen

Theatrical Release Date: October 9th, 2026

Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~February 2027

Logline: Frances Haugen, a young Facebook engineer, teams up with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to expose the social network’s most closely guarded secrets. Based on true events, this companion piece to The Social Network follows their dangerous whistleblowing journey.

Archangel

Director: William Eubank

Cast: Jim Caviezel, Olivia Thirlby, Garret Dillahunt, Shea Whigham

Theatrical Release Date: November 6th, 2026

Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~March 2027

Logline: A high-stakes sci-fi action film from Mandalay Pictures involving futuristic warfare and a soldier who may be humanity’s last hope.

Jumanji: The Next Level Sequel

Director: Jake Kasdan

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina

Theatrical Release Date: December 11th, 2026

Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~April 2027

Logline: The game is broken, and the rules have changed again. The gang must return to Jumanji to save one of their own, but they discover that nothing is as they expect.

The Nightingale

Director: Michael Morris

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Edmund Donovan

Theatrical Release Date: February 12th, 2027

Estimated Global Netflix Release: ~June 2027

Logline: Two sisters take divergent, perilous paths in German-occupied France during WWII, each fighting for survival, love, and freedom. Based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah.

The Legend of Zelda

Director: Wes Ball

Cast: Bo Bragason, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth

Theatrical Release Date: May 7th, 2027

Estimated Netflix Global Release Date: ~September 2027

Logline: Based on the iconic Nintendo franchise, a young hero named Link must embark on a quest through Hyrule to defeat the evil Ganon and save Princess Zelda.

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event

Director: Sam Mendes

Cast: Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Charlie Rowe

Theatrical Release Date: April 7th, 2028

Estimated Netflix Global Release Date: ~August 2028

Logline: The first of four interconnected feature films, each told from the perspective of a different band member, telling the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.

Sony Columbia Pictures slate also extends far beyond these dated movies to include more Ghostbusters, a sequel to Uncharted, more 28 Years Later, and a sequel to Blue Streak. PlayStation adaptations for Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Days Gone are in the works, as well as a live-action adaptation of One-Punch Man. That’s in addition to original movies like My Ex-Friend’s Wedding, Stepdude, Cola Wars, Eruption, Omega, and The Husband’s Secret, among many other titles.

In the works at TriStar Pictures include sequels to Thanksgiving, District 9, and Labyrinth. Plus titles like The Alchemist, Five, Guys and Dolls, The Last Human, Man’s Best Friend, a Boy George biopic, The Wedding People, and You’re Dead Helene, among others.

Elsewhere on the Screen Gems development slate: The Haunting in Wicker Park, Two and Only, Border Patrol, Just Dance, Summertime, The Rule of Three, Two and Only, and more.

Sony Pictures Animation Movies Coming Soon

A few notes on this section before we get into it. Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation also work on a number of projects together and are therefore not related to this deal. Firstly, Netflix has sequels lined up for KPop Demon Hunters (due out in 2029 at the absolute earliest, although it will probably be later) and The Mitchells vs. The Machines. There’s also a sequel to Wish Dragon in the works, although neither Sony Pictures nor Netflix is currently actively engaged with the project. Finally, Netflix is also due to be the home for a new Ghostbusters spin-off film (not to be confused with a series which Netflix also has in the works), although it’s not expected for another few years.

Goat

Directors: Tyree Dillihay / Adam Rosetts

Theatrical Release Date: February 13th, 2026 (releasing alongside the 2026 All-Star NBA Weekend)

Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~June 2026

Logline: Will, a small but determined goat, gets the opportunity of a lifetime when he earns a spot in the pros playing Roarball, a high-octane, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the animal kingdom’s biggest and fastest stars. Dismissed by teammates who doubt he belongs, Will sets out to shake up the game with his speed, smarts, and heart. His journey is all about proving that size does not define talent, and that even the smallest player can leave a massive impact.

Buds

Theatrical Release Date: March 12th, 2027

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~June/July 2027

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Director: Bob Persichetti / Justin K. Thompson

Voice Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Marvin Jones III

Theatrical Release Date: June 25th, 2027

Estimated Netflix Global Release Date: ~October 2027

Logline: Miles Morales returns and joins forces with Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Gwen as the Spider-Verse faces its most dangerous threat yet. With the multiverse at stake, the young hero is pushed further than ever before, testing his sense of responsibility and what it truly means to be Spider-Man. This marks the epic third chapter in the acclaimed Spider-Verse trilogy.

Undated animated titles at Sony include Bubble, from producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, about a group of monster killers working together on an Uber app called Huntr, with the plot based on a podcast by Jordan Morris. A third Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is in the works alongside Spider-Punk, Tao, Tut, Hungry Ghosts, and more.

Sony Pictures Classics Movies

Given the smaller scale of the movies under this label, titles are often a bit more hand-to-mouth, meaning we don’t have release dates or a full list far in advance. That said, here are all the remaining Sony Pictures Classics movies from 2025 yet to land on Netflix US, plus what we know is coming up next. No release date predictions here, given they tend not follow any direct pattern.

Eleanor The Great



Netflix Release Date: January 24th, 2026

Director: Scarlett Johansson

Cast: June Squibb, Erin Kellyman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht, Rita Zohar

Logline: Grieving a friend, Eleanor moves to New York and meets a journalism student fascinated by her life story — a tall tale that soon spins out of control.

East of Wall

Director: Kate Beecroft

Cast: Tabitha Zimiga, Porshia Zimiga, Scoot McNairy

Theatrical Release Date: August 15th, 2025

Logline: Set against the rugged Badlands of South Dakota, Tabatha is a headstrong young rancher who rescues and resells horses while struggling to keep her operation afloat. As she navigates a fractured family, mounting financial pressure, and unresolved grief, she also opens her land to a group of troubled local teens in need of refuge. Balancing survival and responsibility, Tabatha is forced to confront what it truly means to hold a family together, in all its forms.

Blue Moon

Director: Richard Linklater

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, Andrew Scott

Theatrical Release Date: October 17th, 2025

Logline: On the night of March 31, 1943, legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart grapples with his crumbling self-belief while nursing drinks at Sardi’s. Just across the room, his former collaborator Richard Rodgers is being celebrated for the opening night of his revolutionary new musical, Oklahoma!. As the evening unfolds, Hart is forced to confront his past, his regrets, and a partnership that changed Broadway forever.

Nuremberg

Director: James Vanderbilt

Cast: Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Mark O’Brien

Theatrical Release Date: November 7th, 2025

Logline: In the aftermath of World War II, the Allies, led by uncompromising chief prosecutor Robert H. Jackson, set out to hold the Nazi leadership accountable for the exposed horrors of the Holocaust. As the historic trials take shape, a US Army psychiatrist becomes embroiled in an intense psychological battle with former Reichsmarschall Hermann Göring. The film is based on the non-fiction book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist by Jack El-Hai.

A Magnificent Life

Director: Sylvain Chomet

Cast: Laurent Lafitte, Geraldine Pailhas, Thierry Garcia

Theatrical Release Date: November 21st, 2025

Logline: In 1955, acclaimed playwright and filmmaker Marcel Pagnol is commissioned by ELLE magazine to write a weekly column about his childhood, prompting him to reconnect with his roots as a writer while questioning his fading memory and creative confidence. When a young vision of himself appears, Pagnol revisits the defining moments of his life and career in this animated reflection, the third film in the trilogy following The Triplets of Belleville and The Illusionist.

Merrily We Roll Along

Director: Maria Friedman

Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez

Theatrical Release Date: December 5th, 2025

Logline: Live capture of the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, following three decades in the lives of composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends, writer Mary and lyricist-playwright Charley, as their relationships are tested by time, ambition, and betrayal.

A Private Life

Director: Rebecca Zlotowski

Cast: Jodie Foster, Daniel Auteuil, Virginie Efira, Mathieu Amalric

Theatrical Release Date: December 5th, 2025 (wider rollout on January 16th)

Logline: Renowned psychiatrist Lilian Steiner is shaken by the death of one of her patients and becomes convinced it was murder. Determined to uncover the truth, she launches her own investigation.

The President’s Cake

Director: Hasan Hadi

Cast: Baneen Ahmad Nayef, Sajad Mohamad Qasem, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Rahim AlHaj

Theatrical Release Date: December 12th, 2025

Logline: In 1990s Iraq, amid war and food shortages, 9-year-old Lamia is unexpectedly chosen to bake a cake for the President’s birthday. With limited supplies, she must rely on her wits and imagination to complete the impossible task.

The Choral

Director: Nicholas Hytner

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Roger Allam, Mark Addy, Alun Armstrong, Robert Emms

Theatrical Release Date: December 25th, 2025

Logline: In 1916, as the Western Front claims the men of Ramsden, Yorkshire, the local Choral Society recruits young townsmen and a mysterious new chorus master, Dr. Henry Guthrie, to keep their music alive. Amid war and conscription, the community finds solace and unity in making music together.

Undated 2026 movies currently include Bitter Christmas, I Swear, Unidentified, and A Winter’s Journey.

