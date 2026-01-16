Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2026 and Beyond

Since 2022, Netflix US, along with other regions, has acquired Sony Pictures movies under the Pay-1 window. In effect, this is the first period after a movie has released in theaters and represents the first time the movie has been available on streaming. It’s seen some huge movies come and go over the years, and 2026 will be no different, but we now know that Netflix globally will be getting in on the action from 2027 onwards.
Under the previous deal with Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment also co-produced several Netflix movies, including People We Meet on Vacation and Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Sadly, anime movies are not included in the deal with those going to CrunchyRoll.
Important note: All release dates seen below are tentative and highly subject to change. This is by no means the most definitive list, given that new titles are acquired by Sony Pictures constantly throughout the year. Next scheduled update in mid-2026.
Sony Pictures First Window Movies on Netflix and When They Leave
- The Teachers’ Lounge – Leaving January 17th, 2026
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Leaving January 22nd, 2026
- Wicked Little Letters – Leaving January 27th, 2026
- Tarot – Leaving February 1st, 2026
- They Shot The Piano Player – Leaving February 14th, 2026
- The Garfield Movie – Leaving March 21st, 2026
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die – Leaving April 8th, 2026
- Daddio – Leaving April 26th, 2026
- Harold and the Purple Crayon – Leaving April 30th, 2026
- AfAId – Leaving May 28th, 2026
- Kneecap – Leaving June 2nd, 2026
- It Ends With Us – Leaving June 9th, 2026
- Between the Temples – Leaving June 21st, 2026
- The Forge – Leaving June 21st, 2026
- Kill ‘Em All 2 – Leaving June 25th, 2026
- Saturday Night – Leaving July 25th, 2026
- Here – Leaving July 30th, 2026
- Venom: The Last Dance – Leaving August 25th, 2026
- Kraven the Hunter – Leaving September 13th, 2026
- The Outrun – Leaving September 18th, 2026
- One of Them Days – October 1st, 2026
- The Room Next Door – Leaving October 19th, 2026
- Sniper: The Last Stand – Leaving November 6th, 2026
- Heart Eyes – Leaving November 8th, 2026
- Paddington in Peru – Leaving November 15th, 2026
- I’m Still Here – Leaving November 17th, 2026
- Becoming Led Zeppelin – Leaving December 7th, 2026
- Until Dawn – Leaving January 24th, 2027
- The Penguin Lessons – Leaving January 26th, 2027
- On Swift Horses – Leaving February 23rd, 2027
- 28 Years Later – Leaving March 20th, 2027
- Karate Kid: Legends – Leaving March 27th, 2027
- I Know What You Did Last Summer – Leaving April 16th, 2027
- Jane Austen Wrecked My Life – Leaving May 13th, 2027
- Oh, Hi! – Leaving May 22nd, 2027
- Caught Stealing – Leaving May 29th, 2027
- A Line of Fire – Leaving June 17th, 2027
- Border Hunters – Leaving June 18th, 2027
- The Best You Can – Leaving June 25th, 2027
- Soul on Fire – Leaving July 8th, 2027
Sony Pictures Movies Coming in 2026 & Beyond
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
Director: Kogonada
Cast: Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hamish Linklater
Theatrical Release Date: September 19th, 2025
Netflix US Release Date: January 17th, 2026
Logline: What if you could step through a doorway and relive a defining moment from your past? Strangers Sarah and David meet at a friend’s wedding and embark on a fantastical, humorous journey where revisiting their memories could change their present—and maybe even their futures.
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Director: Jalmari Helander
Cast: Stephen Lang, Jorma Tommila
Theatrical Release Date: November 21st, 2025
Estimated Netflix US Release: ~March 2026
Logline: “The man who refuses to die” returns to the house where his family was murdered during the war, determined to dismantle it and rebuild it in their honor. When the Red Army commander responsible resurfaces, a relentless cross-country chase ignites, continuing the story from the 2023 film.
Anaconda
Director: Tom Gormican
Cast: Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton
Theatrical Release Date: December 25th, 2025
Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~April 2026
Logline: Best friends Doug and Griff have always dreamed of remaking their favorite film, Anaconda, and a midlife crisis finally pushes them to make it happen. Deep in the Amazon, their comedic adventure turns deadly when a real giant anaconda shows up, threatening both their movie—and their lives.
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
Director: Nia DaCosta
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams
Theatrical Release Date: January 16th, 2026
Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~May 2026
Logline: Dr. Kelson uncovers a world-changing discovery, while Spike’s encounter with Jimmy Crystal turns into a nightmare he can’t escape. In The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the only threat—human cruelty proves just as deadly, in this fourth chapter of the 28 Days Later series and follow-up to 28 Weeks Later.
Clika
Director: Michael Greene
Cast: TBD Theatrical Release Date: January 23rd, 2026 Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~May 2026 Logline: A music-driven drama set in the world of Reggaeton, following the rise of a young artist navigating the vibrant and competitive Latin music scene.
Scarlet
Director: Mamoru Hosoda (Rumored)
Cast: Jay Dee, Cristian E. Gutierrez, Daniel ‘Doknow’ Lopez
Theatrical Release Date: February 6th, 2026
Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~June 2026
Logline: An aspiring musician gets his big break when a clip of his performance goes viral, propelling him into the spotlight of the Mexican-American music scene. As fame grows, he finds himself in a dangerous game that forces him to face the consequences of his relentless pursuit of the American Dream.
The Breadwinner
Director: Eric Appel
Cast: Nate Bargatze, Mandy Moore, Stella Grace Fitzgerald
Theatrical Release Date: March 13th, 2026
Estimated Netflix Release: ~July 2026
Logline: A husband’s world is turned upside down when his supermom wife scores a deal on Shark Tank, forcing him into the role of stay-at-home dad. Suddenly out of his depth, he must navigate parenting, household chaos, and a new family dynamic.
Shiver
Director: Tommy Wirkola
Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Djimon Hounsou
Theatrical Release Date: July 3rd, 2026
Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~November 2026
Logline: A high-concept thriller from Hyperobject Industries. The plot is currently kept under wraps but is expected to feature the sharp social commentary typical of Adam McKay’s productions.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya
Theatrical Release Date: July 31st, 2026
Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~November 2026
Logline: Following the erasure of his identity from the world’s memory, Peter Parker attempts to navigate a new life as a street-level hero, only to face a threat that forces him to reconsider what it means to be Spider-Man.
Insidious: The Bleeding World
Director: Jacob Chase
Cast: Lin Shaye, Amelia Eve, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell
Theatrical Release Date: August 21st, 2026
Estimated US Netflix Release: ~December 2026
Resident Evil
Director: Zach Cregger
Cast: Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Johnno Wilson
Theatrical Release Date: September 18th, 2026
Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~January 2027
Logline: A fresh survival-horror reboot returning to the terrifying roots of the franchise, focusing on the claustrophobic horror and biological mysteries of the Umbrella Corporation.
The Social Reckoning
Director: Aaron Sorkin
Cast: Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr, Jeremy Strong, Wunmi Mosaku, Billy Magnussen
Theatrical Release Date: October 9th, 2026
Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~February 2027
Logline: Frances Haugen, a young Facebook engineer, teams up with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to expose the social network’s most closely guarded secrets. Based on true events, this companion piece to The Social Network follows their dangerous whistleblowing journey.
Archangel
Director: William Eubank
Cast: Jim Caviezel, Olivia Thirlby, Garret Dillahunt, Shea Whigham
Theatrical Release Date: November 6th, 2026
Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~March 2027
Logline: A high-stakes sci-fi action film from Mandalay Pictures involving futuristic warfare and a soldier who may be humanity’s last hope.
Jumanji: The Next Level Sequel
Director: Jake Kasdan
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina
Theatrical Release Date: December 11th, 2026
Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~April 2027
Logline: The game is broken, and the rules have changed again. The gang must return to Jumanji to save one of their own, but they discover that nothing is as they expect.
The Nightingale
Director: Michael Morris
Cast: Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Edmund Donovan
Theatrical Release Date: February 12th, 2027
Estimated Global Netflix Release: ~June 2027
Logline: Two sisters take divergent, perilous paths in German-occupied France during WWII, each fighting for survival, love, and freedom. Based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah.
The Legend of Zelda
Director: Wes Ball
Cast: Bo Bragason, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth
Theatrical Release Date: May 7th, 2027
Estimated Netflix Global Release Date: ~September 2027
Logline: Based on the iconic Nintendo franchise, a young hero named Link must embark on a quest through Hyrule to defeat the evil Ganon and save Princess Zelda.
The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event
Director: Sam Mendes
Cast: Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Charlie Rowe
Theatrical Release Date: April 7th, 2028
Estimated Netflix Global Release Date: ~August 2028
Logline: The first of four interconnected feature films, each told from the perspective of a different band member, telling the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.
Sony Columbia Pictures slate also extends far beyond these dated movies to include more Ghostbusters, a sequel to Uncharted, more 28 Years Later, and a sequel to Blue Streak. PlayStation adaptations for Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Days Gone are in the works, as well as a live-action adaptation of One-Punch Man. That’s in addition to original movies like My Ex-Friend’s Wedding, Stepdude, Cola Wars, Eruption, Omega, and The Husband’s Secret, among many other titles.
In the works at TriStar Pictures include sequels to Thanksgiving, District 9, and Labyrinth. Plus titles like The Alchemist, Five, Guys and Dolls, The Last Human, Man’s Best Friend, a Boy George biopic, The Wedding People, and You’re Dead Helene, among others.
Elsewhere on the Screen Gems development slate: The Haunting in Wicker Park, Two and Only, Border Patrol, Just Dance, Summertime, The Rule of Three, Two and Only, and more.
Sony Pictures Animation Movies Coming Soon
A few notes on this section before we get into it. Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation also work on a number of projects together and are therefore not related to this deal. Firstly, Netflix has sequels lined up for KPop Demon Hunters (due out in 2029 at the absolute earliest, although it will probably be later) and The Mitchells vs. The Machines. There’s also a sequel to Wish Dragon in the works, although neither Sony Pictures nor Netflix is currently actively engaged with the project. Finally, Netflix is also due to be the home for a new Ghostbusters spin-off film (not to be confused with a series which Netflix also has in the works), although it’s not expected for another few years.
Goat
Directors: Tyree Dillihay / Adam Rosetts
Theatrical Release Date: February 13th, 2026 (releasing alongside the 2026 All-Star NBA Weekend)
Estimated Netflix US Release Date: ~June 2026
Logline: Will, a small but determined goat, gets the opportunity of a lifetime when he earns a spot in the pros playing Roarball, a high-octane, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the animal kingdom’s biggest and fastest stars. Dismissed by teammates who doubt he belongs, Will sets out to shake up the game with his speed, smarts, and heart. His journey is all about proving that size does not define talent, and that even the smallest player can leave a massive impact.
Buds
Theatrical Release Date: March 12th, 2027
Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~June/July 2027
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Director: Bob Persichetti / Justin K. Thompson
Voice Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Marvin Jones III
Theatrical Release Date: June 25th, 2027
Estimated Netflix Global Release Date: ~October 2027
Logline: Miles Morales returns and joins forces with Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Gwen as the Spider-Verse faces its most dangerous threat yet. With the multiverse at stake, the young hero is pushed further than ever before, testing his sense of responsibility and what it truly means to be Spider-Man. This marks the epic third chapter in the acclaimed Spider-Verse trilogy.
Undated animated titles at Sony include Bubble, from producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, about a group of monster killers working together on an Uber app called Huntr, with the plot based on a podcast by Jordan Morris. A third Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is in the works alongside Spider-Punk, Tao, Tut, Hungry Ghosts, and more.
Sony Pictures Classics Movies
Given the smaller scale of the movies under this label, titles are often a bit more hand-to-mouth, meaning we don’t have release dates or a full list far in advance. That said, here are all the remaining Sony Pictures Classics movies from 2025 yet to land on Netflix US, plus what we know is coming up next. No release date predictions here, given they tend not follow any direct pattern.
Eleanor The Great
Netflix Release Date: January 24th, 2026
Director: Scarlett Johansson
Cast: June Squibb, Erin Kellyman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht, Rita Zohar
Logline: Grieving a friend, Eleanor moves to New York and meets a journalism student fascinated by her life story — a tall tale that soon spins out of control.
East of Wall
Director: Kate Beecroft
Cast: Tabitha Zimiga, Porshia Zimiga, Scoot McNairy
Theatrical Release Date: August 15th, 2025
Logline: Set against the rugged Badlands of South Dakota, Tabatha is a headstrong young rancher who rescues and resells horses while struggling to keep her operation afloat. As she navigates a fractured family, mounting financial pressure, and unresolved grief, she also opens her land to a group of troubled local teens in need of refuge. Balancing survival and responsibility, Tabatha is forced to confront what it truly means to hold a family together, in all its forms.
Blue Moon
Director: Richard Linklater
Cast: Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, Andrew Scott
Theatrical Release Date: October 17th, 2025
Logline: On the night of March 31, 1943, legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart grapples with his crumbling self-belief while nursing drinks at Sardi’s. Just across the room, his former collaborator Richard Rodgers is being celebrated for the opening night of his revolutionary new musical, Oklahoma!. As the evening unfolds, Hart is forced to confront his past, his regrets, and a partnership that changed Broadway forever.
Nuremberg
Director: James Vanderbilt
Cast: Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Mark O’Brien
Theatrical Release Date: November 7th, 2025
Logline: In the aftermath of World War II, the Allies, led by uncompromising chief prosecutor Robert H. Jackson, set out to hold the Nazi leadership accountable for the exposed horrors of the Holocaust. As the historic trials take shape, a US Army psychiatrist becomes embroiled in an intense psychological battle with former Reichsmarschall Hermann Göring. The film is based on the non-fiction book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist by Jack El-Hai.
A Magnificent Life
Director: Sylvain Chomet
Cast: Laurent Lafitte, Geraldine Pailhas, Thierry Garcia
Theatrical Release Date: November 21st, 2025
Logline: In 1955, acclaimed playwright and filmmaker Marcel Pagnol is commissioned by ELLE magazine to write a weekly column about his childhood, prompting him to reconnect with his roots as a writer while questioning his fading memory and creative confidence. When a young vision of himself appears, Pagnol revisits the defining moments of his life and career in this animated reflection, the third film in the trilogy following The Triplets of Belleville and The Illusionist.
Merrily We Roll Along
Director: Maria Friedman
Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez
Theatrical Release Date: December 5th, 2025
Logline: Live capture of the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, following three decades in the lives of composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends, writer Mary and lyricist-playwright Charley, as their relationships are tested by time, ambition, and betrayal.
A Private Life
Director: Rebecca Zlotowski
Cast: Jodie Foster, Daniel Auteuil, Virginie Efira, Mathieu Amalric
Theatrical Release Date: December 5th, 2025 (wider rollout on January 16th)
Logline: Renowned psychiatrist Lilian Steiner is shaken by the death of one of her patients and becomes convinced it was murder. Determined to uncover the truth, she launches her own investigation.
The President’s Cake
Director: Hasan Hadi
Cast: Baneen Ahmad Nayef, Sajad Mohamad Qasem, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Rahim AlHaj
Theatrical Release Date: December 12th, 2025
Logline: In 1990s Iraq, amid war and food shortages, 9-year-old Lamia is unexpectedly chosen to bake a cake for the President’s birthday. With limited supplies, she must rely on her wits and imagination to complete the impossible task.
The Choral
Director: Nicholas Hytner
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Roger Allam, Mark Addy, Alun Armstrong, Robert Emms
Theatrical Release Date: December 25th, 2025
Logline: In 1916, as the Western Front claims the men of Ramsden, Yorkshire, the local Choral Society recruits young townsmen and a mysterious new chorus master, Dr. Henry Guthrie, to keep their music alive. Amid war and conscription, the community finds solace and unity in making music together.
Undated 2026 movies currently include Bitter Christmas, I Swear, Unidentified, and A Winter’s Journey.
