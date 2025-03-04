‘The Crystal Cuckoo’ Netflix Spanish Thriller Series: Filming Wraps & What We Know So Far

Filming for Netflix’s adaptation of Javier Castillo’s The Crystal Cuckoo recently wrapped. The series will star Sky Rojo’s Catalina Sopelana and Money Heist’s Itziar Ituño. The series could potentially be released on Netflix in 2025. Here’s everything we know so far about The Crystal Cuckoo on Netflix.

The Crystal Cuckoo is an upcoming Spanish thriller television series created by Jesús Mesas and Javier Andrés Roig. It is directed by Laura Alvea and Juan Miguel del Castillo and produced by Atípica Films. The series is an adaptation of Javier Castillo’s novel.

When is The Crystal Cuckoo coming to Netflix?

As the series wasn’t listed in Netflix’s 2025 international slate, it’s unclear if The Crystal Cuckoo will be released in 2025. If the series does land on Netflix in 2025, it will likely be a late release.

What is the plot of The Crystal Cuckoo?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for The Crystal Cuckoo:

“Clara Merlo, a first-year resident doctor, suffers a fatal heart attack that forces her to undergo a heart transplant. While recovering, she feels the need to meet her donor, which leads her to a small inland town to learn about the life of the young man who gave her his heart. Clara thus delves into a place full of secrets, a mystery that extends over twenty years, and a closed-off town where, on the very day of her arrival, a baby disappears in a public park.”

Who is in the cast of The Crystal Cuckoo

Catalina Sopelana stars as Clara Merlo. The actress previously starred on Netflix in the Álex Peña series Sky Rojo and the superhero comedy The Neighbor. She also starred in the film The Blue Star and the crime series Wrong Side of the Tracks.

Itziar Ituño has also been cast. The actress will be instantly recognisable to Money Heist and Berlin fans as Raquel Murillo. She also starred in Spanish movies such as Flowers and Pensamiento Lateral.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Álex García (The Immortal).

Iván Massagué (The Platform).

Tomás del Estal (Gangs of Galicia).

Alfons Nieto (Elite).

What is the production status?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Netflix recently announced that filming for The Crystal Cuckoo officially wrapped on March 3rd, 2025.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that there will be six episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching The Crystal Cuckoo on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!