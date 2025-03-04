Netflix News

‘The Crystal Cuckoo’ Netflix Spanish Thriller Series: Filming Wraps & What We Know So Far

Filming recently wrapped on the Spanish thriller The Crystal Cuckoo.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Catalina Sopelana The Crystal Cuckoo Spanish

Picture: Catalina Sopelana in The Crystal Cuckoo – Netflix

Filming for Netflix’s adaptation of Javier Castillo’s The Crystal Cuckoo recently wrapped. The series will star Sky Rojo’s Catalina Sopelana and Money Heist’s Itziar Ituño. The series could potentially be released on Netflix in 2025. Here’s everything we know so far about The Crystal Cuckoo on Netflix.

The Crystal Cuckoo is an upcoming Spanish thriller television series created by Jesús Mesas and Javier Andrés Roig. It is directed by Laura Alvea and Juan Miguel del Castillo and produced by Atípica Films. The series is an adaptation of Javier Castillo’s novel.

When is The Crystal Cuckoo coming to Netflix?

As the series wasn’t listed in Netflix’s 2025 international slate, it’s unclear if The Crystal Cuckoo will be released in 2025. If the series does land on Netflix in 2025, it will likely be a late release.

What is the plot of The Crystal Cuckoo?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for The Crystal Cuckoo:

“Clara Merlo, a first-year resident doctor, suffers a fatal heart attack that forces her to undergo a heart transplant. While recovering, she feels the need to meet her donor, which leads her to a small inland town to learn about the life of the young man who gave her his heart. Clara thus delves into a place full of secrets, a mystery that extends over twenty years, and a closed-off town where, on the very day of her arrival, a baby disappears in a public park.”

Ecdc Tp Cp Making Off ©juliovergne Copia

Picture: Catalina Sopelana as Clara Merlo in The Crystal Cuckoo – Netflix

Who is in the cast of The Crystal Cuckoo

Catalina Sopelana stars as Clara Merlo. The actress previously starred on Netflix in the Álex Peña series Sky Rojo and the superhero comedy The Neighbor. She also starred in the film The Blue Star and the crime series Wrong Side of the Tracks.

Catalina Sopelana The Crystal Cuckoo Netflix Spanish Series

Picture: Catalina Sopelana as Greta in Sky Rojo (left) – Netflix

Itziar Ituño has also been cast. The actress will be instantly recognisable to Money Heist and Berlin fans as Raquel Murillo. She also starred in Spanish movies such as Flowers and Pensamiento Lateral.

Itziar Ituñothe Crystal Cuckoo Netflix Spanish Series

Picture: Itziar Ituño as Raquel in Money Heist (left) – Netflix

The rest of the cast is as follows:

  • Álex García (The Immortal).
  • Iván Massagué (The Platform).
  • Tomás del Estal (Gangs of Galicia).
  • Alfons Nieto (Elite).
Cast The Crystal Cuckoo Netflix Spanish Series

Picture: Álex García, Iván Massagué, Tomás del Estal, and Alfons Nieto

What is the production status?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Netflix recently announced that filming for The Crystal Cuckoo officially wrapped on March 3rd, 2025.

Behind The Scenes The Crystal Cuckoo Netflix Spanish Series

Picture: Catalina Sopelana (right) and Alfons Nieto (right) – 

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that there will be six episodes.

Itziar Ituño Behind The Scenes The Crystal Cuckoo Netflix Spanish Series

Picture: Iván Massagué (left) and Itziar Ituño (right) – Netflix

Are you looking forward to watching The Crystal Cuckoo on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Newest Articles - Netflix News

Will 'The Great British Baking Show' Be Back on Netflix in 2025 for Collection 13? Article Teaser Photo

Will 'The Great British Baking Show' Be Back on Netflix in 2025 for Collection 13?
Biggest Revelations We Learned From 'F1: Drive to Survive' Season 7 Article Teaser Photo

Biggest Revelations We Learned From 'F1: Drive to Survive' Season 7
'Karma' Netflix K-Drama Thriller: April 2025 Release & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Karma' Netflix K-Drama Thriller: April 2025 Release & What We Know So Far
'Black Mirror' Season 7 Eyeing April 2025 Netflix Release: Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Black Mirror' Season 7 Eyeing April 2025 Netflix Release: Everything We Know So Far