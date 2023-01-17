‘The Good Bad Mother’ Netflix K-Drama Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

As a part of Netflix’s large 2023 lineup of new k-dramas, we’re extremely excited to see Ri Ma Ran make her Netflix debut. The series will also see Sweet Home actor Lee Do Hyun back in action for Netflix. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Good Bad Mother, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

The Good Bad Mother is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean drama series directed by Shim Na Yeon (Beyond Evil) and written by screenwriter Bae So Young (Extreme Job).

When is the Netflix release date for The Good Bad Mother?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed Netflix release date for The Good Bad Mother. Episodes of the k-drama will be released on Netflix the same day as the South Korean broadcast on the cable network jTBC.

The series will consist of a total of 16 episodes, which will be released twice a week for up to eight weeks. It is reported that episodes will be released on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Runtimes for each episode is approximately 70 minutes.

What is the plot of The Good Bad Mother?

The plot for The Good Bad Mother has been sourced from Soompi:

A drama about a mother, Young Soon, who has lived for her child all her life, and her son, prosecutor Kang Ho, who suffers from amnesia in an unexpected accident and goes back to being a child.

Who are the cast member of The Good Bad Mother?

Ra Mi Ran will play the role of Young Soon. Surprisingly, the actress will be making her Netflix debut for the first time in 2023 in The Good Bad Mother. Since making her acting debut in 2005 in the movie Sympathy for Lady Vengeance, Ra Mi Ran has gone on to star in dozens of movies and dramas, including Come Back Home, Avengers Social Club, and Black Dog.

Lee Do Hyun will play the role of Kang Ho. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with his work on Sweet Home as Lee Eun Hyuk, and most recently as Joo Yeo Jung in The Glory. Outside of Netflix Lee Do Hyun is popular for his work in Youth of May, 18 Again, and Hotel del Luna.

Ahn Eun Jin will play the role of Mi Joo. Netflix subscribers will recognize her from her time on Kingdom and Hospital Playlist. You can also look forward to seeing her in action on Netflix again in 2023 with the upcoming release of Goodbye Earth.

The supporting roles for the k-drama are; Yoo In Soo (Alchemy of Souls), Seo Yi Sook (The World of the Married), and Kim Won Hae (Through the Darkness).

Jo Jin Woong (Signal) has been confirmed for a guest role.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Good Bad Mother on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!