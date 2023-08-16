every k drama still to come to netflix in 2023

2023 has already been a strong year for K-dramas on Netflix, and there’s still plenty more for subscribers to look forward to. With romances, comedies, dystopia, and thrillers, there’s still a little something to everyone. Here are the new K-dramas still to come to Netflix in 2023.
Throughout the remainder of 2023, we’ll continue to post previews and updates of all of the latest and exciting K-dramas coming to Netflix 2023.
Please Note: This is an ongoing list of all of the K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2023 as more titles will be announced.
K-dramas Coming to Netflix in 2023
Behind Your Touch (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16
Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes
Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, Suho, Park Hyuk Kwon, Joo Min Kyung
Netflix Release Date: August 12th, 2023 (Weekly)
“Behind Your Touch” is a story about people who live in a rural farm village. It tells a story of veterinarian, called Ye Bun, who exhibits psychometric superpowers, and a passionate detective, Jang Kyul, who both become involved in solving minor crimes.
Mask Girl (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7
Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran, Choi Daniel
Netflix Release Date: August 18th, 2023
Kim Mo Mi is an ordinary office woman with a severe sense of inferiority in appearance and is caught up in various incidents while as an internet broadcasting jockey with her face covered with a mask.
Joo Oh Nam is Kim Mo Mi’s coworker. He harbors a one-sided crush on Kim Mo Mi. As a character who also feels inferior about his appearance and lacks presence in general, Joo Oh Nam’s only source of joy is watching internet broadcasts. He will get swept up in an unexpected incident with Kim Mo Mi.
Destined With You (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Ha Joon, Yura, Hyun Bong Shik
Netflix Release Date: August 23rd, 2023 (Weekly)
A drama depicting an irresistible romance between a woman who obtained a forbidden book that was thoroughly sealed 300 years ago and a man who became a victim of the forbidden book.
A Time Called You (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12
Genre: Mystery, Thriller| Runtime: TBA
Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kang Hoon, Lee Min Go
Netflix Release Date: September 8th, 2023
Han Jun Hee’s boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun died one year ago. She still hasn’t gotten over his death and misses him a lot. One day, she somehow travels back in time to the year 1998 and finds herself as high school student Kwon Min Joo. There, she meets high school student Nam Si Heon. She is surprised to see how much Nam Si Heon resembles her late boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun.
Song of the Bandits (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA
Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Seo Hyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Ho Jung
Netflix Release Date: September 22nd, 2023
An action melodrama in which the people who have been deprived of their livelihoods blow a refreshing shot for their family and colleagues, set in the 1920s during the Japanese colonial period.
Ballerina (2023) N
Director: Lee Chung Hyun
Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Ji Hoon, Park Yoo Rim
Netflix Release Date: October 6th, 2023
Driven by revenge, former bodyguard Ok-Joo takes vengeance and shows how ruthless she can be as she risked her life for her dear friend.
Doona! (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8
Genre: Romance, Drama | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong, Lee Yoo Bi
Netflix Release Date: October 20th, 2023
When Joon moves into his new apartment on his first day of college, he wasn’t expecting beautiful ex-celebrity Duna to be living downstairs. Joon tries to avoid her at first, but finds himself growing more and more curious about her mysterious life.
Diva of the Deserted Island (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12
Genre: Comedy, Music, Romance | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Joo Heon
Netflix Release Date: October 21st, 2023 (Weekly)
Mok Ha is a girl who has always dreamt of becoming a singer. During middle school, Mok Ha goes missing and ends up on a deserted island, where she manages to survive alone for 15-years. For Mok Ha, being rescued from her solitary life is one thing; adjusting to modern society is another!
The Moon That Rises in the Day (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16
Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Thriller | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Young Dae, Ohn Joo Wan, Jung Woong In, Jung Heon
Netflix Release Date: October 25th, 2023
A man whose time has stopped and a woman who flows like a river. It is not a simple love story but a ‘romance thriller’. A story about strife that comes and goes in the past and in the present.
Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16
Genre: Action, Historical, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Kim Su Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul
Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023 (TBA)
The thriller series follows individuals going up against monstrous creatures that were born out of human greed. Set in the spring of 1945, in the city of Gyeongseong, the series is highly anticipated due to the sheer amount of talent tied to it.
K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2023 / Release Dates TBA
Believer 2 (2023) N
Director: Baek Jong Yeol
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Jo Jin Woong, Cha Seung Won, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Seung Hoon, Kim Dong Young
Netflix Release Date: 2023
Detective Won Ho looks for the missing person Rak and he also chases after Teacher Lee, who is the boss of a drug ring. Brian and Keunkal appear in front of Detective Won Ho. Keunkal is the only one who knows the real identity of Teacher Lee.
Chicken Nugget (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12
Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 60 Minutes
Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung
Netflix Release Date: 2023
Mistaking a machine to help with her fatigue, the beautiful Choi Min Ah is accidentally turned into fried chicken. Her father, Choi Sun Man and the intern Go Baek Jung work together to try and turn her back into her human form but discover some incredibly dark secrets along the way.
Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12
Genre: Drama, Medical | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sang Hee
Netflix Release Date: 2023
A healing drama about the many kinds of incidents that take place in a psychiatric ward. Based on the actual real-life experiences of a psychiatric nurse, the drama will revolve around the story of nurse Jung Da Eun.
Doctor Slump (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, Kong Seong Ha, Jang Hye Hin,
Netflix Release Date: 2023
A rom-com about doctors who are in a slump as they try to resuscitate their lives. Their story captures the love and growth of two characters who live in a rooftop house after quitting their jobs as doctors.
Goodbye Earth (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12
Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Sung Woo, Kim Yoon Hye, Seo Ye Hwa
Netflix Release Date: 2023
An examination of despair and hope in individuals aware of an asteroid hurtling towards Earth, signifying the end of the world.
Happy Boy (Season 1) N
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10
Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Sung Yoo Bin, Won Ji An, Jo Hyun Chul, Bae Gang Hee, Lee Suk Hyeong
Netflix Release Date: 2023
A school disaster-thriller series that depicts the story of students who are isolated at school due to a sudden earthquake and reveal their true nature.
The Match (2023) N
Director: Kim Hyung Joo
Genre: Drama, Sports | Runtime: 115 Minutes
Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Yoo Ah In, Moon Jung Hee, Kim Kang Hoon, Ko Chang Seok
Netflix Release Date: 2023
It is the story of two legendary players of Go, Cho Hun-Hyun, and his protege and future rival Lee Chang-ho.
Sweet Home (Season 2) N
New Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA
Genre: Action, Horror, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA
Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Park Gyu Young, Go Min Si
Netflix Release Date: 2023
Sweet Home will continue with a brand new season as we continue Cha Hyun Soo’s, and the residents of the Green Home apartment complex.
What K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments below!