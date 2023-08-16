every k drama still to come to netflix in 2023

2023 has already been a strong year for K-dramas on Netflix, and there’s still plenty more for subscribers to look forward to. With romances, comedies, dystopia, and thrillers, there’s still a little something to everyone. Here are the new K-dramas still to come to Netflix in 2023.

Throughout the remainder of 2023, we’ll continue to post previews and updates of all of the latest and exciting K-dramas coming to Netflix 2023.

Article continues below...



Please Note: This is an ongoing list of all of the K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2023 as more titles will be announced.

K-dramas Coming to Netflix in 2023

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, Suho, Park Hyuk Kwon, Joo Min Kyung

Netflix Release Date: August 12th, 2023 (Weekly)

“Behind Your Touch” is a story about people who live in a rural farm village. It tells a story of veterinarian, called Ye Bun, who exhibits psychometric superpowers, and a passionate detective, Jang Kyul, who both become involved in solving minor crimes.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran, Choi Daniel

Netflix Release Date: August 18th, 2023

Kim Mo Mi is an ordinary office woman with a severe sense of inferiority in appearance and is caught up in various incidents while as an internet broadcasting jockey with her face covered with a mask. Joo Oh Nam is Kim Mo Mi’s coworker. He harbors a one-sided crush on Kim Mo Mi. As a character who also feels inferior about his appearance and lacks presence in general, Joo Oh Nam’s only source of joy is watching internet broadcasts. He will get swept up in an unexpected incident with Kim Mo Mi.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Ha Joon, Yura, Hyun Bong Shik

Netflix Release Date: August 23rd, 2023 (Weekly)

A drama depicting an irresistible romance between a woman who obtained a forbidden book that was thoroughly sealed 300 years ago and a man who became a victim of the forbidden book.

A Time Called You (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Mystery, Thriller| Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kang Hoon, Lee Min Go

Netflix Release Date: September 8th, 2023

Han Jun Hee’s boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun died one year ago. She still hasn’t gotten over his death and misses him a lot. One day, she somehow travels back in time to the year 1998 and finds herself as high school student Kwon Min Joo. There, she meets high school student Nam Si Heon. She is surprised to see how much Nam Si Heon resembles her late boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Seo Hyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Ho Jung

Netflix Release Date: September 22nd, 2023

An action melodrama in which the people who have been deprived of their livelihoods blow a refreshing shot for their family and colleagues, set in the 1920s during the Japanese colonial period.

Director: Lee Chung Hyun

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Ji Hoon, Park Yoo Rim

Netflix Release Date: October 6th, 2023

Driven by revenge, former bodyguard Ok-Joo takes vengeance and shows how ruthless she can be as she risked her life for her dear friend.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Romance, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong, Lee Yoo Bi

Netflix Release Date: October 20th, 2023

When Joon moves into his new apartment on his first day of college, he wasn’t expecting beautiful ex-celebrity Duna to be living downstairs. Joon tries to avoid her at first, but finds himself growing more and more curious about her mysterious life.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Music, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Joo Heon

Netflix Release Date: October 21st, 2023 (Weekly)

Mok Ha is a girl who has always dreamt of becoming a singer. During middle school, Mok Ha goes missing and ends up on a deserted island, where she manages to survive alone for 15-years. For Mok Ha, being rescued from her solitary life is one thing; adjusting to modern society is another!

The Moon That Rises in the Day (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Young Dae, Ohn Joo Wan, Jung Woong In, Jung Heon

Netflix Release Date: October 25th, 2023

A man whose time has stopped and a woman who flows like a river. It is not a simple love story but a ‘romance thriller’. A story about strife that comes and goes in the past and in the present.

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Historical, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Kim Su Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023 (TBA)

The thriller series follows individuals going up against monstrous creatures that were born out of human greed. Set in the spring of 1945, in the city of Gyeongseong, the series is highly anticipated due to the sheer amount of talent tied to it.

K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2023 / Release Dates TBA

Director: Baek Jong Yeol

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jo Jin Woong, Cha Seung Won, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Seung Hoon, Kim Dong Young

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Detective Won Ho looks for the missing person Rak and he also chases after Teacher Lee, who is the boss of a drug ring. Brian and Keunkal appear in front of Detective Won Ho. Keunkal is the only one who knows the real identity of Teacher Lee.

Chicken Nugget (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Mistaking a machine to help with her fatigue, the beautiful Choi Min Ah is accidentally turned into fried chicken. Her father, Choi Sun Man and the intern Go Baek Jung work together to try and turn her back into her human form but discover some incredibly dark secrets along the way.

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Medical | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sang Hee

Netflix Release Date: 2023

A healing drama about the many kinds of incidents that take place in a psychiatric ward. Based on the actual real-life experiences of a psychiatric nurse, the drama will revolve around the story of nurse Jung Da Eun.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, Kong Seong Ha, Jang Hye Hin,

Netflix Release Date: 2023

A rom-com about doctors who are in a slump as they try to resuscitate their lives. Their story captures the love and growth of two characters who live in a rooftop house after quitting their jobs as doctors.

Goodbye Earth (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Sung Woo, Kim Yoon Hye, Seo Ye Hwa

Netflix Release Date: 2023

An examination of despair and hope in individuals aware of an asteroid hurtling towards Earth, signifying the end of the world.

Happy Boy (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Sung Yoo Bin, Won Ji An, Jo Hyun Chul, Bae Gang Hee, Lee Suk Hyeong

Netflix Release Date: 2023

A school disaster-thriller series that depicts the story of students who are isolated at school due to a sudden earthquake and reveal their true nature.

Director: Kim Hyung Joo

Genre: Drama, Sports | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Yoo Ah In, Moon Jung Hee, Kim Kang Hoon, Ko Chang Seok

Netflix Release Date: 2023

It is the story of two legendary players of Go, Cho Hun-Hyun, and his protege and future rival Lee Chang-ho.

Sweet Home (Season 2) N

New Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Horror, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Park Gyu Young, Go Min Si

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Sweet Home will continue with a brand new season as we continue Cha Hyun Soo’s, and the residents of the Green Home apartment complex.

What K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments below!