‘The House Across the Lake’ Paul Feig Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

After The School for Good and Evil, Netflix and Paul Feig are teaming up once again for his next movie. Next up from the writer and direct will be a movie adaptation of the 2022 bestselling Riley Sager novel, The House Across the Lake.

Netflix’s The House Across the Lake is said to be a thriller movie, which is a slightly darker tone than what Paul Feig is usually known for. His previous movies include the aforementioned The School for Good and Evil for Netflix as well as Last Christmas, Ghostbusters, Snatched, and more.

The School for Good and Evil picked up largely favorable reviews including our own. The movie went onto feature in the global Netflix top 10s for four weeks picking up 148.66 million hours.

The movie will be produced by Berlanti-Schechter Films and Feigco, with Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Mike McGrath producing for Berlnti, Feig, and Laura Fischer for Feigco.

What’s the plot of The House Across the Lake?

Netflix’s The House Across the Lake is based on the 2022 bestselling Riley Sager novel of the same name.

Here’s the synopsis for The House Across the Lake, courtesy of GoodReads:

In The House Across the Lake, Casey Fletcher is a recently widowed actress trying to escape a streak of bad press. She retreats to the peace and quiet of her family’s lake house in Vermont. Armed with a pair of binoculars and several bottles of bourbon, she passes the time watching Tom and Katherine Royce, the glamorous couple living in the house across the lake. They make for good viewing — a tech innovator, Tom is rich, and a former model, Katherine is gorgeous. One day on the lake, Casey saves Katherine from drowning, and the two strike up a budding friendship. The more they get to know each other — and the longer Casey watches — it becomes clear that Katherine and Tom’s marriage isn’t as perfect as it appears. When Katherine suddenly vanishes, Casey becomes consumed with finding out what happened to her. In the process, she uncovers eerie, darker truths that turn a tale of voyeurism and suspicion into a story of guilt, obsession and how looks can be very deceiving.

Who is cast in The House Across the Lake?

No cast members have been announced for Netflix’s The House Across the Lake as of April 2023.

What’s the production status of The House Across the Lake?

Netflix’s The House Across the Lake is currently in early active development meaning the script is currently being revised after being written with pre-production following afterward, perhaps by the end of the year. It’s also worth noting that Paul Feig is currently busy with Amazon’s Grand Death Lotto, so he won’t be able to work on this film until he wraps his current project.

What’s the Netflix release date for The House Across the Lake?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for The House Across the Lake. Considering its early development stage, we can probably expect a late 2024 or early 2025 release date at the absolute earliest but be wary that projects can face lots of delays.