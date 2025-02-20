‘The Life List’ Netflix Movie: March 2025 Release Date, First Look, Trailer & What We Know

In March 2024, Netflix confirmed The Life List, a new romantic comedy starring Sofia Carson. The movie is due out on Netflix soon, so we’re here with everything known about it, including the full cast, production updates, plot details, and more on its release date, which is now set for March 28th.

Adam Brooks is on board to both write and direct the project. The Canadian screenwriter and director is no stranger to the romantic comedy space, having written or directed (or both) titles like Definitely, Maybe, and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, plus the Netflix Original movie Nappily Ever After, released in 2018.

This isn’t the first time The Lift List has been attempted to be brought to the big screen. Ahead of the book’s release in 2013, Fox 2000 optioned the film rights for the novel, with Hutch Parker set to produce. That project never got off the ground, though, and Netflix picked it up last year. It is now gearing up for production. Other different variations of the project entered development elsewhere but also never came to light.

Liza Chasin (The Lost City, Stillwater) is producing the movie for 3dot Productions, which operates under an overall deal with Netflix. Upcoming projects from the overall deal include Lonely Planet, which will be released in 2024, and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. Hutch Parker, Adam Brooks, Margaret Chernin, and Kerry Orent serve as executive producers. Laura Rosenthal and Jodi Angstreich serve as casting directors on the project.

What will The Life List be about?

The movie is based on the international best-seller by Lori Nelson Spielman, but it will notably change some of the characters’ names. The main character in the book is Brett Bohlinger, but they’ve been renamed Alex Rose for the movie.

Here’s Netflix’s official logline for the upcoming movie:

“When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.”

Who is in the cast of The Life List on Netflix?

Four cast members were unveiled when the project was first announced, with Sofia Carson leading the cast as Alex Rose. This is Carson’s third major live-action movie on Netflix following 2020’s Feel The Beat and the megahit Purple Hearts from 2022. In the case of Purple Hearts, the movie remains one of the biggest in Netflix’s history. It spent six weeks in the global top 10s, and under the old 28-day list of most popular titles, it ranked ninth with 228.69 million hours watched globally in the first 28 days. Carson is also on board to star in Carry On for Netflix in December and My Oxford Year, where she’ll star alongside Corey Mylchreest.

Also in the main headline cast are Kyle Allen, best known for the recent films A Haunting in Venice and West Side Story; Sebastian de Souza, who starred in Netflix’s 2023 movie Fair Play and appeared in eight episodes of The Great; and Connie Britton, who starred in The White Lotus and the hit NBC series Friday Night Lights.

Also appearing are:

José Zúñiga (Griselda, Physical)

(Griselda, Physical) Jordi Mollà (Aggro Dr1ft, Jack Ryan)

(Aggro Dr1ft, Jack Ryan) Dario Ladani Sanchez (Dear Edward)

(Dear Edward) Federico Rodriquez (American Rust, The Path)

(American Rust, The Path) Marianne Rendon (In the Dark, Imposters)

(In the Dark, Imposters) Michael Rowland (Animal Control)

(Animal Control) Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, Doll Face)

(Poker Face, Doll Face) Luca Padovan (You, The Boy and the Heron)

(You, The Boy and the Heron) Rachel Zeiger-Haag (Ex-Husbands, Monsterland)

(Ex-Husbands, Monsterland) Maria Jung (Elsbeth, Paterno)

(Elsbeth, Paterno) Donnetta Lavinia Grays (The Book of Henry, The Wrestler)

(The Book of Henry, The Wrestler) Ben Warheit (Joker) as Jackson

(Joker) as Jackson Mary Joy (Secretary) as Sally Wyman

(Secretary) as Sally Wyman Meg Hennessy (Archive 81)

(Archive 81) Alex Anagnostidis (The Fate of the Furious)

(The Fate of the Furious) Jacob Heimer (Lioness)

(Lioness) Federico Rodriguez (Past Lives)

(Past Lives) Ahnya O’Riordan (Sinking Spring) as Corinne

(Sinking Spring) as Corinne Khouri St. Surin as Aaron

as Aaron Gabriella Kessler (Stall)

(Stall) Alexander Jameson (Eileen) as Anthony

(Eileen) as Anthony Kimberly Dodson as Kelly

as Kelly Valeria Marrero as Chloe

as Chloe Nathalie Sepulveda as Young Alex Rose

Where is the production on Netflix’s The Life List?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming of the new movie is underway in late March 2024, with cameras currently due to roll between March 20th and May 15th, representing a two-month shoot. It was shot entirely in the New York and New Jersey area.

Given that much of the production took place throughout Downtown Manhattan, many eyewitnesses snapped pictures. We recommend taking a look at the Instagram account lifelist_myoxfordyear, which tracked all the individual filming locations of the movie.

Some of the filming locations included Columbia Place, Joralemon Street, Ramsen Street, Montague Street, and Cadman Plaza West. The movie also rebranded Wasabi, Nyack, to a restaurant called Purdy’s, supposedly set in Burlington, Vermont.

When will The Life List be on Netflix?

On October 23rd, 2024, the MPA gave the movie an official rating of PG-13 3 for sexual material, drug content, and strong language, suggesting a very soon release.

As part of a 2025 preview, USA Today revealed a first look at the movie (see the first image in this article) and revealed that The Life List will debut on our screens sometime in March 2025. Netflix officially confirmed the release date of March 28th, 2025, soon after.

Sofia Carson, Kyle Allen, Sebastian de Souza, and Connie Britton star in The Life List. Premiering March 28. When her mother dies, Alex Rose is sent on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list. Uncovering family secrets, romance, and self-discovery along the way. pic.twitter.com/vzDGroXmJG — Netflix (@netflix) January 23, 2025

On February 20th, 2025 Netflix released a trailer for the film on YouTube and its socials.

Are you looking forward to The Life List on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.