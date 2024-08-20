‘My Oxford Year’: Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest Headlining Movie Adaptation at Netflix

Netflix is teaming up with Sofia Carson for another romance title, with Corey Mylchreest set to be the co-lead. Production is due to get underway in the United Kingdom this August, and here’s everything we know about the project so far including the full cast.

Adapting Julia Whelan’s best-selling novel My Oxford Year, which was first released in April 2018, the new movie was first penned by Allison Burnett with the latest revisions from Savion Einstein.

Iain Morris, best known for the three seasons of The Inbetweeners and the two follow-up movies, will be directing the feature film.

Here’s the official logline for the new movie:

When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream, she has her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives.

A previous iteration of this film was in development quite some time ago. Back in 2015, it was announced that Temple Hill and ScreenGems were producing a feature film with the shorter name of just Oxford. Melissa Benoist and Sam Heughan were set to lead in that iteration, with Allison Burnett again penning the script and Gordon Anderson set to direct. That iteration never made it beyond development and into production. Following that iteration going inactive, Netflix optioned the title back in 2021.

Who is in the cast of My Oxford Year for Netflix?

The movie is Sofia Carson’s fifth major Netflix movie. Available titles include 2020’s Feel the Beat and, more recently, the incredibly popular Purple Hearts, released in 2022. Coming up next is Carry-On, in which she’ll co-star alongside Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton. Just recently, Carson wrapped production on another romance movie for Netflix, The Life List.

Corey Mylchreest is no stranger to Netflix, either. The actor is best known for his role as Young King George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and also starred in Netflix’s The Sandman.

On August 20th, Netflix announced 10 more names who had been cast including:

Dougray Scott (Crime, Enigma)

(Crime, Enigma) Catherine McCormack (Braveheart, Spy Game)

(Braveheart, Spy Game) Harry Trevaldwyn (How To Train Your Dragon, Ten Percent)

(How To Train Your Dragon, Ten Percent) Esmé Kingdom (Fallen)

(Fallen) Nikhil Parmar (Gran Turismo, The Rig)

(Gran Turismo, The Rig) Poppy Gilbert (Stay Close, The Catch)

(Stay Close, The Catch) Romina Cocca (The Penguin Lessons, The Split)

(The Penguin Lessons, The Split) Yadier Fernández (The Gold, The Mother)

(The Gold, The Mother) Nia Anisah (Magpie Murders, The Doll Factory)

(Magpie Murders, The Doll Factory) Hugh Coles (Baby Reindeer, Atlanta)

Temple Hill Entertainment is producing the feature film, with Laura Quicksilver and George Berman managing the production and Caroline Levy serving as executive producer. Temple Hill Entertainment has previously worked with Netflix on We Have a Ghost and Fatherhood.

Are you excited for My Oxford Year on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!