Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore Movie ‘The Room Next Door’ Sets Netflix Release Date

The movie is heading to Netflix in the US this April following its theatrical release in early 2025.

The Room Next Door Coming To Netflix

Picture Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

Thanks to its output deal with Sony Pictures and its subsidiary Sony Pictures Classic, Netflix has just confirmed the SVOD debut release date for The Room Next Door, a recent drama starring Tilda Swinton, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, and Alessandro Nivola. 

Reviewed well by critics and audiences alike, the movie follows two former close friends who have been on separate journeys recently after their respective stints working at a magazine. One of them became a war reporter while the other became an autofiction novelist, and a chance opportunity sees their lives cross again. It’s written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar, adapting the novel What Are You Going Through, with the Spanish writer/director best known for titles like Parallel Mothers, All About My Mother, and The Skin I Live In.

Amongst the glowing reviews came one from Odie Henderson for the Boston Globe, who said the film “showcases a carefully choreographed dance between two Oscar winners that elevates both of their performances to greatness.”

As you may know, Julianne Moore is about to appear in a big new Netflix Original limited seriesSirens, which will be released on Netflix globally on May 22nd, 2025. Tilda Swinton also has a new Netflix project coming up this year in the form of The Ballad of a Small Player, in which she co-stars alongside Colin Farrell. 

The movie comes to Netflix just a few months after its initial release in the US. It opened just before Christmas in both NYC and Los Angeles before wider rollouts throughout the remainder of the month and into January. The movie grossed just over $21 million at the box office in total. 

Netflix has confirmed that the movie, the next Sony Pictures movie to come to Netflix this year after One of Them Days, will be available on April 19th, 2025. You can see what else is still to come on Netflix throughout the rest of April 2025 here. Only Netflix in the United States is currently scheduled to pick up the film with others likely seeing it arrive in the years to come.

Tilda Swinton And Jullianne Moore New On Netflix

Sony Pictures Classics

Will you be checking out The Room Next Door once it hits Netflix in the United States? Let us know in the comments down below and don’t forget, the movie will only be available for 18 months before moving over to a Disney streaming service (most likely Hulu in this instance). For more Sony Pictures movies scheduled to arrive on Netflix throughout the remainder of 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. 

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next. Has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Yahoo and more.

