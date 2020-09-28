‘The School Nurse Files’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

After a wildly colorful and wonderfully strange season of television, K-Drama fans have been left wondering if a second season of The School Nurse Files is on the way. Netflix has yet to announce any news on the series renewal. We’ll be keeping track of everything season 2 related, including the series renewal and potential release date.

The School Nurse Files is a Netlfix Original fantasy k-drama series, created and written by Chung Serang and based on his novel of the same name. Lee Kyung Mi was the director of the k-drama.

The School Nurse Files Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 28/09/2020)

At the time of writing The School Nurse Files has been available to stream on Netflix for only three days. This means it’s still far too early for Netflix to announce its intention to renew, and too early to determine whether the series will be renewed.

To reiterate it has only been three days, but an early indication of the popularity of the series suggests that The School Nurse Files is only performing well in Asian countries. Outside of the eastern continent, the K-Drama hasn’t broken into any of the top ten lists.

There’s still plenty of time The School Nurse Files to break into the top tens, but its detrimental that it does sooner rather than later. If the K-Drama struggles to perform outside of Asia it will be hard for Netflix to justify renewal.

Does The School Nurse Files need a second season?

The series is based on the novel School Nurse Ahn Eun-young, which means there was a limited amount of source material to be covered.

In the first season of The School Nurse Files, the source material was practically covered in its entirety. Chung Se Rang the author of the novel, also worked on the series as the screenwriter. Assuming a second happens it’s more than likely that Chung Se Rang would return to write the second season.

As for whether or not The School Nurse Files needs a second season is mostly subjective. There’s certainly room to expand upon the story, mainly with Eun-Young coming to terms with her powers, and exploring others who share her ability.

At the very end of the first season, Eun-Young was disheartened to discover that her jelly seeing powers had returned. Despite this, Eun-Young returned to the restored school grounds, and the school kids were healthier than ever. As Eun-Young doted on the idea of leaving the school, a student, Radi, asked for help with an issue. Radi’s mother sees ghosts, and at the mention that another person also shares the same power as Eun-Young, she smiles.

The second season could focus on jellies or ghosts outside of the school, and those who share the same powers as Eun-Young. To learn that she isn’t the only person in the world that can see the jellies makes her feel less lonely in the world.

When could we expect to see a second season of The School Nurse Files on Netflix?

Despite the series yet to receive its renewal, we can speculate on a potential release date.

Season 2 of The School Nurse Files would likely arrive in 2022.

Our prediction is largely based on the production of the first season. The time taken between filming and its release date was roughly thirteen months. Assuming that the series is renewed, for season 2 to arrive in 2021 filming would have to start by November at the latest.

