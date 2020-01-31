The Stranger Season 2: Why it likely won’t return to Netflix

Netflix has released its latest adaptation of Harlan Coben’s works to sit alongside Safe which released last year. Will The Stranger follow in Safe’s footsteps in opting to not go into a second season? Let’s take a look at how likely or unlikely season 2 of The Stranger is on Netflix.

Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, the series Season 1 touched down onto Netflix globally on January 30th, 2020. The thriller series is about a stranger who exposes a man’s wife for keeping a terrifying secret. The series concludes after eight episodes with a violent confrontation. While it does wrap most loose threads up, there’s certainly a few directions we think the series could take if it were to come back.

Has Netflix renewed The Stranger for season 2?

Official renewal status: Not yet renewed (last updated: 01/31/2020)

Sadly, it’s unlikely that The Stranger would ever return to Netflix especially given how the series wrapped up. Although there were some

Thanks to DigitalSpy, we know that the series is primarily intended to be a limited series despite the naming convention suggesting otherwise. Traditionally when a series is limited on Netflix it comes with the tagline that it is a limited series, see Maniac and Night on Earth as good examples.

Speaking to journalists Harlan Coben confirmed that the show was on created to be a single season. He specifically said:

“This is a closed story. You learned all the answers by the end, and the ending is tremendously satisfying.”.

He added that while he wouldn’t rule out a second season altogether, “Our plan is to give you one great, great season.”

Netflix, as you may know, has an overall output deal and access to Harlan Coben’s complete library. The first title saw Safe come to Netflix last year which is likely also to not see a second season.

We know the series has been popular, on January 31st, the day after Netflix released the series, it had reached number 2 in the UK for TV programs only sitting behind the cult phenomenon that is Sex Education.

What’s Harlan Coben’s next Netflix project?

There are several Harlan Coben projects in development as part of his Netflix output deal. First up will be El inocente which is scheduled for release on Netflix later in 2020.

Tell No One and Missing You are currently at the script stage. Other projects in development include Fool Me Once, Long Lost, Run Away and Stay Close.

Would you like to see The Stranger return for season 2 at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.