‘Havoc’ Tom Hardy Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Havoc is the new upcoming crime drama starring Tom Hardy (The Revenant, Venom). The movie is set to be directed and written by Gareth Evans. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming action thriller.

Gareth Evans is most well known for his Indonesian martial arts films like The Raid, The Raid 2, and Merantau, through which he brought the Indonesian martial art of Pencak silat into world cinema. Evans is also known for creating and directing Sky Atlantic’s critically-acclaimed series Gangs of London which stars Joe Cole (Black Mirror, Peaky Blinders) and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones).

Netflix’s overall deal with Evans has been in development for a while, according to Deadline, and both sides wanted to make sure Tom Hardy was locked before announcing anything. Netflix liked Evans’ style very much and began working out a deal after they collaborated on the 2018 horror-thriller Apostle, which starred Dan Stevens, Michael Sheen, and Lucy Boynton.

The producers behind Netflix’s Havoc are Gareth Evans for One More One Productions (Apostle), Ed Talfan for Severn Screen (Apostle, The Pembrokeshire Murders), and Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films (Mandy, The Silencing). Leading star Tom Hardy is also set to produce.

What is the plot of Havoc?

The official logline for Netflix’s Havoc has been revealed via Deadline:

“The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong, when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.”

Evans spoke about the movie in 2021 to Forbes and suggested it won’t become a franchise and is designed to be a standalone projec

He told the outlet, “That’s a movie that is definitely a standalone project. There are no current plans for that to become a franchise. I think on a project by project basis, if I pitch something and I feel like it has legs, and it could part one of two or three or wherever, that’s certainly a conversation to be had.”

Who is in the cast of Netflix’s Havoc?

In February 2021, Tom Hardy was announced to star in Netflix’s Havoc. Hardy will star as the leading character, Walker, the aforementioned ‘bruised detective’. Hardy is known for his roles in many films and TV series including The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom, Capone, Inception, Peaky Blinders, and more.

On March 22, 2021, Forest Whitaker was announced to co-star in Havoc along with Hardy. The details of Whitaker’s character still remain under wraps. Whitaker previously starred in the Netflix Original holiday musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

On June 28th, Timothy Olyphant was also confirmed to be starring in Havoc. Further cast members were also announced, adding the talents of Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, and Yann Yann Yeo.

The remaining supporting cast members have been confirmed to be Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Sunny Pang, and Michelle Waterson.

What’s the production status of Havoc?

Filming for Havoc began on July 8th, 2021, in Cardiff, Wales. Production lasted for a few months before officially coming to an end on October 22nd, 2021.

Various locations across South Wales were used, such as Barry Island Pleasure Park and Brangwyn Hall in Swansea.

A report in September 2021 suggests that Cardiff was turned into a “snowy American scene” for the movie taking place at Bute Street. Per their report, “Residents and business owners in Bute Street were sent a letter from Netflix last week about filming taking place over four nights between September 27 to September 30.”

Since October, the feature has been in post-production but in an update (see post below) Gareth Evans did state the movie had some additional filming work to be done.

When will Havoc release on Netflix?

As filming ended in October 2021, many would be forgiven for thinking Havoc would be released on Netflix in 2022. However, this was obviously not the case, with the movie now pushed to 2023 or even 2024.

With that said, Havoc was notably not included in the unveiling of the 2023 slate of movies.

With that said, an update from the director in November 2022 suggests the movie could still be headed for a 2023 release but looks like it could be a squeeze.

In the post, Gareth Evans states:

“Fully aware of my radio silence regarding Havoc for some time, just wanted to take the opportunity to update you all on the progress of the film having seen a number of questions pop up on a few of my posts lately. We’re still plugging away at it, doing all we can to make the film the best it can be. Part of that involves a small amount of additional photography that we are hoping to shoot soon – we’re almost there – but “almost there” still means it will be some time before the film is complete and ready for release. Apologies, that does mean there won’t be any teasers / trailers anytime soon (not until we have the entire film and all it’s VFX components locked) – hopefully the film will be completed next summer with materials following sometime Q3/Q4 of next year. Appreciate your patience, and apologies once again for the delay. Sincerely hope you find the film worth the wait.”

Also in the works from Gareth Evans at Netflix is the remake of The Raid (although he won’t be in the director’s chair for that one). XYZ Films also have numerous projects in the works for Netflix, including Code 8: Part II and Run Rabbit Run.

Are you looking forward to Havoc on Netflix? Let us know in the comments and keep this bookmarked for all future updates.