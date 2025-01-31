Gareth Evans and Jessie Mei Li Talks Filming ‘Havoc’ And What To Expect

Years in the making, Netflix will finally debut Havoc sometime in Spring 2025. We got our first looks a few weeks ago at the new action thriller, but we got some behind-the-scenes tidbits during the Next on Netflix UK showcase in London on January 29th. Director and writer Gareth Evans was in attendance, as well as Jessie Mei Li, who plays a rookie police officer in the new movie. Here’s what they teased about the upcoming movie.

Speaking to radio broadcaster and presenter Edith Bowman on stage at Next on Netflix UK, Evans described Havoc as a “love letter to the heroic bloodshed genre” made famous by Hong Kong directors like John Woo and Ringo Lam. The story follows Tom Hardy’s character, Walker, a corrupt American detective on a relentless mission to rescue a mayoral candidate’s son from the criminal underworld in Chinatown. Although it’s set over two nights before Christmas, Evans quipped, “It’s not really a Christmas movie, as you would expect from me!”

Walker, described as a complicated antihero, is haunted by a tragic past and resorts to brute force. Hardy’s commitment to the role is what impressed Evans most, saying, “He brought an immense amount of forensic detail to the character…”.

Although Havoc is set in the U.S., it was filmed entirely in Wales, with Evans using various locations in Cardiff, Swansea, and Port Talbot. “There are surprising amounts of places that look like America when you view them with a certain eye,” he said. Post-COVID logistics also played a role in the decision. “I’d established a great working relationship with the crew in Wales on Gangs of London, and I wanted to prove that we could shoot a film of this scale there.” Evans was particularly proud of transforming everyday Welsh alleyways into gritty, noirish crime scenes. “It was fun just to walk around Swansea City Centre and think, ‘Yeah, we can shoot there!”

If Gareth Evans is known for anything, it’s his meticulously planned and gritty action sequences, and Havoc will be no different.

Evans discussed how he approached filming action sequences in addition to praising his cast. He avoids shooting wide master shots and instead breaks the action into carefully choreographed “jigsaw pieces.” This method helps maintain the intensity and precision of each scene. “I don’t shoot coverage for action… If you do that, performances start to flag. They get clumsy, or the timings drift,” he noted. By focusing on specific shots, Evans can ensure the sequences remain sharp, fluid, and physically demanding while reducing strain on the performers.

His trick with choreographing action sequences comes down to collaboration. He once again collaborated with stunt coordinator Jude Poyer to craft the film’s high-octane set pieces. “It all starts with me and the stunt team in a room full of crash mats, cardboard boxes, and rubber knives,” Evans explained. “We have this fun thing where the best idea wins. Everyone’s free to pitch ideas.”

Jessie Mei Li on the audition process and working with Evans

Jessie Mei Li plays Ellie, Walker’s rookie partner and a newly promoted detective. “It’s her first day on the job,” Li explained. “I was really excited because I’m a huge fan of Gareth’s work… Playing a cop in a Gareth Evans film was a no-brainer.”

Li arrived on set after Hardy had already established his character, which helped shape her portrayal of Ellie. “You need to feel that the two characters had this kinship and mutual understanding,” she said. “We were very lucky to have the director we had, and working with Tom was great. He’s a very unpredictable actor, which kept things exciting.”

The dynamic between Walker and Ellie is explored through several key scenes, including naturalistic car conversations. Li revealed that many of Hardy’s ad-libs were, in her words, “unrepeatable!” but added, “It was so open and experimental. We’d often find things on the day that worked really well.”

As you may know, this movie’s filming took place long ago. In fact, when the production first got underway, it was still during COVID restrictions, which brought unique challenges for the cast. Li recalled her unusual stunt audition involving jumping through a car window with a shotgun. “I’d never done anything like it before… I hadn’t seen many people in real life because it was lockdown! But it was really fun, and the stunt team was brilliant.”

Learning to handle firearms was another hurdle. “I’m quite a nervous person, so having to shoot guns with loud noises was hilarious! I also learned you don’t say ‘bang’ when you shoot a gun!”

Following the event, Evans took to Instagram to clarify that the runtime for the film is “tight as a drum 1hr 45mins (Inc credits).”

After years of waiting, this is one of two Netflix movies that will finally be released in 2025. The other, The Old Guard 2, got a behind-the-scenes featurette yesterday in addition to the announcement that it’ll be hitting our screens this July.

We’ll have more Next on Netflix UK coverage in the coming days, so keep it locked and check back to our Havoc movie preview for the latest on the upcoming action thriller.

Are you looking forward to watching Havoc on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.