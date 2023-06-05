‘Ultraman’ Animated Movie at Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Among the new animated movies set to release on Netflix in 2024 is Ultraman, a new entry in the long-running Japanese superhero franchise. Here’s everything we know about who’s behind the project and where it is in development.

Variety first announced this new animated feature film in May 2021. Alongside the initial announcement came a first look at the upcoming movie:

This isn’t the first time Netflix has delved into the Ultraman IP, with the streaming service being the exclusive home to the anime series that ran between 2019 and 2023 across three seasons.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming movie according to the official Netflix synopsis:

“Ultraman follows baseball superstar Ken Sato as he returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman. He soon finds more than he bargained for when he’s forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe. Ken must go on a heroic journey, balancing parenthood, his estranged father, and the relentless Kaiju Defense Force to rise beyond his ego and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman.”

What Studios Are Working on Ultraman?

Netflix’s internal animation division is working on the project alongside Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) in partnership with Tsuburaya Productions.

Operating since 1975, Industrial Light & Magic is behind some of the biggest movies in the past few decades not least Star Wars and Marvel projects. For Netflix, ILM has notably worked on the limited series Lost Ollie and The Sandman.

Tsuburaya Productions has been in business since the mid-1960s working primarily on the Ultraman IP over those years. They’ve produced over 40 various TV and movie entries in the world of Ultraman, both live-action and animated.

Who’s working on Netflix’s Ultraman movie?

Shannon Tindle serves as the director of the project, having previously released the excellent limited series Lost Ollie for Netflix with ILM. Tindle previously served as writer and character designer on Kubo and the Two Strings and worked in various positions on hits like Caroline, Turbo, and Megamind.

Speaking about the movie when it was first announced, Tindle said, “What began as an original story inspired by my love for Eiji Tsuburaya’s Ultraman somehow became an actual Ultraman film thanks to the incredible trust of the team at Tsuburaya Productions, and the support of the folks at Netflix Animation. We’ve assembled an all-star team and I can’t wait to share our unique take on Ultraman with the rest of the world.”

The director stated in late 2022 that the original idea for the movie that will release on Netflix will have taken “23 years” to get off the ground in total. The director said that he originally wrote “a film inspired by Ultraman and developed it at another studio. When we parted ways, Netflix came along and asked if I’d like to adapt the original idea into an Ultraman film.”

John Aoshima will serve as co-director on the project, having first started on the project as Head of Story. Before working on this project, the animation veteran worked on titles like Netflix’s Maya and the Three, Kubo and the Two Strings, DuckTales and Gravity Falls.

Both directors spoke about their passion for the project at the 2021 Tsuburaya Convention in 2021:

Tindle is writing on the project alongside Marc Haimes, who previously collaborated on Kubo and the Two Strings.

Tom Knott, Sean M. Murphy, and Lisa M. Poole are producers on the project.

Of course, all animation projects ultimately require an army of people working on various stages of development and production. While by no means an extensive list, here are some of the people we’ve found working on the Ultraman feature film:

Sunmin Inn as Art Director

David Figliola as Previs Lead

Rie Koga as Head of Story and Storyboard Artist

Keiko Murayama as character art director

Mark Anthony Austin as Previs Artist

Michelle Shi as Creature TD

Tim Adams as ILM Compositor

Vinicius Favero as ILM Creature Modelleer

Hayden Jones as ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Mathieu Vig as ILM Animation Supervisor

Sean M. Murphy as ILM Visual Effects Producer

Stefan Drury as ILM Executive Visual Effects Producer

Jimmy Hieu Do as ILM Jr Motion Capture Technical Director

Mandy Mok as ILM Lead Animator

Julien Lasbleiz as as ILM Sequence Lead / Senior Lighting Artist

Minako Tomigahara (Tomi) as Visual Development Artist

Cristina Fabular as Production Coordinator

Who is cast in Netflix’s Ultraman movie?

Beyond the director’s doggo, no cast members have been announced as of yet.

However, Variety originally reported that the “plan is for a mix of Japanese and Western stars, coupled with a large number of below-the-line talent from Japan.”

When will Ultraman release on Netflix?

In April 2023, Netflix updated us with a broad 2024 release date for the movie as part of their animation 2023-24 slate reveal. Tindle has since clarified that the movie is aiming for Summer 2024 release date.

Other movies announced for a 2024 release included Thelma the Unicorn, In Your Dreams, and Saving Bikini Bottom.

The movie’s director is very active on Twitter and continuously posts behind-the-scenes insights into the movie’s creation.

In April 2023, for instance, the director shared, “We are 90% animated and 50% lit” adding that he also met with an “incredible potential collaborator.”

We’ll keep you posted on all things Ultraman in the months and year to come as we lead up to its release date. Are you looking forward to checking out Ultraman on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.