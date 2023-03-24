‘Ultraman’ Season 3 (Final Season) Sets May 2023 Netflix Release Date

After a long three-year wait, the Ultraman anime returned for its second season on Netflix in 2022 and the wait won’t be as long for season 3. Ultraman will return for a third and final season in May 2023. Here’s what we know so far.

Ultraman is a Netflix Original anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Eiichi Shimizu and illustrator Tomohiro Shimoguchi. Without the Ultraman franchise, other shows/franchises of the Tokusatsu genre, such as Power Rangers, Kamen Rider, and VR Troopers, may not exist today.

Soon after the release of the second season of Ultraman, Netflix confirmed that the anime has been renewed for a third and final season.

Renewal for a third and final season shouldn’t be surprising, considering how popular the anime series is.

Anime titles struggle to make it into many top-ten lists worldwide, but since the return of Ultraman, the only two regions where anime has seen top-ten success have been Japan and Malaysia.

A teaser trailer for the final season of Ultraman has been released.

When is Ultraman season 3 coming to Netflix?

A tweet from one of the official Netflix social channels has confirmed that Ultraman season 3 is coming to Netflix on Thursday, May 11th, 2023.

The conclusion to the Ultraman series draws to a close with the long awaited ULTRAMAN FINAL. Catch it on Netflix May 11! pic.twitter.com/PnHqR6ckgG — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 24, 2023

Two New Characters Will Feature in Ultraman Season 3

In a blog post by TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS, they confirmed two new voice actors and characters for season 3.

MAO will be the voice of Valcure

will be the voice of Valcure Koji Ishii will voice Mephisto

Per the blog post, these two characters “take on a vital role involving the “Ultra Factor.” They work behind the scenes to hunt down Shinjiro and the SSSP.”

Are you looking forward to the release of Ultraman season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!