Viral French Animated Series ‘Samuel’ Sets February Release Date on Netflix

Picture Credit: Arte

After securing the global rights at the Annecy Film Festival last summer, we finally have a release date for the charming and viral French animated series Samuel.

As we covered back in June 2025, Netflix picked up the international distribution rights to the show following its massive success on social media and the European broadcaster Arte. At the time, Netflix teased a “late 2025/early 2026” window, and they are making good on that promise.

We can confirm that Season 1 of Samuel will arrive on Netflix in the US and select international regions on Thursday, February 5th, 2026.

What is Samuel?

Created, written, and directed by Émilie Tronche, the series is a coming-of-age story presented in a distinct, minimalist black-and-white 2D style. It originally gained traction on TikTok and Instagram for its relatable storytelling and infectious musical sequences.

The show is told through the diary of a 10-year-old boy named Samuel. It chronicles his daily life in the early 2000s, dealing with the innocence and anxiety of childhood—specifically his complicated feelings about a girl named Julie.

The official synopsis reads:

“It’s the first year of middle school. Samuel is 10 years old and has a problem: Basile says he’s in love with Julie. Samuel says it’s not true. But it is true. Samuel writes in his diary, dances in his room, and tries to understand the world of adults, friendships, and love.”

Subscribers should expect a quick binge. Samuel is composed of 21 short episodes, ranging from just a few minutes to about six minutes in length. This “micro-series” format makes it perfect for the TikTok generation, but its emotional depth has resonated with adults who grew up in the era the show depicts.

The series is produced by Les Valseurs and has already won acclaim in France for its authenticity and Tronche’s unique voice acting (she voices all the characters herself in the original French version).

Picture: Arte

Will you be checking out the animated diary of Samuel on February 5th? Let us know in the comments below!
