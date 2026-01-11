New French Shows & Movies Coming to Netflix in 2026 and Beyond

Recently, Netflix has confirmed launch dates for many of its shows and movies, including for its French line-up. Below, we have compiled everything we know about the upcoming series, documentaries, and movies scheduled to drop in 2026 on the platform.

New French Original Series Coming to Netflix in 2026

Recalé

Genre: Comedy

Episodes: 8

Runtime: 30-35 minutes

Cast: Alexandre Kominek, Laurence Arné, Leslie Médina, Joséphine de Meaux, Yannik Landrein, Sabrina Ouazani, Bérangère McNeese, Gustave Kervern, Fred Testot, Jean-Claude Muaka and Mathilde Seigner

François Uzan, co-creator of Represent and co-writer on the first seasons of global hit Lupin, extends his long-running creative relationship with Netflix with this comedy on a conman forced to go undercover in a French high school in order to identify the child of a drug lord. The show is mixing down-to-earth realities of modern public teaching in France with high school drama, thriller and zany comedy. As the show was filmed last spring around the Lille area, we can expect to hear more about the show when the Séries Mania 2026 festival is underway, next March.

Lupin (Part 4)

Genre: Drama/Episodes: 8/Runtime: 52 minutes

Showrunners: Omar Sy and Louis Leterrier

Writers: George Kay, François Uzan, with additional material by Marie Roussin, Florent Meyer, Pennda Ba, and Tigran Rosine

Directors: Edouard Salier, Everardo Gout, and Hugo Gelin

Cast: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, Théo Christine, and Laïka Blanc-Francard

After being rumored for a while, season (or part) 4 of Lupin was officially confirmed in May of 2025, with production taking place in the next few months until late August 2024 in Paris and London. Omar Sy, remaining in demand with Netflix, will also shoot the Extraction spin-off series for release in 2026 on the platform. No logline for the season has been released, but it may come to light with the first teaser in the coming months.

Cash Queens/Les Lionnes (February 5th)

Genre: Crime drama

Episodes: 8

Runtime: 52 minutes

Creators: Olivier Rosemberg and Carine Prévot

Cast: Rebecca Marder, Zoé Marchal, Naidra Ayadi, Pascale Arbillot, Jonathan Cohen, Olivier Rosemberg, François Damiens, Sami Outalbali

Announced in the fall of 2024, no logline exists for Les Lionnes, who had wrapped shooting in the South of France in late 2024 with an ensemble cast including up-and-coming actress Rebecca Marder (The Crime Is Mine). A virtual studio has also been used in Salon-de-Provence to shoot dialogue scenes in cars. It has been pushed back for a 2026 premiere. Produced by star comedian Jonathan Cohen (who also will appear in the show as a guest star), the Netflix show is described as a thriller with a slight comedic edge, about four women who resort to bank robbing to solve their money problems and have to face the consequences. The show is also the first creation for writers Olivier Rosemberg and Carine Prévot, who collaborated before on the writing staff of Family Business, also starring Cohen.

Cocaine Cargo (working title)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Just Philippot

This docuseries is produced by filmmaker Cédric Jimenez, who has been one of the top French directors of the past few years with theatrical hits The Stronghold and November, around the terrorist attacks of November 2015 in Paris. It is set to be directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Just Philippot and will immerse the public in the explosive games and political scandals involving local syndicates and drug cartels around the port of Le Havre, which has become one of the crucial destinations to transport tons of cocaine through cargo shipments. It is also set to address the daily lives of local dockers, some of whom are caught up in this criminal spiral. It is not included in the official 2026 lineup, so it might either drop in 2027 or later this year.

GIGN

Genre: Action

Episodes: 8

Runtime: 52 minutes

Creator and director: Julien Leclercq

Writers: Julien Leclercq and Sylvain Caron

Cast: Tomer Sisley and Guillaume Gouix

As with François Uzan, Netflix pursues its creative relationship with another director on the action side: Julien Leclercq. This longtime specialist of high-octane action and thrillers has made two seasons of Ganglands (Braqueurs) with the platform, and a remake of French classic The Wages of Fear, with Franck Gastambide and Lost Bullet star Alban Lenoir, released respectively in 2023 (for its second and final season) and 2024. Soon after, Leclercq himself announced his new project: an immersive thriller with the teams of the French elite intervention unit, also known as the GIGN.

As with Netflix movie Ad Vitam, the series was produced with the input of the actual GIGN, and set to star Tomer Sisley. Leclercq announced on his own Instagram profile the start of shooting in February, and the last day of production in early July. The series is now in post-production for a 2026 bow.

Bandi

Genre: Drama

Episodes: 8

Runtime: 52 minutes

Creators: Éric Rochant and Capucine Rochant

Showrunner: Capucine Rochant

Cast: TBA

The official logline for Bandi (the Creole name for Bandit) follows closely the presentation by Pauline Dauvin made in the fall of 2024: “The show is about “a family making its first steps into the criminal underworld after the death of their mother”, made of “children forced to become adults too young and what they are ready to do to save their relatives”. The children are actually a family of 11, aged 7 to 25, which has made creator Éric Rochant himself compare the show itself to Shameless, “as it’s kind of a mess and it’s about struggling through poverty” (in an interview with TV Magazine). The show was shot in Martinique with a close cooperation with extras, local talent and directors ; the first few episodes were set to be directed by Jimmy Laporal-Trésor. Moreover, it’s also the first creation of Éric Rochant after French hit Le Bureau (he also was involved in directing and producing a Disney+ project, Tout Va Bien). We expect the show to be ready in time for the spring festivals in France (Séries Mania and Canneseries).

Furies Season 2

Genre: Thriller

Episodes: 8

Runtime: 52 minutes

Creators and writers: Yoann Legave and Jean-Yves Arnaud

Cast: Lina El-Arabi, Marina Foïs

Confirmed as renewed in September of 2024, the thriller has quietly shot its season 2 last spring until July of 2025. Netflix did not confirm the number of episodes, but the cast and crew of the first season is expected to return. It is not currently officially dated, so expect it later in 2026. The official logline goes as follows :

The Furies and their team are now forced to work for Damoclès, the ultraviolent paramilitary organization which now rules the criminal underworld in Paris. Between submission and getting killed while resisting them, Lyna chooses a third, riskier option : infiltrate her own “family” on behalf of the police in exchange for her freedom. As for Selma, she has other plans…

The Cage season 2

Genre : Action, drama

Episodes : TBD

Cast : Franck Gastambide, Melvin Boomer

A season 2 for MMA drama The Cage was confirmed late last year, following strong debut numbers. Not much has been known, and the show was left off of Netflix’s official schedule for 2026. But according to ads for hiring extras, such as this one, we know the show has been quietly shooting all summer around Seine-Saint-Denis.

La Comtesse de Monte-Cristo

Genre : Thriller, drama

Episodes : 8×52

Cast : Audrey Fleurot, Simon Ehrlacher, Zabou Breitman, Esteban Vial, Marysole Fertard, Thibault Bonenfant, Kad Merad, Fotini Peluso, Thierry Godard, Maxime Lelue, Wael Sersoub, Denis Lavant, Eric Elmosino, Olivia Cote, Slimane Dazi

After more than two decades on the French small and silver screen, Audrey Fleurot became a bonafide superstar with smash hit High Potential. Now, TF1 has extended their collaboration with her as star and coproducer of this miniseries, which will also be released on Netflix globally later this year. Even though there is no shortage of Monte-Cristo adaptations lately : in the past 2 years alone, we count one French blockbuster starring Pierre Niney, and one European miniseries starring Sam Claflin. But this project is a very loose adaptation, as it focuses on the paramour of Edmond Dantès, Mercedes Herrera, whose destiny is ripped apart when he is arrested and imprisoned in the Castle of If. But as she races to save his life, the usual story takes a turn when (spoiler alert, which is mentioned in the official synopsis provided by TF1) Edmond is killed while trying to escape, and Mercedes is then imprisoned. The subsequent revenge story on the wide conspiracy then becomes hers. The all-star cast features many known faces from TF1, such as Zabou Breitman, Thierry Godard (The Head, Andor), Eric Elmosino and Kad Merad. The 8-episode series has been shooting as of October 2025 in Malta and the Czech Republic ; we strongly expect a fall release. On the Netflix side, Fleurot was part of the ensemble cast of premium miniseries Le Bazar de La Charité, one of the first partnerships between TF1 and Netflix back in 2022. La Comtesse de Monte-Cristo is written by Gaïa Guasti, Djibril Glissant, Clément Peny and Florian Spitzer ; directed by Dijbril Glissant and Leonardo D’Antoni.

Eté 36

Genre : whodunit, historical drama, comedy

Episodes : 6×52

Cast : Julie De Bona, Sofia Essaidi, Nolwenn Leroy, Constance Gay, Miou-Miou, François-Xavier Demaison, Pascal Elbé, Sam Karmann, Simon Ehrlacher, Assaad Bouab, Arnaud Binard, Clément Aubert, Camille Japy, Constance Dollé, Antoine Simony, Victoria Eber, Patrick Ridremont.

After Le Bazar de La Charité and Les Combattantes, producer Iris Bucher reprises the high-concept miniseries which will highlight female characters evolving against the backdrop of major French historical events. The Netflix-TF1 coproduction, written by Marie Deshaires and Catherine Touzet on an original idea by Bucher, may or may not be a lighter affair than the previous projects. Indeed, the title of the series refers to the very first summer the general population had access to legal paid leave, which saw a general exodus to the beaches all around the country. The logline says that the French Riviera is confronted with regular, bourgeois tourists are faced with a flux of middle-class vacationers, while four women attending the same chic Riviera hotel will soon have their lives shattered when a murder is committed. The all-star cast sets returning Les Combattantes leads Julie De Bona and Sofia Essaidi alongside many TF1 show leads, including Nolwenn Leroy, Constance Gay, François-Xavier Demaison and Pascal Elbé.

New French Original Movies Coming to Netflix in 2026

Banlieusards 3 (March 4th, 2026)

Directors: Kery James and Leïla Sy

Cast: Kery James, Jammeh Diangana, Bakary Diombera, Mahamadou Coulibaly

The first two chapters of the drama Banlieusards follow three brothers, including the eldest one, Demba Traoré, played by veteran rapper Kery James. The prolific creator also wrote the screenplays for the movies, and was playing coy as to whether a third movie would ever see the light of day. As various local reports stated that cameras were rolling on the third movie, Netflix France finally confirmed the upcoming Banlieusards 3 with this tagline: “Three brothers. Three movies.” last July. This hints at the final movie in a trilogy, which seems to be confirmed by Le Parisien but not by Netflix.

Scenes were shot in Annecy, but also in Champigny-sur-Marne (Val-de-Marne) in late spring. Additional details on the story are not available, and Kery James himself is doing most of the updates on the project. Lately, he mentioned that he would start editing the movie in the fall after a summer break.

Quasimodo (Fall 2026)

Director: Jean-François Richet

Cast: Vincent Cassel, Karim Leklou, Daphné Patakia, Benjamin Voisin, Noémie Lvovsky, Sébastien Pouderoux, Eli Nachmani and Alexis Rosenstiehl

Vincent Cassel remains in business with Netflix after his electronic music send-up, Banger. But this time around, it’s for a blockbuster production which will revise the legend of Quasimodo, by promising a more grounded, historically accurate look at a character said to have inspired Victor Hugo to write The Hunchback of Notre-Dame. With a whopping €30 million budget, reported by local magazine Challenges, the movie will also star Karim Leklou, Daphné Patakia, Benjamin Voisin, Noémie Lvovsky, Sébastien Pouderoux, Eli Nachmani, and Alexis Rosenstiehl.

The plot will be set around 1830, around the events of the revolution of July in Paris, as the city is threatened by a plague of cholera. No additional details have been released on the characters, but the movie has wrapped shooting in October for a fall 2026 release. A summer shoot was reported in the cathedral of Bourges by local media, the same locale used for part of another movie set in Notre-Dame de Paris, Notre Dame Brûle by Jean-Jacques Annaud.

Call My Agent : The Movie

Director : Fanny Herrero

Genre : Drama, comedy

Cast : Camille Cottin, Laure Calamy, Thibault de Montalembert, Grégory Montel, Nicolas Maury, Fanny Sidney, Liliane Rovère, Laetitia Casta, Vincent Macaigne, Ophélia Kolb, Anne Marivin et Laurent Lafitte

Set around Andréa Martel’s (Camille Cottin) new career as a director, as the loss of her lead comedian days before shoot sends her life into a frenzy, the movie is one of the most anticipated out of the Netflix French lineup, after years of development setbacks. The platform has also brought the show back globally in anticipation for the 2026 premiere of the project, which wrapped shooting in December, and is expected to contain cameos by George Clooney and Eva Longoria. You can find our updated preview here.

Jusqu’Au Bout

Director : Nawell Madani, Ludovic Colbeau-Justin

Cast : Nawell Madani, Guillaume Gouix, Paul Fouré, Nicolas Briançon, Steve Tientchieu, David Salles, Majida Ghomari, Aïssatou Diallo, Sarah Stern

French comedian Nawell Madani brought her first Netflix project as creator and star, the intense family thriller series Thicker Than Water, in 2023. After some months of radio silence, Netflix confirmed the 2026 release of a new movie project, which she will codirect, cowrite (with Franck Philippon, Walid Afkir and Mohamed Benyekhlef from an original script treatment by Pablo Mehler), and star in. The logline states she will star as a woman who has long struggled to have a child with her partner ; after an embryo donation, the baby is finally born. But as a rare leukemia is discovered with the newborn, Madani’s character will start a struggle to find a compatible organ donor to save her child. No additional details were provided, as the shoot happened under-the-radar ; codirector is Néro director Ludovic Colbeau-Justin.

Le Bus: Les Bleus en Grève

Director: Christophe Astruc

Genre: Documentary

Netflix made its bed with watercooler documentaries. In the direct lineage of docuseries like Bad Sport and Untold, this movie will revisit a very unique event in French soccer: the strike decided aboard a bus by the National team during the 2010 World Cup to protest against the exclusion of their star player Nicolas Anelka. French media had revealed the insult directed at his coach, Raymond Domenech, at halftime of a match. The movie promises never-before-heard testimonies of the main players, alongside involved parties at the time, such as Sports Minister Roselyne Bachelot.

Introducing the footage at Next on Netflix earlier in 2025, VP of French content Pauline Dauvin has said the documentary feature played more like a true-crime story than a straight sports behind-the-scenes documentary. As the incident triggered a political scandal at the time, much interest and publicity will surely be mobilized around this project when it finally launches next year.

L’Affaire OM/VA (working title)

Announced in the spring of 2025 at Séries Mania, the documentary film, just like Les Bleus, will follow a shocking and well-known sports case that also concerns a previous subject of a Netflix series, late businessman Bernard Tapie (whose show Tapie/Class Act was released in 2023). In late 1993, Tapie was the owner of the football club Olympique de Marseille and was celebrated for restoring the club to its former glory and reaching new highs. Until one player for the club of Valenciennes accuses the businessman of cheating and buying the victory of a Marseille/Valenciennes match played in May 1993. The National Football League soon carries the case to the courts, and a formal investigation is launched. The project, like Le Bus, is produced by Breath Films.

Untitled MMA Project

Reported by local trade Le Film Français, the project around the French mixed martial arts scene was at the stage of development last spring and would be produced by the company Black Dynamite. Netflix has broadcast French series The Cage in that universe, which has yet to be renewed for a second season, as well as the movie K.O. featuring French star Ciryl Gane.

Are you excited for some of these projects? Let us know in the comments below!