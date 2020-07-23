‘Virgin River’ Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Netflix Release

Virgin River, one of the excellent feel-good dramas that has arrived on Netflix in recent years is returning for season 3 ahead of its scheduled season 2 summer 2020 release date on Netflix.

For those unaware, the series stars Tim Matheson, Jenny Cooper, Alexandra Breckenridge, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey. It’s about a midwife who retreats into northern California after several traumatic events.

It’s a small-town show that could ordinarily be found on networks such as Hallmark or ABC.

Season 2 was due to release over Netflix in the summer but isn’t currently listed for an August release meaning it’s likely it won’t be available until September or October 2020 at the earliest.

We’ve heard that season 3 of Virgin River has been given the green light from Netflix and is due to get underway with filming in a month.

It’s not entirely rare for shows to be renewed ahead of a season dropping on Netflix. Orange is the New Black was renewed for multiple seasons several years ago and The Umbrella Academy recently reportedly followed suit and in fact, Virgin River season 2 was renewed ahead of season 1 even dropping on Netflix.

The series, as you may know, is filmed in Vancouver which is currently set to reopen filming over the next few months (although that could change at a moment’s notice given the fluidity of the COVID situation).

Currently, according to ProductionWeekly, the series is set to start filming season 3 of Virgin River from August 25th through December 11th.

That could mean we see season 3 of Virgin River added to Netflix in late 2021 but could even be 2020. Again, it’s too early to say given how up in the air everything is regarding filming right now.

Sea to Sea Productions will continue running the show with showrunner Sue Tenney continuing in post for season 3. Roma Roth and Chris Perry are listed as producers.

While you’re waiting for both seasons 2 and 3 to hit Netflix, go ahead and check out our recommendations on what to watch next which includes Sweet Magnolias (currently waiting for a season 2 renewal).