‘The Umbrella Academy’ Reportedly Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

As the release of the second season of The Umbrella Academy draws ever closer it would appear that Netflix has already given the go-ahead to season 3 of The Umbrella Academy with two new writers attached to the third season.

The Umbrella Academy was a smash hit for Netflix upon its release in February 2019, so it came as no surprise when the streaming service announced its renewal. We’re well over a year since the release of the first season, and fans have been incredibly patient waiting for season 2 to drop.

It looks like Netflix is anticipating big things for the upcoming second season, and so much so that the streaming service has already decided to renew the third season according to our source, and in the process has brought two more writers on board.

We’ve learned that Lauren Otero and Elizabeth Padden have been attached to the writing team for The Umbrella Academy season 3. Otero is known for her work on Girl Meets World, and the Amazing Undone, meanwhile, Padden worked on Future Man and DirectTV’s Ice.

When will Netflix announce the renewal of The Umbrella Academy?

Officially, we’re not expecting Netflix to announce the third season until shortly after the second season drops on Netflix.

The showrunner, Steve Blackman, also recently signed with Netflix for an overall output deal that means he’s going to be producing new content for Netflix as well as continuing his other commitments.

Netflix has made early renewal announcements before, such as when they renewed The Witcher for a second season, a month prior to its first season being released.

Our best guess as to why it’s getting an early renewal is because of the COVID-19 disruption to productions. Giving an early order would allow the team to work on pre-production at home and then able to hit the ground running once productions start up again.

Is there enough source material for a third season?

For those who are unaware, The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series of the same name by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

Gerard Way has given showrunner Steve Blackman an 18-page-document, detailing the narrative of the comics, not to mention Way intends for the comics to stay ahead of the TV series.

Judging by the number of volumes and everything that Gerard Way intends to write, The Umbrella Academy can last far longer than 3 seasons.

What are your thoughts? Would you be excited to see a third season of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!