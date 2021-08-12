Best Shows Like ‘Virgin River’ on Netflix While We Wait for Season 4

Virgin River is quickly become one of the biggest fan-favorite series on Netflix and with season 3 now on the service, you are almost certainly waiting for season 4 but with that still some time away, here are some suggestions on what to watch next.

Although yet to be confirmed at the republishing of this article, season 4 of Virgin River is expected.

For now, though, let’s take you through some other excellent heartfelt series on Netflix similar to Virgin River.

Sweet Magnolias

Number of seasons: 1

Available on Netflix: Globally

The crossover between Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias is almost palpable. The show shares similar themes and is just genuinely a well-written and very bingeable show.

The show recently wrapped filming on season 2 and is our number 1 recommendation for Virgin River fans although the chances are, you’ve already dived in.

Firefly Lane

Number of seasons: 1

Available on Netflix: Globally

Another female-led show we suspect you’ve already begun watching is Firefly Lane which just like Virgin River is based on a novel.

Starring Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, and others, the series follows teenage girls from the 1970s through to the early 2000s.

The show has been given a second season order.

Heartland

Number of seasons: 13

Available on Netflix: In all English-speaking countries and many others.

This Canadian feel-good series follows a family ranch that has met hard times with the death of the mother of the family.

The similarities with Virgin River extend beyond being about small-town living but also covering hardship and loss.

The good news for those who do have Heartland streaming is that there’s plenty here to keep you busy with over 200 episodes currently available in most regions around the world.

Those in the US are currently waiting for season 14 to join the service.

Northern Rescue

Number of seasons: 1

Available on Netflix: Globally

Northern Rescue has a few things similar to Virgin River. Firstly, it’s about a family retreat to a place where life moves a little slower to help them forget about their old lives.

Secondly, there are similar tear-jerking moments throughout the Canadian series which you will no doubt be accustomed to thanks to Virgin River.

While it is a great watch, don’t get too attached. A second season of Northern Rescue was never announced and now years later, a revival seems impossible.

Good Witch

Number of Seasons: 5

Given the crossover, we could recommend nearly every Hallmark Channel series however only a couple are on Netflix. What makes this watch even more compelling is that Sue Tenney (who serves as the showrunner for Virgin River) was also involved with Good Witch.

Never checked out Good Witch before? Here’s what you can expect:

“Raising her daughter in a small town, an enchanting widow with magical powers provokes the interest and exasperation of a skeptical big-city doctor.”

Anne with an E

Number of seasons: 3

Available on Netflix: Globally

Anne with an E probably has the fewest common themes with Virgin River but we’ve included it as it’s another great Netflix adaptation of its source material (just like Virgin River).

The three seasons which saw its final season added in January 2020 tells us the story of an orphan who finds a new home and is about her growing up.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

Number of seasons: 1

Available on Netflix: Globally

To round our list of similar titles we refer to you a title that dropped around a month before Virgin River graced Netflix. This anthology series with Dolly Parton is all about stories based on her large collection of music.

The stories often focus on love, faith, forgiveness, and family something I’m sure you enjoyed if you loved Virgin River.

Virgin River Suggestions Outside of Netflix

If you have access to other streaming services, there’s a bunch of similar titles to watch (note: availability may vary).

Hart of Dixie (Available on IMDbTV in US)

Modern Love (Available on Prime Video globally)

The L Word (Available on ShowTime and Hulu in the US)

Chesapeake Shores (Available on Hallmark – Netflix Internationally)

Love Live (Available on HBO Max)

This Is Us (Available on Peacock, Hulu in the US)

Parenthood (Available on Hulu, Peacock and IMDbTV)

Do you have any more recommendations for fans of Virgin River? Let us know in the comments below and if you haven’t done so already, pick up the novels by Robynn Carr too.