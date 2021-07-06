‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Begins Filming at End of July 2021

We’ve been reporting for a while that Virgin River is returning for season 4. Now we know that the cast of Virgin River will be back on the set by the end of July 2021 just a few weeks after the premiere of season 3 on Netflix.

Just to catch you up, Virgin River takes place in a fictional small town in Northern California which follows Melinda Monroe who moves to become a nurse practitioner. She plants her roots and gets involved with all of the local drama of which there is plenty. Season 3 hits on Friday, July 9th.

Currently in pre-production, Virgin River was quietly renewed earlier this year according to multiple production sites. Now we know when the series production schedule is due to take place.

We’re seeing on multiple production sources that the current scheduled start for production is July 28th, 2021 with filming set to wrap on November 30th, 2021.

The show is set to once again take place in Vancouver in Canada. Some of the filming takes place in Squamish in B.C. Other filming takes place in locations such as Snug Cove, New Westminster, Squamish, Agassiz, and Port Coquitlam.

Of course, it’s worth noting that during COVID-19 times (and normally for that matter) that production schedules aren’t set in stone and could adjust.

As we’ve mentioned Sue Tenney will remain as the showrunner for Virgin River season 4.

What does this mean for the release date for season 4 of Virgin River? Well, with production wrapped by the end of November, we could easily see the series return in summer 2022 or perhaps sooner. We are expecting season 2 of Sweet Magnolias early in 2022 so our best guess is still the summer.

As we’ve also stated before, this isn’t the first time Virgin River has been renewed early. The show was renewed early for both season 2 and season 3 with filming starting before or soon after their respective former seasons dropped. It shows great confidence in the show which isn’t particularly normal for Netflix shows. Traditionally, you have to wait a month or two after release before a decision to be made on future seasons.

We’ll have a full season 4 preview up over the weekend after season 3 drops but until then, we hope the news of season 4 beginning production imminently gives you plenty to get excited about.

Are you looking forward to Virgin River season 4? Let us know in the comments down below.