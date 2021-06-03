‘Virgin River’ Reportedly Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix Ahead of Season 3 Release

Virgin River is coming back for more on Netflix. After two previous quick renewals, the feel-good series Virgin River is returning for season 4 at Netflix and is due to get started with filming later this summer.

First debuting on Netflix back in December 2019, the show has become a gem of the Netflix library and one of the few shows to consistently get renewed ahead of time.

Based on the novels by Robyn Carr, the show follows Mel who moves to a quiet remote Northern Californian town to get away from her previous life.

There are multiple factors that go into that decision of course but we’ve now had both seasons 2 and 3 renewed ahead of time. In the case of season 3 (which is scheduled to release globally on July 9th, 2021) it was in production before the second season even release in late November 2020.

The source behind the early renewals is once again reporting that season 4 is currently on the way with issue 1249 of ProductionWeekly (released on June 3rd, 2021) stating that more is on the way.

According to the production listing, the show is currently due to get underway with filming again from late July 2021 through to the end of November (July 28th to November 30th to be specific). This could adjust and change over time as production schedules are never set in stone especially during these uncertain times.

As per all previous seasons, the show will continue to be produced in Vancouver, Canada.

It’s a little too early to predict when we’ll see season 4 of Virgin River added to Netflix but given the quick renewal and filming schedule, we could see season 4 drop in mid-2022 but that’s just speculation for the moment.

We’ll no doubt have a season 4 preview for Virgin River around the time season 3 comes out but until then, the future continues to look bright for Virgin River on Netflix.

We have reached out to Netflix for comment.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Virgin River coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.