‘War Machine’ Starring Alan Ritchson is Coming to Netflix in March 2026

War Machine starring Jack Reacher's Alan Ritchson is coming to Netflix in March 2026!


Picture: Dennis Quaid, Alan Ritchson and Stephen James star in War Machine

Alan Ritchson, who stars as Jack Reacher, will star in Netflix’s sci-fi action thriller War Machine, which is set to release on March 6, 2026.

War Machine is an upcoming sci-fi action film directed and co-written by Patrick Hughes. James Beaufort (Machine) co-wrote the screenplay alongside Hughes. Valerie Bleth Sharp (Westworld) is the executive producer.

Patrick Hughes and Greg McLean are producers for HUGE Film; Alexander Young and Todd Lieberman are producers for Hidden Pictures; and Rich Cook produces for Range.

Most notably, the film’s lead is Alan Ritchson, whose popularity has surged in recent years thanks to his role as Jack Reacher in Amazon Prime Video’s television adaptation of Lee Child’s beloved book series. 

Picture: Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher (left) and as Hawk in Titans (right)

Ritchson is joined by a great cast, which includes Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Blake Richardson, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Daniel Webber.

 Pictures: The full cast of War Machine – Netflix / Agencies

The official logline for War Machine is:

“During the final stage of US Army Ranger selection, an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat.”

When is War Machine coming to Netflix? 

War Machine is just over two months away from release. In its announcement of the 2026 movie slate, Netflix confirmed that War Machine will be released worldwide on March 6, 2026.

You can find all of today’s announcements for Netflix’s 2026 movie slate in our overall preview here.

Are you excited for the release of War Machine on Netflix in March 2026? Let us know in the comments below!

