What to Expect From ‘Arcane’ Season 2 Act 3 on Netflix?

Are you still, recovering from being an emotional mess after Act 2? There’s one more act to go, as Arcane concludes with Act 3 on Saturday. What emotional trauma will be in store for us in the finale? We can’t wait to find out!

Arcane is the prequel animated series to Riot Game’s smash hit MOBA League of Legends. Produced by Riot Games and French animation studio Fortiche, the series has received critical acclaim, impressing millions of fans worldwide and introducing a new audience to the franchise.

Act 3 of Arcane season 2 arrives on Netflix on November 23rd, 2024.

What to expect from Arcane Season 2 Act 3

Does Jinx lose her sanity?

Since childhood, Jinx’s sanity has always been teetering on the edge of the abyss. Scared of abandonment and betrayal, all Jinx has wanted is a family, and after killing her 2nd adoptive father in Silco and falling out with her sister Vi (who she thought for years was dead), she found a family in Isha, effectively becoming a great big sister.

However, in the aftermath of Jace’s actions, all hell broke loose as Ambessa’s army attempted to bring down an enraged Vander (Warwick). Amidst the chaos, Isha took Jinx’s handgun and Hextech crystals and sacrificed herself to stop Vander by overloading the weapon.

Not only has Jinx lost her father (again), but she has also lost her adoptive little sister in Isha. It was her gun and the Hextech crystals that Isha used, so will Jinx blame herself? Or will she seek to burn Piltover to the ground for allying themselves with a person like Ambessa?

At the very least, this could lead to us witnessing Jinx in her most chaotic state. As revenge for Isha’s death, she will likely want to kill anyone and anything that stands in her way. This may be when she becomes the face of the revolution, and Isha is desperate for her to take the mantle.

Is Viktor dead?

After taking a blast from point-blank range from Jace’s hextech hammer, Viktor has seemingly been killed. But, the little we know from League of Legends lore, this likely won’t be the end for Jace’s former best friend.

The magic of the Arcane is complex, and Viktor’s bond with it has seen a potential new evolution for humanity. Through its magic, we believe Viktor will be resurrected, where he will be unveiled in his final form, where machine and man have become one.

Singed harvests Vander’s body & supplies Ambessa

Despite the explosion caused by Isha, it wasn’t enough to destroy Vander’s body. What this means for Vander or Warick remains unclear. Singed will get the chance to harvest what he needs from the body, but is Vander still alive?

In the preview for Act 3, we also see that Ambessa’s soldiers use shimmer to enhance their power. It’s unclear how large her army is, but if the enforcer’s side with Caitlyn and Jinx leads Zaun to war, then she’ll need every advantage she can get in the war to come.

What happened to Heimerdinger and Ekko?

Jace returned, but we’re yet to see what happened to Heimerdinger and Ekko. The pair will likely make it back, but will Ekko unlock the power to manipulate time?

We also have yet to learn what Jace saw during his disappearance and why he felt compelled to destroy Viktor. Perhaps he has seen a vision of what’s to come, and to kill a dystopian future, he was forced to murder his best friend.

What happened to Mel?

The Black Rose trapped Mel, but after awakening a dormant power within her, we’re yet to learn if she escaped their clutches. Regardless, she will be desperate to return to Piltover, stop her mother from taking control of the region, and try to be the voice of reason and stop the war between the two cities.

Caitlyn and Vi?

Vi will be desperate not to see Jinx lose her sanity over Isha’s death, but even her influence will likely not be enough to keep Jinx grounded. Jinx may even pass some of the blame onto Caitlyn, who was previously working with Ambessa.

Caitlyn was the acting commander of Piltover’s martial law, but without Ambessa’s support, would Caitlyn be able to lead the enforcers, or would she be on the run for her betrayal?

Will you be watching Arcane Season 2 Act 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!