What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2025

April is just around the corner, which means it’s time for another look at what movies and series will be departing the service throughout the month. This early look at what’s set to leave includes all the US departures planned throughout the month, with some Netflix Originals planned to depart in addition to the regular first-of-the-month rotation.

As a reminder, Netflix removes titles after their license period ends, which can range from just a month to several years. We should also note that Netflix removals are subject to change if renewals are worked out and that most of these movies will undoubtedly return to Netflix sometime in the future.

Per Netflix, “Whenever a TV show or movie license is expiring, we consider things such as: If the rights to the title are still available and/or how popular it is in a region, and how much it costs to license”

As always, this list is a constant work-in-progress, which we’ll keep updated throughout March and into April. We typically learn of most removals around 30 days before they’re due to leave. Netflix itself provides an abbreviated list, which will be copied and pasted by most outlets on a Wednesday in the final couple of weeks of March. We’re the only outlet that covers all departures.

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Movies Leaving Netflix on April 1st

An Affair to Remember (1957)

Captain Nova (2021) – Netflix Original Removal

Death Can Wait (2020)

Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Dr. Seuss The Lorax (2012)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Interstellar (2014)

IT (2017)

Little Man (2006)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Sex Tape (2014)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Menu (2022)

The Nice Guys (2016)

The Scorpion King (2002)

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2020) – Netflix Original Removal

Twins (1988)

When In Rome (2010)

Series Leaving Netflix on April 1st

Nickelodeon’s House of Anubis (Season 1)

Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files (Seasons 1-4)

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 6th

Orbiter 9 (2017) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 10th

LA Originals (2020) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 12th

Pickpockets (2017) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 15th

Hereditary (2018) – A24 Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 17th

Monzón: A Knockout Blow (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 26th

Yogi Berra: It Ain’t Over (2023) – Sony Pictures Removal

Knights of the Zodiac (2023) – Sony Pictures Removal

What are you going to be watching before it departs? Let us know, and you can find a recap of all the March departures here.