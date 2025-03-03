Leaving Soon from Netflix

What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2025

A comprehensive guide to all the US Netflix departures planned for April.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Movies Series Leaving Netflix April

Pictures via Various Distributors

April is just around the corner, which means it’s time for another look at what movies and series will be departing the service throughout the month. This early look at what’s set to leave includes all the US departures planned throughout the month, with some Netflix Originals planned to depart in addition to the regular first-of-the-month rotation. 

As a reminder, Netflix removes titles after their license period ends, which can range from just a month to several years. We should also note that Netflix removals are subject to change if renewals are worked out and that most of these movies will undoubtedly return to Netflix sometime in the future. 

Per Netflix, “Whenever a TV show or movie license is expiring, we consider things such as: If the rights to the title are still available and/or how popular it is in a region, and how much it costs to license”

As always, this list is a constant work-in-progress, which we’ll keep updated throughout March and into April. We typically learn of most removals around 30 days before they’re due to leave. Netflix itself provides an abbreviated list, which will be copied and pasted by most outlets on a Wednesday in the final couple of weeks of March. We’re the only outlet that covers all departures. 

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Movies Leaving Netflix on April 1st

  • An Affair to Remember (1957)
  • Captain Nova (2021) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Death Can Wait (2020)
  • Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat (2003)
  • Dr. Seuss The Lorax (2012)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • Happy Feet Two (2010)
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
  • Interstellar (2014)
  • IT (2017)
  • Little Man (2006)
  • Miss Congeniality (2000)
  • Molly’s Game (2017)
  • Richie Rich (1994)
  • Rush Hour (1998)
  • Rush Hour 2 (2001)
  • Rush Hour 3 (2007)
  • Sex Tape (2014)
  • The Age of Adaline (2015)
The Menu New On Netflix This Week January St

Picture: Fox Searchlight

  • The Menu (2022)
  • The Nice Guys (2016)
  • The Scorpion King (2002)
  • Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2020) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Twins (1988)
  • When In Rome (2010)

Series Leaving Netflix on April 1st

  • Nickelodeon’s House of Anubis (Season 1)
  • Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files (Seasons 1-4)

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 6th

  • Orbiter 9 (2017) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 10th

  • LA Originals (2020) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 12th

  • Pickpockets (2017) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 15th

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 17th

  • Monzón: A Knockout Blow (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on April 26th

Knights Of The Zodiac Coming To Netflix Us October

Picture: Sony Pictures

  • Knights of the Zodiac (2023) – Sony Pictures Removal

What are you going to be watching before it departs? Let us know, and you can find a recap of all the March departures here.

Newest Articles - Leaving Soon from Netflix

What's Leaving Netflix in March 2025 Article Teaser Photo

What's Leaving Netflix in March 2025
Underrated Syfy Series 'Happy!' Leaving Netflix Globally Throughout 2025 Article Teaser Photo

Underrated Syfy Series 'Happy!' Leaving Netflix Globally Throughout 2025
9 Great Movies Leaving Netflix at the End of February 2025 Article Teaser Photo

9 Great Movies Leaving Netflix at the End of February 2025
6 Netflix Originals Leaving Netflix in March 2025 Article Teaser Photo

6 Netflix Originals Leaving Netflix in March 2025