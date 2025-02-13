What’s Leaving Netflix UK in March 2025

Some fan-favorite movies will be leaving the Netflix UK library in March 2025!

In case you missed it, we’re also tracking all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in February 2025. If you’re looking for the US removals list, you can find all the departures for those in our March list here.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 1st, 2025

Back to 1989 (1 Season)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (2 Seasons)

Captive Slate (2019)

CSI (6 Seasons)

Hitler’s Secret Sex Life (1 Season)

Hotel Transylvania (1 Season)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (1 Season)

The Punisher (2004)

The Scapegoat (2012)

Sniper: Legacy (2014)

Somewhere (2010)

Stand by Me (1986)

United (2011)

Unstoppable (1 Season) N

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 2nd, 2025

Ravenous (2017) N

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 3rd, 2025

Lucas Netto: The End of Christmas (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 4th, 2025

Angu Vaikuntapurathu (2020)

Meskina (2021) N

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 5th, 2025

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (1 Season)

Rebellion (2016) N

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 6th, 2025

Watcher (2022)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 8th, 2025

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 9th, 2025

Champions (1 Season) N

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 10th, 2025

Bad Country (2014)

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah (2021)

Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 12th, 2025

Aeon Flux (2005)

Annihilation (2018) N

Plane (2023)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 13th, 2025

Once Upon a Time in Lingjian Mountain (2019)

What will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in March 2025? Let us know in the comments below!