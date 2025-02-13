What’s Leaving Netflix UK in March 2025

Some fan-favorite movies will be leaving the Netflix UK library in March 2025!
In case you missed it, we’re also tracking all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in February 2025. If you’re looking for the US removals list, you can find all the departures for those in our March list here.
What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 1st, 2025
- Back to 1989 (1 Season)
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht (2 Seasons)
- Captive Slate (2019)
- CSI (6 Seasons)
- Hitler’s Secret Sex Life (1 Season)
- Hotel Transylvania (1 Season)
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (1 Season)
- The Punisher (2004)
- The Scapegoat (2012)
- Sniper: Legacy (2014)
- Somewhere (2010)
- Stand by Me (1986)
- United (2011)
- Unstoppable (1 Season) N
What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 2nd, 2025
- Ravenous (2017) N
What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 3rd, 2025
- Lucas Netto: The End of Christmas (2019)
What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 4th, 2025
- Angu Vaikuntapurathu (2020)
- Meskina (2021) N
What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 5th, 2025
- Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (1 Season)
- Rebellion (2016) N
What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 6th, 2025
- Watcher (2022)
What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 8th, 2025
- The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2016)
What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 9th, 2025
- Champions (1 Season) N
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)
What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 10th, 2025
- Bad Country (2014)
- Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah (2021)
- Zombieland (2009)
- Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 12th, 2025
- Aeon Flux (2005)
- Annihilation (2018) N
- Plane (2023)
What’s Leaving Netflix UK on March 13th, 2025
- Once Upon a Time in Lingjian Mountain (2019)
