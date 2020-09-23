With season 6 confirmed as the official final season of Supergirl, we now have a general idea when the series will leave Netflix. There’s still years left of Supergirl on Netflix for those who are curious, and we won’t see the series leave for of least several years. Here’s when Supergirl is leaving Netflix.

Supergirl is a superhero drama series broadcast on The CW and based on the comic-book character of the same name by DC Comics.

Kara Zor-El is one of the few survivors of Krypton’s destruction. Tasked with protecting her cousin, Kal-El, Kara’s spacecraft was accidentally knocked off course, where she spent 24 years in the phantom zone. Eventually escaping, and arriving on Earth, Kara discovered her now grown cousin had adapted to life on earth and become its protector as Superman. As Kara grows into her own powers, she becomes the protector of National City, taking the mantle of Supergirl.

When is Supergirl leaving Netflix?

With the announcement that season 6 of Supergirl will be the super-heroines last on The CW we can now predict when the series will leave Netflix.

Season 6 of Supergirl is scheduled to broadcast on The CW throughout 2021, before eventually arriving on Netflix later that year. This means if Supergirl arrives in late 2021, the series will remain on Netflix until of least 2026.

Netflix has a legacy contract with The CW. One of the stipulations of the contract is Netflix retains the rights to stream for “several years after” a series from The CW comes to an end.

Where will Supergirl be available to stream next?

The most logical destination for Supergirl’s next streaming home is DC Universe. A lot can change in those years and with the arrival of HBO Max in 2020, we could eventually see Warner condense their media platforms into one central hub for content.

Once Supergirl leaves Netflix, the series will be available to stream on either HBO Max or DC Universe.

Why is Supergirl ending after 6 seasons?

The best indication of why Supergirl is coming to an end is to do with the series ratings. As you can see from the table below, Supergirl has had a dramatic decrease in the number of viewers since its first season.

The first episode debuted with a massive 12.96 million viewers. In contrast, the finale of season 5 only managed just over 650,000 viewers.

It must be noted that the significant decrease in ratings from season 1 to season 2 is due to Supergirl leaving CBS and moving to The CW instead.

Supergirl’s budget had already been dramatically reduced on The CW compared to its budget on CBS. With a decreasing audience, it’s hard for The CW and for Warner to justify Supergirl going beyond season 6.

I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. — Melissa Benoist (@MelissaBenoist) September 22, 2020

Will you be sad to see the eventual departure of Supergirl on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!