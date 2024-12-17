When Will The CW Shows Leave Netflix? US Removal Schedule for 2025 & Beyond

As The CW’s Beauty and the Beast prepares to depart Netflix September 19th, it seems prudent to take stock of the remaining CW series on Netflix and estimate when they will be removed. Here’s a breakdown of when we’re expecting all The CW shows on Netflix US to depart.

Note: This article was originally published June 2022 and has since been updated with new expiration date estimates and content exits recorded.

Netflix and The CW first struck an output deal in 2011 which meant each new show aired during the TV season would see its episodes added to Netflix shortly after the season finale aired. This provided Netflix with a lot of popular content but the CW benefitted as well. Through the lifetime of this deal many CW series gained new notoriety and saw spikes in their viewership the following TV season. Riverdale is one of the series that benefitted the most from this “Netflix bump.”

The deal was renewed again in 2016.

In 2019, The CW and Netflix chose not to renew the output deal. WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS (co-owners of the CW) planned to hold their new series back for use on their new streaming services: Paramount+ or HBO Max. Despite this, ViacomCBS relinquished their opportunity to stream their CBS-produced CW series, instead licensing them all to HBO Max alongside the WarnerMedia-produced shows. The official word was it “made sense to keep them in one spot” but in reality Bob Bakish’s ViacomCBS just couldn’t say “no” to a payday. This new setup began with the Fall 2019 slate of series which is why Nancy Drew and Kung Fu being on HBO Max instead of Netflix.

What about the series still on Netflix from the previous deal?

The licensing terms required each show to remain exclusively on Netflix for a whopping 5 years after Netflix obtains the final season.

As a result, there are still a significant of CW series streaming on Netflix waiting for the clock to countdown. In some cases, the series continue to get renewed for new seasons each year and so the 5-year countdown hasn’t even begun!

Let’s take the guesswork out of this and share the list along with their estimated removal date. Please note that this remains speculation and removal dates are subject to contracts and to change. This list only applies to the United States of America and other regions will vary.

The CW Shows Concluded

Recent departures: Reign and The Vampire Diaries left September 2022; Life Sentence left August 2023; The Originals left October 2023; and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and iZombie left September 5, 2024.

Title Date Final Season Added Planned Removal Date Arrow February 5, 2020 December 18, 2025 The 100 October 8, 2020 December 18, 2025 Supernatural November 27, 2020 December 18, 2025 Black Lightning June 16, 2021 September 1, 2026 Supergirl October 19, 2021 December 15, 2026 Legends of Tomorrow March 10, 2022 September 2, 2027 Charmed June 18, 2022 September 2, 2027 Legacies June 24, 2022 September 2, 2027 In the Dark September 5, 2022 December 10, 2027 Roswell, New Mexico September 13, 2022 December 10, 2027 Dynasty September 24, 2022 December 21, 2027 The Flash June 1, 2023 November 28, 2028 Riverdale August 31, 2023 November 28, 2028 All American July 23, 2024 December 30, 2029

Ongoing The CW Shows Still Coming to Netflix

Shows below are The CW shows still coming to Netflix on an annual basis. Therefore, we can’t yet predict when they’re due to depart.

No further series exist within this deal.

Title Status N/A N/A

What about Gilmore Girls?

Gilmore Girls is a mystery and an outlier. It doesn’t follow the same contract pattern as the other series because it’s been streaming for 6 years as of October 1st. In 2016 Netflix released a limited series revival: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Update: On December 16th, 2024, Hulu added all seasons of Gilmore Girls. The series remains streaming on Netflix, but will leave Hulu December 16th, 2026.

Warner Brothers produced and distributed this which means the day should come when Netflix says goodbye to both the original series and their own Netflix Original revival. This November marks 5 years since the revival premiered and I wouldn’t be shocked if the revival leaves at that time. I wouldn’t be shocked if the whole franchise leaves in fall 2022. Our sources now tell us that original series will leave July 1, 2026 and the revival series will leave leave November 25, 2026 after a 10 year license.

