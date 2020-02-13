When is ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean’ Coming to Netflix?

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You just dropped and for all of you that have raced to binge the film will be wondering about the sequel. Fans will be delighted to learn that the sequel To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean is on the way and should be arriving later this year. Below is everything we know about the upcoming teen-romance drama including the plot, cast, and potential release date.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean is the third installment of the To All the Boys series, and is based on the novel Always and Forever by author Jenny Han. Unlike the first two films, the third film’s screenplay hasn’t been written by Sofia Alverez and instead has been written by Katie Lovejoy. Directing the film is Michael Fimorgnari, who also directed To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

When is the Netflix release date for To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to announce a release date for To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. Fans will be glad to hear that the wait won’t be as extensive for the third installment in the franchise as it is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2020.

The second film in the franchise, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, has only just released. We expect to hear news on a release date within the next month.

As filming for To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean ended Fall 2020, we could see a Summer 2020 release date.

What is the plot of To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean?

The synopsis below is from the basic plot of the book, Always and Forever, Lara Jean:

As Lara Jean enters her final year of High School she’s looking forward to spending what time she left with her boyfriend Peter, before they go to college. Peter, having been accepted into the University of Virginia early on a sports scholarship, is waiting to learn if Lara Jean has been accepted to UVA too. When the pair learn that Lara has been rejected, their relationship is put to the test when Lara begins to look for other colleges.

Who are the cast members of To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lara Jean Lana Condor To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before | X: Men Apocalypse | Alita: Battle Angel Peter Noah Centineo The Perfect Date | Sierra Burgess Is a Loser | The Fosters Christine Madeleine Arthur Big Eyes | To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before | The Family Trina Rothschild Sarayu Blue I Feel Bad | Blockers | No Tomorrow Margot Covey Janel Parrish Pretty Little Liars | To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before | Trespassers Mrs. Gayle Kavinsky Lisa Durupt Shall We Dance | Puppet Killer | Preggoland Gen Emilija Baranac Riverdale | Beyond | Deadly Sorority Angela Kayla Deorksen Love You to Death | The Good Doctor | Supernatural Young Lara Jean Momona Tamada The Boys | The Terror | To All the Boys P.S I Still Love You Aunt Carrie Linda Ko To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You | The Flash | Descendants 3 Mollie Marshall Molly Grace The Perfection | Charmed | To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You

As you can see from the table above plenty of stars from the first two films will be reprising their roles for the third installment.

When did filming take place for To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean?

Filming took place back to back for the second and third installments in the series. That’s why we’ll see a significantly shorter wait between To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

All of the filming for the third film took place between July and August of 2019. By the time you read this, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean will be deep into post-production.

What is the runtime of To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean?

We’ll expect this to be confirmed closer to the release date, but as the third film in the series, it could potentially be the longest.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before has a run time of 99 minutes, but To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You only has a small run time of 81 minutes.

If the third film is the longest, it will be the first to exceed 100 minutes.

