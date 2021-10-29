When will DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 be on Netflix?

The seventh season of Legends of Tomorrow kickstarted its new run on The CW just a month after season 6 wrapped up on the network. The good news is that season 7 of Legends of Tomorrow will be on Netflix much quicker in 2022.

Netflix is home to a huge collection of DC shows of which are interconnected and if you’re looking to start watching the series cold, we’ve got our updated watch guide for DC on Netflix here.

DC Legends of Tomorrow is currently one of the last remaining Arrowverse shows headed into its fourth season. The series sees “an unlikely group of superheroes and villains to save the world from a powerful evil.”

The new season features the long-anticipated 100th episode which contains plenty of throwbacks from characters that have departed the show over the years.

Elsewhere in season 7 of Legends of Tomorrow, the Legends are working out how to get back to their own timeline by reaching out to a scientist who has invented a new form of time travel.

When will Legends of Tomorrow be on Netflix US?

Season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow arrived on Netflix US much later than normal due to the delays on production but that won’t be the case with season 7 returning to its regular October slot instead of May like last year.

That means, should we get around 15-17 episodes, the show should’ve wrapped up sometime in either March, April or May 2022.

With The CW deal being that shows still covered under the Netflix agreement coming around 8-9 days onto Netflix, we should see the show added onto Netflix between April and May 2022.

What regions of Netflix are getting Legends of Tomorrow weekly?

Many international Netflix regions carry Legends of Tomorrow on a weekly basis. That means that the day after the new episodes air on The CW, they drop onto Netflix in full meaning no waiting like the US.

Regions carrying weekly episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow includes for 2021/2022:

Greece

Belgium

The Netherlands

Russia

Sweden

Romania

Israel

Some Netflix regions have an even longer wait for new seasons of Legends of Tomorrow. Some regions such as Latin America haven’t yet got season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow so our best guess for other regions will be late 2022.

Are you looking forward to Legends of Tomorrow coming to Netflix or are you able to enjoy season 7 weekly?