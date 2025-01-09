How to Watch the Arrowverse Shows in Order on Netflix in 2025

2025 marks the beginning of the end of the Arrowverse on Netflix, as Arrow will be leaving the Netflix library later this year. Still, there’s a galactic-sized binge available for audiences to watch with hundreds of episodes, dozens of seasons, five series, and hundreds of hours of content. Here’s how to watch the Arrowverse on Netflix in 2025.
While Netflix holds the majority of The Arrowverse, the reality is the universe is even bigger, but you’ll need an HBO Max subscription in the US. If you include those seasons by the end of 2025, there’ll be 830 episodes across 44 seasons.
What Arrowverse shows are on Netflix?
Here’s a breakdown of what Arrowverse shows are on Netflix as of February 2024:
- Arrow – 7 Seasons – 170 Episodes
- The Flash – 9 Seasons – 184 Episodes
- Supergirl – 6 Seasons – 126 Episodes
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – 7 Seasons – 110 Episodes
- Black Lightning – 4 Seasons – 58 Episodes
When are the Arrowverse shows leaving Netflix?
Starting in late 2025, Netflix will be saying goodbye to the Arrowverse. Below are all the dates that the Arrowverse are expected to leave Netflix;
- Arrow – December 2025
- The Flash – November 2028
- Supergirl – December 2026
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – September 2027
- Black Lightning – September 2026
Given how far away some of the removals are, there’s always a chance that the licenses to stream the Arrowverse will be renewed.
How to Watch The Arrowverse In Order By Year
As one of the largest possible binges on Netflix US, some subscribers, especially those new to the franchise, may need help establishing how to watch the Arrowverse on Netflix in 2024.
We’ve gone through all twelve years of the Arrowverse and compiled the complete list of how to watch all five series chronologically. The crossovers won’t be an issue either, as we’ve detailed when, how, and where to watch the Arrowverse crossovers.
For fans looking to watch the series in its true chronological order, episode to episode, across all five series, we’ve detailed how to achieve this below.
Arrowverse Year 1
Series: Arrow
Episodes: 23
Crossover Episodes: 0
We start at the beginning with season 1 of Arrow. Year 1 of Arrowverse was just Arrow, so that’s the best place to begin.
Episode Chronological Order
|Series
|Episode
|Title Name
|Arrow
|1×1
|Pilot
|Arrow
|1×2
|Honor Thy Father
|Arrow
|1×3
|Lone Gunmen
|Arrow
|1×4
|An Innocent Man
|Arrow
|1×5
|Damaged
|Arrow
|1×6
|Legacies
|Arrow
|1×7
|Muse of Fire
|Arrow
|1×8
|Vendetta
|Arrow
|1×9
|Year’s End
|Arrow
|1×10
|Burned
|Arrow
|1×11
|Trust But Verify
|Arrow
|1×12
|Vertigo
|Arrow
|1×13
|Betrayal
|Arrow
|1×14
|The Odyssey
|Arrow
|1×15
|Dodger
|Arrow
|1×16
|Dead to Rights
|Arrow
|1×17
|The Huntress Returns
|Arrow
|1×18
|Salvation
|Arrow
|1×19
|Unfinished Business
|Arrow
|1×20
|Home Invasion
|Arrow
|1×21
|The Undertaking
|Arrow
|1×22
|Darkness on the Edge of Town
|Arrow
|1×23
|Sacrifice
Arrowverse Year 2
Series: Arrow
Episodes: 23
Crossover Episodes: 2 (Technically)
One of the best seasons of Arrow, and easily of the entire Arrowverse, season 2 also goes uninterrupted as it was the only Arrowverse series still available at the time.
Season 2 did mark the beginning of the future of the Arrowverse when Barry Allen debuted in episodes 2×8 and 2×9 of Arrow. The Flash hadn’t aired on The CW then, but Grant Gustin as Barry Allen was an instant hit with Arrow fans.
Episode Chronological Order
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|Arrow
|2×1
|City of Heroes
|Arrow
|2×2
|Identity
|Arrow
|2×3
|Broken Dolls
|Arrow
|2×4
|Crucible
|Arrow
|2×5
|League of Assassins
|Arrow
|2×6
|Keep Your Enemies Closer
|Arrow
|2×7
|State v. Queen
|Arrow
|2×8
|The Scientist
|Arrow
|2×9
|Three Ghosts
|Arrow
|2×10
|Blast Radius
|Arrow
|2×11
|Blind Spot
|Arrow
|2×12
|Tremors
|Arrow
|2×13
|Heir to the Demon
|Arrow
|2×14
|Time of Death
|Arrow
|2×15
|The Promise
|Arrow
|2×16
|Suicide Squad
|Arrow
|2×17
|Birds of Prey
|Arrow
|2×18
|Deathstroke
|Arrow
|2×19
|The Man Under the Hood
|Arrow
|2×20
|Seeing Red
|Arrow
|2×21
|City of Blood
|Arrow
|2×22
|Streets of Fire
|Arrow
|2×23
|Unthinkable
Arrowverse Year 3
Series: Arrow | The Flash
Episodes: 46
Crossover Episodes: 2
Crossover Order:
- The Flash 1×8 – Flash vs. Arrow
- Arrow 3×8 – The Brave and the Bold
The crossover between Arrow and The Flash was officially the first of the Arrowverse and laid the groundwork for future crossovers. Every future season of Arrow and The Flash would have a crossover in the eighth or ninth episode.
We recommend watching the first seven episodes of Arrow and then the first seven episodes of Flash before watching the crossover. Once you’ve watched the crossovers, you can view the remaining episodes of Arrow and The Flash however you please.
Episode Chronological Order
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|The Flash
|1×1
|Pilot
|Arrow
|3×1
|The Calm
|The Flash
|1×2
|The Fastest Man Alive
|Arrow
|3×2
|Sara
|The Flash
|1×3
|Things You Can’t Outrun
|Arrow
|3×3
|Corto Maltese
|The Flash
|1×4
|Going Rogue
|Arrow
|3×4
|The Magician
|Arrow
|3×5
|The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak
|The Flash
|1×5
|Platique
|Arrow
|3×6
|Guilty
|The Flash
|1×6
|The Flash Is Born
|Arrow
|3×7
|Draw Back Your Bow
|The Flash
|1×7
|Power Outage
|The Flash
|1×8
|Flash vs. Arrow
|Arrow
|3×8
|The Brave and the Bold
|The Flash
|1×9
|The Man in the Yellow Suit
|Arrow
|3×9
|The Climb
|The Flash
|1×10
|Revenge of the Rogues
|Arrow
|3×10
|Left Behind
|The Flash
|1×11
|The Sound and the Fury
|Arrow
|3×11
|Midnight City
|The Flash
|1×12
|Crazy for You
|Arrow
|3×12
|Uprising
|The Flash
|1×13
|The Nuclear Man
|Arrow
|3×13
|Canaries
|The Flash
|1×14
|Fallout
|Arrow
|3×14
|The Return
|Arrow
|3×15
|Nanda Parbat
|The Flash
|1×15
|Out of Time
|Arrow
|3×16
|The Offer
|The Flash
|1×16
|Rogue Time
|Arrow
|3×17
|Suicidal Tendencies
|The Flash
|1×17
|Tricksters
|Arrow
|3×18
|Public Enemies
|The Flash
|1×18
|All-Star Team-Up
|Arrow
|3×19
|Broken Arrow
|The Flash
|1×19
|Who Is Harrison Wells
|Arrow
|3×20
|The Fallen
|The Flash
|1×20
|The Trap
|Arrow
|3×21
|Al Sah-him
|The Flash
|1×21
|Grodd Lives
|Arrow
|3×22
|This Is Your Sword
|The Flash
|1×22
|Rogue Air
|Arrow
|3×23
|My Name Is Oliver Queen
|The Flash
|1×23
|Fast Enough
Arrowverse Year 4
Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow
Episodes: 82
Crossover Episodes: 3
Crossover Order:
- The Flash 2×8 – Legends of Yesterday
- Arrow 4×8 – Legends of Today
- Supergirl 1×18 – World’s Finest
The fourth year of the Arrowverse saw two new massive arrivals, Supergirl and DC Legends of Tomorrow.
Supergirl aired on CBS first before eventually arriving on The CW. DC Legends saw the utilization of all of the new and established superheroes and some rogues from the previous three years.
As Supergirl remained relatively separate from the rest of the Arrowverse, for the most part, in season one, you can get away with watching the majority of the series without worrying about continuity. Look out for episode 18 for when The Flash makes an appearance.
Like the previous year, we’d recommend watching the first seven episodes of The Flash and Arrow, respectively, before watching the crossovers.
Episode Chronological Order
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|The Flash
|2×1
|The Man Who Saved Central City
|Arrow
|4×1
|Green Arrow
|The Flash
|2×2
|Flash of Two Worlds
|Arrow
|4×2
|The Candidates
|The Flash
|2×3
|Family of Rogues
|Arrow
|4×3
|Restoration
|Supergirl
|1×1
|Pilot
|The Flash
|2×4
|The Fury of Firestorm
|Arrow
|4×4
|Beyond Redemption
|Supergirl
|1×2
|Stronger Together
|The Flash
|2×5
|The Darkness and the Light
|Arrow
|4×5
|Haunted
|Supergirl
|1×3
|Fight or Flight
|The Flash
|2×6
|Enter Zoom
|Arrow
|4×6
|Lost Souls
|Supergirl
|1×4
|Livewire
|The Flash
|2×7
|Gorilla Warfare
|Arrow
|4×7
|Brotherhood
|Supergirl
|1×5
|How Does She Do It?
|Supergirl
|1×6
|Red Faced
|The Flash
|2×8
|Legends of Today
|Arrow
|4×8
|Legends of Yesterday
|Supergirl
|1×7
|Human for a Day
|The Flash
|2×9
|Running to Stand Still
|Arrow
|4×9
|Dark Waters
|Supergirl
|1×8
|Hostile Takeover
|Supergirl
|1×9
|Blood Bonds
|Supergirl
|1×10
|Childish Things
|The Flash
|2×10
|Potential Energy
|Arrow
|4×10
|Blood Debts
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×1
|Pilot, Part 1
|Supergirl
|1×11
|Strange Visitor from Another Planet
|The Flash
|2×11
|The Reverse-Flash Returns
|Arrow
|4×11
|A.W.O.L.
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×2
|Pilot, Part 2
|Supergirl
|1×12
|Bizarro
|The Flash
|2×12
|Fast Lane
|Arrow
|4×12
|Unchained
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×3
|Blood Ties
|Supergirl
|1×13
|For the Girl Who Has Everything
|The Flash
|2×13
|Welcome to Earth-2
|Arrow
|4×13
|Sins of the Father
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×4
|White Knights
|The Flash
|2×14
|Escape from Earth 2
|Arrow
|4×14
|Code of Silence
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×6
|Fail-Safe
|Supergirl
|1×14
|Truth, Justice, and the American Way
|The Flash
|2×15
|King Shark
|Arrow
|4×15
|Taken
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×6
|Star City 2046
|Supergirl
|1×15
|Solitude
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×7
|Marooned
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×8
|Night of the Hawk
|Supergirl
|1×16
|Falling
|Supergirl
|1×17
|Manhunter
|The Flash
|2×16
|Trajectory
|Arrow
|4×16
|Broken Hearts
|Supergirl
|1×18
|World’s Finest
|The Flash
|2×17
|Flash-Back
|Arrow
|4×17
|Beacon of Hope
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×9
|Left Behind
|Arrow
|4×18
|Eleven-Fifty-Nine
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×10
|Progeny
|Supergirl
|1×19
|Myriad
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×11
|The Magnificent Eight
|Supergirl
|1×20
|Better Angels
|The Flash
|2×18
|Versus Zoom
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×12
|Last Refuge
|The Flash
|2×19
|Back to Normal
|Arrow
|4×19
|Canary Cry
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×13
|Leviathan
|The Flash
|2×20
|Rupture
|Arrow
|4×20
|Genesis
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×14
|River of Time
|The Flash
|2×21
|The Runaway Dinosaur
|Arrow
|4×21
|Monument Point
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×15
|Destiny
|The Flash
|2×22
|Invincible
|Arrow
|4×22
|Lost in the Flood
|DC Legends of Tomorrow
|1×16
|Legendary
|The Flash
|2×23
|The Race of His Life
|Arrow
|4×23
|Schism
Arrowverse Year 5
Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow
Episodes: 85
Crossover Episodes: 4
Crossover Order:
- The Flash 3×8 – Invasion Part 1
- Arrow 5×8 – Invasion Part 2
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×7 – Invasion Part 3
- The Flash 3×17 – Duet
The fifth year of the Arrowverse saw the addition of Supergirl to The CW after leaving her first home at CBS. Despite not having an official crossover episode with the rest of the Arrowverse, Supergirl still took part.
Unless you are watching the episodes chronologically, we’d recommend watching the first seven episodes of The Flash and Arrow, six episodes of DC’s Legends, and finally, the first seven episodes of Supergirl. Once the crossover has been watched, you can view the remainder of each respective season accordingly.
A fun mini-crossover took place between The Flash and Supergirl in episode 17. The musical-themed episode saw Glee alumni Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist reunite to show off their talent.
Episode Chronological Order
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|The Flash
|3×1
|Flashpoint
|Arrow
|5×1
|Legacy
|Supergirl
|2×1
|The Adventures of Supergirl
|The Flash
|3×2
|Paradox
|Arrow
|5×2
|The Recruits
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×1
|Out of Time
|Supergirl
|2×2
|The Last Children of Krypton
|The Flash
|3×3
|Magenta
|Arrow
|5×3
|A Matter of Trust
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×2
|The Justice Society of America
|Supergirl
|2×3
|Welcome to Earth
|The Flash
|3×4
|The New Rogues
|Arrow
|5×4
|Penance
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×3
|Shogun
|Supergirl
|2×4
|Survivors
|The Flash
|3×5
|Monster
|Arrow
|5×5
|Human Target
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×4
|Abominations
|Supergirl
|2×5
|Crossfire
|Arrow
|5×6
|So It Begins
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×5
|Compromised
|Supergirl
|2×6
|Changing
|The Flash
|3×6
|Shade
|Arrow
|5×7
|Vigilante
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×6
|Outlaw Country
|Supergirl
|2×7
|The Darkest Place
|The Flash
|3×7
|Killer Frost
|Supergirl
|2×8
|Medusa
|The Flash
|3×8
|Invasion! Part 1
|Arrow
|5×8
|Invasion! Part 2
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×7
|Invasion! Part 3
|The Flash
|3×9
|The Present
|Arrow
|5×9
|What We Leave Behind
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×8
|The Chicago Way
|Supergirl
|2×9
|Supergirl Lives
|The Flash
|3×10
|Borrowing Problems from the Future
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×9
|Raiders of the Lost Art
|Arrow
|5×10
|Who Are You?
|Supergirl
|2×10
|We Can Be Heroes
|The Flash
|3×11
|Dead or Alive
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×10
|The Legion of Doom
|Arrow
|5×11
|Second Chances
|Supergirl
|2×11
|The Martian Chronicles
|The Flash
|3×12
|Untouchable
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×11
|Turncoat
|Arrow
|5×12
|Bratva
|Supergirl
|2×12
|Luthors
|Arrow
|5×13
|Spectre of the Gun
|Supergirl
|2×13
|Mr. & Mrs Mxyzptlk
|the Flash
|3×13
|Attack on Gorilla City
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×12
|Camelot/3000
|Arrow
|5×14
|The Sin-Eater
|Supergirl
|2×14
|Homecoming
|The Flash
|3×14
|Attack on Central City
|Arrow
|5×15
|Fighting Fire With Fire
|Supergirl
|2×15
|Exodus
|The Flash
|3×15
|The Wrath of Savitar
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×13
|Land of the Lost
|The Flash
|3×16
|Into the Speed Force
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×14
|Moonshot
|Arrow
|5×16
|Checkmate
|Supergirl
|2×16
|Star-Crossed
|The Flash
|3×17
|Duet
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×15
|Fellowship of the Spear
|Arrow
|5×17
|Kapiushon
|Supergirl
|2×17
|Distant Sun
|The Flash
|3×18
|Abra Kadabra
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×16
|Doomworld
|Arrow
|5×18
|Disbanded
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×17
|Aruba
|Supergirl
|2×18
|Ace Reporter
|The Flash
|3×19
|The Once and Future Flash
|Arrow
|5×19
|Dangerous Liaisons
|Supergirl
|2×19
|Alex
|The Flash
|3×20
|I Know Who You Are
|Arrow
|5×20
|Underneath
|Supergirl
|2×20
|City of Lost Children
|The Flash
|3×21
|Cause and Effect
|Arrow
|5×21
|Honor Thy Fathers
|Supergirl
|2×21
|Resist
|The Flash
|3×22
|Infantino Street
|Arrow
|5×22
|Missing
|Supergirl
|2×22
|Nevertheless, She Persisted
|The Flash
|3×23
|Finish Line
|Arrow
|5×23
|Lian Yu
Arrowverse Year 6
Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning
Episodes: 100
Crossover Episodes: 4
Crossover Order:
- Supergirl 3×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1
- Arrow 6×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2
- The Flash 4×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4
Year 6 of the Arrowverse saw the introduction of its Black superhero lead, Cress Williams, as Black Lightning. At the time, the series didn’t take part in any of the Arrowverse crossovers so that you can watch all 13 episodes of Black Lightning uninterrupted.
It took six years, but the Crisis on Earth-X crossover became the biggest crossover event of the entire franchise up to that point. Using four of the five Arrowverse series, the four-part crossover was the first to feature four episodes.
Like the previous season, you should watch the first seven episodes of Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow before viewing the crossover.
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|Supergirl
|3×1
|Girl of Steel
|The Flash
|4×1
|The Flash Reborn
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×1
|Aruba-Con
|Arrow
|6×1
|Fallout
|Supergirl
|3×2
|Triggers
|The Flash
|4×2
|Mixed Signals
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×2
|Freakshow
|Arrow
|6×2
|Tribute
|Supergirl
|3×3
|Far from the Tree
|The Flash
|4×3
|Luck Be a Lady
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×3
|Zari
|Arrow
|6×3
|Next of Kin
|Supergirl
|3×4
|The Faithful
|The Flash
|4×4
|Elongated Journey into the Night
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×4
|Phone Home
|Arrow
|6×4
|Reversal
|Supergirl
|3×5
|Damage
|The Flash
|4×5
|Girls Night Out
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×5
|Return of the Mack
|Arrow
|6×5
|Deathstroke Returns
|Supergirl
|3×6
|Midvale
|The Flash
|4×6
|When Harry Met Harry…
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×6
|Helen Hunt
|Arrow
|6×6
|Promises Kept
|Supergirl
|3×7
|Wake Up
|The Flash
|4×7
|Therefore I Am
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×7
|Welcome to the Jungle
|Arrow
|3×7
|Thanksgiving
|Supergirl
|3×8
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1
|Arrow
|6×8
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2
|The Flash
|4×8
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×8
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4
|Supergirl
|3×9
|Reign
|The Flash
|4×9
|Don’t Run
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×9
|Beebo the God of War
|Arrow
|6×9
|Irreconcilable Differences
|Supergirl
|3×10
|Legion of Superheroes
|The Flash
|4×10
|The Trial of the Flash
|Black Lightning
|1×1
|The Resurrection
|Arrow
|6×10
|Divided
|Supergirl
|3×11
|Fort Rozz
|The Flash
|4×11
|The Elongated Knight Rises
|Black Lightning
|1×2
|LaWanda: The Book of Hope
|Arrow
|6×11
|We Fall
|Supergirl
|3×12
|For Good
|The Flash
|4×12
|Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash
|Black Lightning
|1×3
|LaWanda: The Book of Burial
|Arrow
|6×12
|All for Nothing
|Supergirl
|3×13
|Both Sides Now
|The Flash
|4×13
|True Colors
|Black Lightning
|1×4
|Black Jesus
|Arrow
|6×13
|The Devil’s Greatest Trick
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×10
|Daddy Darkhest
|Black Lightning
|1×5
|And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×11
|Here I Go Again
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×12
|The Curse of the Earth totem
|The Flash
|4×14
|Subject 9
|Black Lightning
|1×6
|Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder
|Arrow
|6×14
|Collision Course
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×13
|No Country for Old Dads
|The Flash
|4×15
|Enter Flashtime
|Black Lightning
|1×7
|Equinox: The Book of Fate
|Arrow
|6×15
|Doppelganger
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×14
|Amazing Grace
|The Flash
|4×16
|Run, Iris, Run
|Black Lightning
|1×8
|The Book of Revelations
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×15
|Necromancing the Stone
|Black Lightning
|1×9
|The Book of Little Black Lies
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×16
|I, Ava
|Black Lightning
|1×10
|Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption
|Arrow
|6×16
|The Thanatos Guild
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×17
|Guest Starring John Noble
|Black Lightning
|1×11
|Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion
|Arrow
|6×17
|Brothers in Arms
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×18
|The Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly
|The Flash
|4×17
|Null and Annoyed
|Black Lightning
|1×12
|The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain
|Arrow
|6×18
|Fundamentals
|Supergirl
|3×14
|Schott Through the Heart
|The Flash
|4×18
|Lose Yourself
|Black Lightning
|1×13
|Shadow of Death: The Book of War
|Arrow
|6×19
|The Dragon
|Supergirl
|3×15
|In Search of Lost Time
|The Flash
|4×19
|Fury Rogue
|Arrow
|6×20
|Shifting Allegiances
|Supergirl
|3×16
|Of Two Minds
|The Flash
|4×20
|Therefore She Is
|Arrow
|6×21
|Docket No. 11-19-41-73
|Supergirl
|3×17
|Trinity
|The Flash
|4×21
|Harry and the Harrisons
|Arrow
|6×22
|The Ties That Bind
|Supergirl
|3×18
|Shelter from the Storm
|The Flash
|4×22
|Think Fast
|Arrow
|6×23
|Life Sentance
|Supergirl
|3×19
|The Fanatical
|The Flash
|4×23
|We Are the Flash
|Supergirl
|3×20
|Dark Side of the Moon
|Supergirl
|3×21
|Not Kansas
|Supergirl
|3×22
|Make It Reign
|Supergirl
|3×23
|Battles Lost and Won
Arrowverse Year 7
Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning
Episodes: 98
Crossover Episodes: 3
Crossover Order:
- The Flash 5×9 – Elseworlds, Part 1
- Arrow 7×9 – Elseworlds, Part 2
- Supergirl 4×9 – Elseworlds, Part 3
The seventh year of the Arrowverse introduced Batwoman and Lois Lane to the franchise and Gotham City. The Elseworlds crossover reduced the number of episodes for the crossover but was the perfect set-up for the most anticipated crossover of the entire franchise, Crisis on Infinite Earths.
Once again, Black Lightning was not featured in the crossover event.
Like the previous years, if you aren’t watching the episodes chronologically, you should watch the first eight episodes of The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl before viewing the Elseworlds crossover.
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|The Flash
|5×1
|Nora
|Black Lightning
|2×1
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies
|Supergirl
|4×1
|American Alien
|Arrow
|7×1
|Inmate 4587
|The Flash
|5×2
|Blocked
|Black Lightning
|2×2
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues
|Supergirl
|4×2
|Fallout
|Arrow
|7×2
|The Longbow Hunters
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×1
|The Virgin Gary
|The Flash
|5×3
|The Death of Vibe
|Black Lightning
|2×3
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowry
|Supergirl
|4×3
|Man of Steel
|Arrow
|7×3
|Crossing Lines
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×2
|Witch Hunt
|The Flash
|5×4
|News Flash
|Black Lightning
|2×4
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter Four: Translucent Freak
|Supergirl
|4×4
|Ahimsa
|Arrow
|7×4
|Level Two
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×3
|Dancing Queen
|Supergirl
|4×5
|Parasite Lost
|Arrow
|7×5
|The Demon
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×4
|Wet Hot American Bummer
|The Flash
|5×5
|All Doll’d Up
|Black Lightning
|2×5
|The Book of Blood: Chapter One: Requiem
|Supergirl
|4×6
|Call to Action
|Arrow
|7×6
|Due Process
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×5
|Tagumo Attacks!!!
|The Flash
|5×6
|The Icicle Cometh
|Black Lightning
|2×6
|The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi
|Supergirl
|4×7
|Rather the Fall Angel
|Arrow
|7×7
|The Slabside Redemption
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×6
|Tender Is the Nate
|The Flash
|5×7
|O Come, All Ye Thankful
|Black Lightning
|2×7
|The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange
|Supergirl
|4×8
|Bunker Hill
|Arrow
|7×8
|Unmasked
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×7
|Hell No, Dolly!
|The Flash
|5×8
|What Past Is Prologue
|Black Lightning
|2×8
|The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus
|The Flash
|5×9
|Elseworlds, Part 1
|Arrow
|7×9
|Elseworlds, Part 2
|Supergirl
|4×9
|Elseworlds, Part 3
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×8
|Legends of To-Meow-Meow
|Black Lightning
|2×9
|The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Two: Gift of Magi
|The Flash
|5×10
|The Flash and the Furious
|Supergirl
|4×10
|Suspicious Minds
|Arrow
|7×10
|My Name Is Emiko Queen
|Black Lightning
|2×10
|The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros
|The Flash
|5×11
|Seeing Red
|Supergirl
|4×11
|Blood Memory
|Arrow
|7×11
|Past Sins
|Black Lightning
|2×11
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son
|The Flash
|5×12
|Memorabilia
|Arrow
|7×12
|Emerald Archer
|Black Lightning
|2×12
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter Two: Just and Unjust
|The Flash
|5×13
|Goldfaced
|Arrow
|7×13
|Star City Slayer
|Black Lightning
|2×13
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter Three: Pillar of Fire
|The Flash
|5×14
|Cause and XS
|Supergirl
|4×12
|Menagerie
|Supergirl
|4×13
|What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice and the American Way?
|Black Lightning
|2×14
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin
|Arrow
|7×14
|Brothers and Sisters
|Black Lightning
|2×15
|The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alph
|The Flash
|5×15
|King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd
|Supergirl
|4×14
|Stand and Deliver
|Arrow
|7×15
|Training Day
|The Flash
|5×16
|Failure Is an Orphan
|Supergirl
|4×15
|O Brother, Where Art Thou?
|Arrow
|7×16
|Star City 2040
|Black Lightning
|2×16
|The Book of Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega
|The Flash
|5×17
|Time Bomb
|Supergirl
|4×16
|The House of L
|Arrow
|7×17
|Inheritance
|Supergirl
|4×17
|All About Eve
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×9
|Lucha de Apuestas
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×10
|The Getaway
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×11
|Seance and Sensibility
|Arrow
|7×18
|Lost Canary
|The Flash
|5×18
|Godspeed
|Supergirl
|4×18
|Crime and Punishment
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×12
|The Eggplant, the Witch & the Wardrobe
|Arrow
|7×19
|Spartan
|The Flash
|5×19
|Snow Pack
|Supergirl
|4×19
|American Dreamer
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×13
|Egg MacGuffin
|Arrow
|7×20
|Confessions
|The Flash
|5×20
|Gone Rogue
|Supergirl
|4×20
|Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×14
|Nip/Stuck
|Arrow
|7×21
|Living Proof
|The Flash
|5×21
|The Girl with the Red Lightning
|Supergirl
|4×21
|Red Dawn
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×15
|Terms of Service
|Arrow
|7×22
|You Have Saved This City
|The Flash
|5×22
|Legacy
|Supergirl
|4×22
|The Quest for Peace
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×16
|Hey, World!
Arrowverse Year 8
Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning | Batwoman*
Episodes: 79
Crossover Episodes: 6
Crossover Order:
- Supergirl 5×9 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 1
- Batwoman 1×9 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 2
- Black Lightning 3×9 – The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis
- The Flash 6×9 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 3
- Arrow 8×8 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4
After eight long years of waiting, fans of the Arrowverse were treated to the most iconic event in DC history, Crisis on Infinite Earths. The five-part crossover (six, including Black Lightning) was the culmination of hundreds of hours worth of storytelling.
Year seven saw the introduction of Batwoman, and in year eight, the character received her official series. Sadly, Batwoman is not available to stream on Netflix at the time of writing. As the series takes place in the chronology of the crossover, we made sure to have it listed below, but you will need to watch it on The CW’s official website or own a subscription to HBO Max.
Crisis on Infinite Earths also helped end the story of Arrow, which after eight seasons came to an end at The CW.
Before viewing the cross-over, you will need to watch episodes one to eight of Supergirl, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and The Flash. For Arrow, you will need to watch up to episode seven. Season five of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow started with the crossover, so you won’t have to worry about watching any episodes before then.
It must be noted that other than Arrow and Black Lightning, all of The CW Arrowverse series were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Seasons were cut short to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|Batwoman*
|1×1
|Pilot
|Supergirl
|5×1
|Event Horizon
|Black Lightning
|3×1
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of the Blackbird
|The Flash
|6×1
|Into the Void
|Batwoman*
|1×2
|The Rabbit Hole
|Supergirl
|5×2
|Stranger Beside Me
|Black Lightning
|3×2
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Two: Maryam’s Tasbih
|The Flash
|6×2
|A Flash of the Lightning
|Arrow
|8×1
|Starling City
|Batwoman*
|1×3
|Down Down Down
|Supergirl
|5×3
|Blurred Lines
|Black Lightning
|3×3
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three: Agent Odell’s Pipe Dream
|The Flash
|6×3
|Dead Man Running
|Arrow
|8×2
|Welcome to Hong Kong
|Batwoman*
|1×4
|Who Are You?
|Supergirl
|5×4
|In Plain Sight
|Black Lightning
|3×4
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four: Lynn’s Ouroboros
|The Flash
|6×4
|There Will Be Blood
|Arrow
|8×3
|Leap of Faith
|Batwoman*
|1×5
|Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale
|Supergirl
|5×5
|Dangerous Liaisons
|The Flash
|6×5
|Kiss Kiss Breach Breach
|Arrow
|8×4
|Present Tense
|Batwoman*
|1×6
|I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury
|Supergirl
|5×6
|Confidence Women
|Black Lightning
|3×5
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five: Requiem for Tavon
|Batwoman*
|1×7
|Tell Me the Truth
|Supergirl
|5×7
|Tremors
|Black Lightning
|3×6
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter One: Knocking on Heaven’s Door
|The Flash
|6×6
|License to Elongate
|Arrow
|8×5
|Prochnost
|Black Lightning
|3×7
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two: Henderson’s Opus
|The Flash
|6×7
|The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1
|Arrow
|8×6
|Reset
|Batwoman*
|1×8
|A Mad Tea-Party
|Supergirl
|5×8
|The Wrath of Rama Khan
|Black Lightning
|3×8
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: The Battle Franklin Terrace
|The Flash
|6×8
|The Last Temptation or Barry Allen, Part 2
|Arrow
|8×7
|Purgatory
|Supergirl
|5×9
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One
|Batwoman*
|1×9
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two
|Black Lightning
|3×9
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth
|The Flash
|6×9
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 3
|Arrow
|8×8
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 4
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×8
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 5
|Batwoman*
|1×10
|How Queer Everything Is Today!
|Supergirl
|5×10
|The Bottle Episode
|Black Lightning
|3×10
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn
|Arrow
|8×9
|Green Arrow and the Canaries
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×1
|Meet the Legends
|Batwoman*
|1×11
|An Un-Birthday Present
|Supergirl
|5×11
|Back from the Future – Part 1
|Black Lightning
|3×11
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two: Lynn’s Addiction
|Arrow
|8×10
|Fadeout
|Black Lightning
|3×12
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three: Motherless ID
|The Flash
|6×10
|Marathon
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×2
|Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me
|Black Lightning
|3×13
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four
|The Flash
|6×11
|Love Is a Battlefield
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×3
|Slay Anything
|Batwoman*
|1×12
|Take Your Choice
|Supergirl
|5×12
|Back from the Future – Part 2
|The Flash
|6×12
|A Girl Named Sue
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×4
|A Head of Her Time
|Batwoman*
|1×13
|Drink Me
|Supergirl
|5×13
|It’s a Super Life
|Black Lightning
|3×14
|The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming
|The Flash
|6×13
|Grodd Friended Me
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×5
|Mortal Khanbat
|Black Lightning
|3×15
|The Book of War: Chapter Two: Freedom Ain’t Free
|Batwoman*
|1×14
|Grinning from Ear to Ear
|Supergirl
|5×14
|The Bodyguard
|Black Lightning
|3×16
|The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation
|The Flash
|6×14
|Death of the Speed Force
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×6
|Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac
|Batwoman*
|1×15
|Off With Her Head
|Supergirl
|5×15
|Reality Bytes
|The Flash
|6×15
|The Exorcism of Nash Wells
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×7
|Romeo v Juliet Dawn of Justness
|Batwoman*
|1×16
|Through the Looking Glass
|Supergirl
|5×16
|Alex in Wonderland
|The Flash
|6×16
|So Long and Goodnight
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×9
|Zari, Not Zari
|Batwoman*
|1×17
|A Narrow Escape
|The Flash
|6×17
|Liberation
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×10
|The Great British Fake-Off
|Batwoman*
|1X18
|If You Believe in Me, I’ll Believe in You
|Supergirl
|5×17
|Deus Lex Machina
|The Flash
|6×18
|Pay the Piper
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×11
|Ship Broken
|Batwoman*
|1×19
|A Secret Kept from All the Rest
|Supergirl
|5×18
|The Missing Link
|The Flash
|6×19
|Success Is Assured
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×12
|Freaks and Greeks
|Batwoman*
|1×20
|O’Mouse!
|Supergirl
|5×19
|Immortal Kombat
|Stargirl
|1×1
|Pilot
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×13
|The One Where We’re Trapped On TV
|Stargirl
|1×2
|S.T.R.I.P.E.
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×14
|Swan Thong
|Stargirl
|1×3
|Icicle
|Stargirl
|1×4
|Wildcat
|Stargirl
|1×5
|Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite
|Stargirl
|1×6
|The Justice Society
|Stargirl
|1×7
|Shiv: Part 1
|Stargirl
|1×8
|Shiv: Part 2
|Stargirl
|1×9
|Brainwave
|Stargirl
|1×10
|Brainwave Jr.
|Stargirl
|1×11
|Shining Knight
|Stargirl
|1×12
|Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E.: Part 1
|Stargirl
|1×13
|Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E.: Part 2
Arrowverse Year 9
Series: The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning | Batwoman* | Superman & Lois | Stargirl
Episodes: 89
Crossover Episodes: 0
For the first time since Arrowverse year 2, we’ve not seen an official crossover event for any superheroes. Given that the last crossover event was Crisis on Infinite Earths, it would be tough to follow up on one of DC’s most dramatic storylines.
However, John Diggle of Arrow is featured in Batwoman, The Flash, and Superman & Lois episodes.
We’ve opted to exclude Star Girl from this list as previously it was announced that the character was not part of the Arrowverse. But fortunes may change shortly as John Wesley Shipp, the actor behind classic Jay Garrick, has recently featured in the show, which may open the door for the series to join the Arrowverse officially.
Year 9 also saw the introduction of the series Superman & Lois, a spin-off of Supergirl. However, just like Batwoman and Stargirl, the introduction of any new Arrowverse titles has not come to Netflix.
Please Note: ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ are not on Netflix, so in order to watch the series you will need access to The CW website.
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|Batwoman*
|2×1
|Whatever Happened to Kate Kane?
|Batwoman*
|2×2
|Prior Criminal History
|Batwoman*
|2×3
|Bat Girl Magic!
|Black Lightning
|4×1
|The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One: Collateral Damage
|Batwoman*
|2×4
|Fair Skin, Blue Eyes
|Black Lightning
|4×2
|The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two: Unacceptable Losses
|Batwoman*
|2×5
|Gore on Canvas
|Black Lightning
|4×3
|The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Three: Despite All My Rage
|Superman & Lois
|1×1
|Pilot
|Batwoman*
|2×6
|Do Not Resuscitate
|Black Lightning
|4×4
|The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Four: A Light in the Darkness
|The Flash
|7×1
|All’s Wells That Ends Wells
|Superman & Lois
|1×2
|Heritage
|Black Lightning
|4×5
|The Book of Ruin: Chapter One: Picking Up the Pieces
|The Flash
|7×2
|The Speed of Thought
|Superman & Lois
|1×3
|The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower
|Batwoman*
|2×7
|It’s Best You Stop Digging
|Black Lightning
|4×6
|The Book of Ruin: Chapter Two: Theseus’s Ship
|The Flash
|7×3
|Mother
|Superman & Lois
|1×4
|Haywire
|Batwoman*
|2×8
|Survived Much Worse
|The Flash
|7×4
|Central City Strong
|Superman & Lois
|1×5
|The Best of Smallville
|Batwoman*
|2×9
|Rule #1
|Supergirl
|6×1
|Rebirth
|The Flash
|7×5
|Fear Me
|Supergirl
|6×2
|A Few Good Women
|The Flash
|7×6
|The One With The Nineties
|Batwoman*
|2×10
|Time Off for Good Behavior
|Black Lightning
|4×7
|Painkiller
|Supergirl
|6×3
|Phantom Menaces
|The Flash
|7×7
|Growing Pains
|Batwoman*
|2×11
|Arrive Alive
|Black Lightning
|4×8
|The Book of Ruin: Chapter Three: Things Fall Apart
|Supergirl
|6×4
|Lost Souls
|Black Lightning
|4×9
|The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four: Lyding
|Supergirl
|6×5
|Prom Night!
|Batwoman*
|2×12
|Initiate Self-Destruct
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×1
|Ground Control to Sara Lance
|Black Lightning
|4×10
|The Book of Reunification: Chapter One: Revelations
|Supergirl
|6×6
|Prom Again!
|The Flash
|7×8
|The People v. Killer Frost
|Batwoman
|2×13
|I’ll Give You a Clue
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×2
|Meat the Legends
|Black Lightning
|4×11
|The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two: Trial and Errors
|Supergirl
|6×7
|Fear Knot
|The Flash
|7×9
|Timeless
|Batwoman
|2×14
|And Justice For All
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×3
|The Ex-Factor
|Black Lightning
|4×12
|The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One: Crossroads
|The Flash
|7×10
|Family Matters, Part 1
|Superman & Lois
|1×6
|Broken Trust
|Black Lightning
|4×13
|The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure
|The Flash
|7×11
|Family Matters, Part 2
|Superman & Lois
|1×7
|Man of Steel
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×4
|Bay of Squids
|Superman & Lois
|1×8
|Holding the Wrench
|Batwoman
|2×15
|Armed and Dangerous
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×5
|The Satanist’s Apprentice
|The Flash
|7×12
|Good-Bye Vibrations
|Superman & Lois
|1×9
|Loyal Subjects
|Batwoman
|2×16
|Rebirth
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×6
|Bishop’s Gambit
|The Flash
|7×13
|Masquerade
|Superman & Lois
|1×10
|O Mother, Where Art Thou?
|Batwoman
|2×17
|Kane, Kate
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×7
|Back to the Finale: Part II
|The Flash
|7×14
|Rayo de Luz
|Superman & Lois
|1×11
|A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events
|Batwoman
|2×18
|Power
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×8
|Stressed Western
|The Flash
|7×15
|Enemy At the Gates
|The Flash
|7×16
|P.O.W.
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×9
|This is Gus
|The Flash
|7×17
|Heart of the Matter, Part 1
|Superman & Lois
|1×12
|Through the Valley of Death
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×10
|Bad Blood
|The Flash
|7×18
|Heart of the Matter, Part 2
|Superman & Lois
|1×13
|Fail Safe
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×11
|The Final Frame
|Superman & Lois
|1×14
|The Eradicator
|Stargirl
|2×1
|Summer School: Chapter One
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×12
|Bored On Board Onboard
|Superman & Lois
|1×15
|Last Sons of Krypton
|Stargirl
|2×2
|Summer School: Chapter Two
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×13
|Silence of the Sonograms
|Supergirl
|6×8
|Welcome Back, Kara!
|Stargirl
|2×3
|Summer School: Chapter Three
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×14
|There Will Be Brood
|Supergirl
|6×9
|Dream Weaver
|Stargirl
|2×4
|Summer School: Chapter Four
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×15
|The Fungus Amongus
|Supergirl
|6×10
|Still I Rise
|Stargirl
|2×5
|Summer School: Chapter Five
|Supergirl
|6×11
|Mxy in the Middle
|Stargirl
|2×6
|Summer School: Chapter Six
|Supergirl
|6×12
|Blind Spots
|Stargirl
|2×7
|Summer School: Chapter Seven
|Supergirl
|6×13
|The Gauntlet
|Stargirl
|2×8
|Summer School: Chapter Eight
|Supergirl
|6×14
|Magical Thinking
|Stargirl
|2×9
|Summer School: Chapter Nine
|Supergirl
|6×15
|Hope for Tomorrow
|Stargirl
|2×10
|Summer School: Chapter Ten
Arrowverse Year 10
Series: The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Batwoman* | Superman & Lois | Stargirl
Episodes: 67
Crossover Episodes: 5
The tenth year of the Arrowverse saw the cancellation of many shows. Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman ended.
The other three Arrowverse series that did not come to Netflix in year 10 are Stargirl, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois. Stargirl was exclusive to The CW, and the other two were exclusive to HBO Max.
As for the crossover special, all of the episodes took place on The Flash, but characters from Supergirl, Black Lightning, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returned to reprise their roles.
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|Batwoman
|3×1
|Mad As a Hatter
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|7×1
|The Bullet Blondes
|Supergirl
|6×16
|Nightmare in National City
|Stargirl
|2×11
|Summer School: Chapter Eleven
|Batwoman
|3×2
|Loose Tooth
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|7×2
|The Need for Speed
|Supergirl
|6×17
|I Believe in a Thing Called Love
|Stargirl
|2×12
|Summer School: Chapter Twelve
|Batwoman
|3×3
|Freeze
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|7×3
|wvrdr_error_100 not found
|Supergirl
|6×18
|Truth or Consequences
|Stargirl
|2×13
|Summer School: Chapter Thirteen
|Batwoman
|3×4
|Antifreeze
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|7×4
|Speakeasy Does It
|Supergirl
|6×19
|The Last Gauntlet
|Supergirl
|6×20
|Kara
|Batwoman
|3×5
|A Lesson From Professor Pyg
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|7×5
|It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist
|The Flash
|8×1
|Armageddon Part 1
|Batwoman
|3×6
|How Does Your Garden Grow
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|7×6
|Deus Ex Latrina
|The Flash
|8×2
|Armageddon Part 2
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|7×7
|A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!
|The Flash
|8×3
|Armageddon Part 3
|The Flash
|8×4
|Armageddon Part 4
|The Flash
|8×5
|Armageddon Part 5
|Batwoman
|3×7
|Pick Your Poison
|Superman & Lois
|2×1
|What Lies Beneath
|Batwoman
|3×8
|Trust Destiny
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|7×8
|Paranoid Android
|Superman & Lois
|2×2
|The Ties That Bind
|Batwoman
|3×9
|Meet Your Maker
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|7×9
|Lowest Common Denominator
|Superman & Lois
|2×3
|The Thing in the Mines
|Batwoman
|3×10
|Toxic
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|7×10
|The Fixed Point
|Superman & Lois
|2×4
|The Inverse Method
|Batwoman
|3×11
|Broken Toys
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|7×11
|Rage Against the Machines
|Superman & Lois
|2×5
|Girl… You’ll be a Woman, Soon
|Batwoman
|3×12
|We’re All Mad Here
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|7×12
|Too Legit to Quit
|Superman & Lois
|2×6
|Tried and True
|Batwoman
|3×13
|We Having Fun Yet?
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|7×13
|Knocked Down, Knocked Up
|Superman & Lois
|2×7
|Anti-Hero
|The Flash
|8×6
|Impulsive Excessive Disorder
|The Flash
|8×7
|Lockdown
|Superman & Lois
|2×8
|Into Oblivion
|The Flash
|8×8
|The Fire Next Time
|Superman & Lois
|2×9
|30 Days and 30 Nights
|The Flash
|8×9
|Phantoms
|The Flash
|8×10
|Reckless
|The Flash
|8×11
|Resurrection
|Superman & Lois
|2×10
|Bizarros in a Bizarro World
|The Flash
|8×12
|Death Rises
|Superman & Lois
|2×11
|Truth and Consequences
|The Flash
|8×13
|Death Falls
|The Flash
|8×14
|Funeral for a Friend
|The Flash
|8×15
|Into the Still Force
|The Flash
|8×16
|The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen
|Superman & Lois
|2×12
|Lies That Bind
|Superman & Lois
|2×13
|All Is Lost
|The Flash
|8×17
|Keep It Dark
|The Flash
|8×18
|The Man in the Yellow Tie
|Superman & Lois
|2×14
|Worlds War Bizarre
|The Flash
|8X19
|Negative, Part One
|Superman & Lois
|2×15
|Waiting for Superman
|The Flash
|8X20
|Negative, Part Two
|Stargirl
|3×1
|Frenemies – Chapter One: The Murder
|Stargirl
|3×2
|Frenemies – Chapter Two: The Suspects
|Stargirl
|3×3
|Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail
|Stargirl
|3×4
|Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence
|Stargirl
|3×5
|Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief
|Stargirl
|3×6
|Frenemies – Chapter Six: The Betrayal
|Stargirl
|3×7
|Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One
|Stargirl
|3×8
|Frenemies – Chapter Eight: Infinity Inc. Part Two
|Stargirl
|3×9
|Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters
|Stargirl
|3×10
|Frenemies – Chapter Ten: The Killer
|Stargirl
|3×11
|Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting
|Stargirl
|3×12
|Frenemies – Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton
|Stargirl
|3×13
|Frenemies – Chapter Thirteen: The Reckoning
Arrowverse Year 11
Series: The Flash | Superman & Lois
Episodes: 26
Crossover Episodes: 0
The end to Arrowverse on Netflix as we know it with the ninth and the final season of The Flash arriving.
This is the first time since year one that there are no official crossover episodes. Some iconic Arrowverse actors returned to reprise their roles in the final season of The Flash; however, these did not count towards any crossover episodes.
Once again, Superman & Lois are not on Netflix, but still technically part of the Arrowverse.
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|The Flash
|9×1
|Wednesday Ever After
|The Flash
|9×2
|Hear No Evil
|The Flash
|9×3
|Rogues of War
|The Flash
|9×4
|The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1
|The Flash
|9×5
|The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2
|Superman & Lois
|3×1
|Closer
|The Flash
|9×6
|The Good, the Bad, and the Lucky
|Superman & Lois
|3×2
|Uncontrollable Forces
|Superman & Lois
|3×3
|In Cold Blood
|The Flash
|9×7
|Wildest Dreams
|Superman & Lois
|3×4
|Too Close to Home
|The Flash
|9×8
|Partners in Crime
|Superman & Lois
|3×5
|Head On
|Superman & Lois
|3×6
|Of Sound Mind
|The Flash
|9×9
|It’s My Party and I’ll Die If I Want To
|Superman & Lois
|3×7
|Forever and Always
|The Flash
|9×10
|A New World, Part One
|Superman & Lois
|3×8
|Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
|The Flash
|9×11
|A New World, Part Two
|The Flash
|9×12
|A New World, Part Three
|Superman & Lois
|3×9
|The Dress
|The Flash
|9×13
|A New World, Part Four
|Superman & Lois
|3×10
|Collision Course
|Superman & Lois
|3×11
|Complications
|Superman & Lois
|3×12
|Injustice
|Superman & Lois
|3×13
|What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger
Superman & Lois returned with part 1 of its third season. However, you will need a subscription to HBO Max to stream it.
Arrowverse Year 12
Series: Superman & Lois
Episodes: 10
Crossover Episodes: 0
12 years and 830 episodes later, the end of Arrowverse came with the conclusion of Superman & Lois. Tyler Hoechlin was praised extensively by fans for his portrayal of Superman, with a series finale that will live long in the memory of many Superman fans.
However, to watch Superman & Lois, you will need a subscription to HBO Max.
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|Superman & Lois
|4×1
|The End & The Beginning
|Superman & Lois
|4×2
|A World Without
|Superman & Lois
|4×3
|Always My Hero
|Superman & Lois
|4×4
|A Perfectly Good Wedding
|Superman & Lois
|4×5
|Break the Cycle
|Superman & Lois
|4×6
|When the Lights Come On
|Superman & Lois
|4×7
|A Regular Guy
|Superman & Lois
|4×8
|Sharp Dressed Man
|Superman & Lois
|4×9
|To Live and Die Again
|Superman & Lois
|4×10
|It Went By So Fast
While 2024 saw the conclusion of the Arrowverse, in December 2025, we’ll also be saying goodbye to Arrow. Given that the series was initially aired on The CW, but the character is a DC property, it’s likely that Arrow will move to The CW or HBO Max.
Which is your favorite Arrowverse series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!