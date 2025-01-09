What To Watch on Netflix

How to Watch the Arrowverse Shows in Order on Netflix in 2025

Here is your guide to watching the Arrowverse on Netflix in 2025.

How To Watch The Arrowverse On Netflix In

Picture: The Arrowverse – The CW

2025 marks the beginning of the end of the Arrowverse on Netflix, as Arrow will be leaving the Netflix library later this year. Still, there’s a galactic-sized binge available for audiences to watch with hundreds of episodes, dozens of seasons, five series, and hundreds of hours of content. Here’s how to watch the Arrowverse on Netflix in 2025.

While Netflix holds the majority of The Arrowverse, the reality is the universe is even bigger, but you’ll need an HBO Max subscription in the US. If you include those seasons by the end of 2025, there’ll be 830 episodes across 44 seasons.

What Arrowverse shows are on Netflix?

Here’s a breakdown of what Arrowverse shows are on Netflix as of February 2024:

  • Arrow – 7 Seasons – 170 Episodes
  • The Flash – 9 Seasons – 184 Episodes
  • Supergirl – 6 Seasons – 126 Episodes
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – 7 Seasons – 110 Episodes
  • Black Lightning – 4 Seasons – 58 Episodes

When are the Arrowverse shows leaving Netflix?

Starting in late 2025, Netflix will be saying goodbye to the Arrowverse. Below are all the dates that the Arrowverse are expected to leave Netflix;

  • Arrow – December 2025
  • The Flash – November 2028
  • Supergirl – December 2026
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – September 2027
  • Black Lightning – September 2026

Given how far away some of the removals are, there’s always a chance that the licenses to stream the Arrowverse will be renewed.

How to Watch The Arrowverse In Order By Year

Arrowverse Meme

As one of the largest possible binges on Netflix US, some subscribers, especially those new to the franchise, may need help establishing how to watch the Arrowverse on Netflix in 2024.

We’ve gone through all twelve years of the Arrowverse and compiled the complete list of how to watch all five series chronologically. The crossovers won’t be an issue either, as we’ve detailed when, how, and where to watch the Arrowverse crossovers.

For fans looking to watch the series in its true chronological order, episode to episode, across all five series, we’ve detailed how to achieve this below.

Arrowverse Year 1

Series: Arrow
Episodes: 23
Crossover Episodes: 0

Arrow Season

We start at the beginning with season 1 of Arrow. Year 1 of Arrowverse was just Arrow, so that’s the best place to begin.

Episode Chronological Order
Series Episode Title Name
Arrow 1×1 Pilot
Arrow 1×2 Honor Thy Father
Arrow 1×3 Lone Gunmen
Arrow 1×4 An Innocent Man
Arrow 1×5 Damaged
Arrow 1×6 Legacies
Arrow 1×7 Muse of Fire
Arrow 1×8 Vendetta
Arrow 1×9 Year’s End
Arrow 1×10 Burned
Arrow 1×11 Trust But Verify
Arrow 1×12 Vertigo
Arrow 1×13 Betrayal
Arrow 1×14 The Odyssey
Arrow 1×15 Dodger
Arrow 1×16 Dead to Rights
Arrow 1×17 The Huntress Returns
Arrow 1×18 Salvation
Arrow 1×19 Unfinished Business
Arrow 1×20 Home Invasion
Arrow 1×21 The Undertaking
Arrow 1×22 Darkness on the Edge of Town
Arrow 1×23 Sacrifice

Arrowverse Year 2

Series: Arrow
Episodes: 23
Crossover Episodes: 2 (Technically)

Arrow Season

One of the best seasons of Arrow, and easily of the entire Arrowverse, season 2 also goes uninterrupted as it was the only Arrowverse series still available at the time.

Season 2 did mark the beginning of the future of the Arrowverse when Barry Allen debuted in episodes 2×8 and 2×9 of Arrow. The Flash hadn’t aired on The CW then, but Grant Gustin as Barry Allen was an instant hit with Arrow fans.

Episode Chronological Order
Series Episode Episode Title
Arrow 2×1 City of Heroes
Arrow 2×2 Identity
Arrow 2×3 Broken Dolls
Arrow 2×4 Crucible
Arrow 2×5 League of Assassins
Arrow 2×6 Keep Your Enemies Closer
Arrow 2×7 State v. Queen
Arrow 2×8 The Scientist
Arrow 2×9 Three Ghosts
Arrow 2×10 Blast Radius
Arrow 2×11 Blind Spot
Arrow 2×12 Tremors
Arrow 2×13 Heir to the Demon
Arrow 2×14 Time of Death
Arrow 2×15 The Promise
Arrow 2×16 Suicide Squad
Arrow 2×17 Birds of Prey
Arrow 2×18 Deathstroke
Arrow 2×19 The Man Under the Hood
Arrow 2×20 Seeing Red
Arrow 2×21 City of Blood
Arrow 2×22 Streets of Fire
Arrow 2×23 Unthinkable

Arrowverse Year 3

Series: Arrow | The Flash
Episodes: 46
Crossover Episodes: 2
Crossover Order:

  • The Flash 1×8 – Flash vs. Arrow
  • Arrow 3×8 – The Brave and the Bold

Arrowverse Flash Vs Arrow

The crossover between Arrow and The Flash was officially the first of the Arrowverse and laid the groundwork for future crossovers. Every future season of Arrow and The Flash would have a crossover in the eighth or ninth episode.

We recommend watching the first seven episodes of Arrow and then the first seven episodes of Flash before watching the crossover. Once you’ve watched the crossovers, you can view the remaining episodes of Arrow and The Flash however you please.

Episode Chronological Order
Series Episode Episode Title
The Flash 1×1 Pilot
Arrow 3×1 The Calm
The Flash 1×2 The Fastest Man Alive
Arrow 3×2 Sara
The Flash 1×3 Things You Can’t Outrun
Arrow 3×3 Corto Maltese
The Flash 1×4 Going Rogue
Arrow 3×4 The Magician
Arrow 3×5 The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak
The Flash 1×5 Platique
Arrow 3×6 Guilty
The Flash 1×6 The Flash Is Born
Arrow 3×7 Draw Back Your Bow
The Flash 1×7 Power Outage
The Flash 1×8 Flash vs. Arrow
Arrow 3×8 The Brave and the Bold
The Flash 1×9 The Man in the Yellow Suit
Arrow 3×9 The Climb
The Flash 1×10 Revenge of the Rogues
Arrow 3×10 Left Behind
The Flash 1×11 The Sound and the Fury
Arrow 3×11 Midnight City
The Flash 1×12 Crazy for You
Arrow 3×12 Uprising
The Flash 1×13 The Nuclear Man
Arrow 3×13 Canaries
The Flash 1×14 Fallout
Arrow 3×14 The Return
Arrow 3×15 Nanda Parbat
The Flash 1×15 Out of Time
Arrow 3×16 The Offer
The Flash 1×16 Rogue Time
Arrow 3×17 Suicidal Tendencies
The Flash 1×17 Tricksters
Arrow 3×18 Public Enemies
The Flash 1×18 All-Star Team-Up
Arrow 3×19 Broken Arrow
The Flash 1×19 Who Is Harrison Wells
Arrow 3×20 The Fallen
The Flash 1×20 The Trap
Arrow 3×21 Al Sah-him
The Flash 1×21 Grodd Lives
Arrow 3×22 This Is Your Sword
The Flash 1×22 Rogue Air
Arrow 3×23 My Name Is Oliver Queen
The Flash 1×23 Fast Enough

Arrowverse Year 4

Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow
Episodes: 82
Crossover Episodes: 3
Crossover Order:

  • The Flash 2×8 – Legends of Yesterday
  • Arrow 4×8 – Legends of Today
  • Supergirl 1×18 – World’s Finest

Arrowverse Heroes Join Forces

The fourth year of the Arrowverse saw two new massive arrivals, Supergirl and DC Legends of Tomorrow.

Supergirl aired on CBS first before eventually arriving on The CW. DC Legends saw the utilization of all of the new and established superheroes and some rogues from the previous three years.

As Supergirl remained relatively separate from the rest of the Arrowverse, for the most part, in season one, you can get away with watching the majority of the series without worrying about continuity. Look out for episode 18 for when The Flash makes an appearance.

Like the previous year, we’d recommend watching the first seven episodes of The Flash and Arrow, respectively, before watching the crossovers.

Episode Chronological Order
Series Episode Episode Title
The Flash 2×1 The Man Who Saved Central City
Arrow 4×1 Green Arrow
The Flash 2×2 Flash of Two Worlds
Arrow 4×2 The Candidates
The Flash 2×3 Family of Rogues
Arrow 4×3 Restoration
Supergirl 1×1 Pilot
The Flash 2×4 The Fury of Firestorm
Arrow 4×4 Beyond Redemption
Supergirl 1×2 Stronger Together
The Flash 2×5 The Darkness and the Light
Arrow 4×5 Haunted
Supergirl 1×3 Fight or Flight
The Flash 2×6 Enter Zoom
Arrow 4×6 Lost Souls
Supergirl 1×4 Livewire
The Flash 2×7 Gorilla Warfare
Arrow 4×7 Brotherhood
Supergirl 1×5 How Does She Do It?
Supergirl 1×6 Red Faced
The Flash 2×8 Legends of Today
Arrow 4×8 Legends of Yesterday
Supergirl 1×7 Human for a Day
The Flash 2×9 Running to Stand Still
Arrow 4×9 Dark Waters
Supergirl 1×8 Hostile Takeover
Supergirl 1×9 Blood Bonds
Supergirl 1×10 Childish Things
The Flash 2×10 Potential Energy
Arrow 4×10 Blood Debts
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×1 Pilot, Part 1
Supergirl 1×11 Strange Visitor from Another Planet
The Flash 2×11 The Reverse-Flash Returns
Arrow 4×11 A.W.O.L.
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×2 Pilot, Part 2
Supergirl 1×12 Bizarro
The Flash 2×12 Fast Lane
Arrow 4×12 Unchained
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×3 Blood Ties
Supergirl 1×13 For the Girl Who Has Everything
The Flash 2×13 Welcome to Earth-2
Arrow 4×13 Sins of the Father
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×4 White Knights
The Flash 2×14 Escape from Earth 2
Arrow 4×14 Code of Silence
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×6 Fail-Safe
Supergirl 1×14 Truth, Justice, and the American Way
The Flash 2×15 King Shark
Arrow 4×15 Taken
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×6 Star City 2046
Supergirl 1×15 Solitude
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×7 Marooned
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×8 Night of the Hawk
Supergirl 1×16 Falling
Supergirl 1×17 Manhunter
The Flash 2×16 Trajectory
Arrow 4×16 Broken Hearts
Supergirl 1×18 World’s Finest
The Flash 2×17 Flash-Back
Arrow 4×17 Beacon of Hope
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×9 Left Behind
Arrow 4×18 Eleven-Fifty-Nine
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×10 Progeny
Supergirl 1×19 Myriad
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×11 The Magnificent Eight
Supergirl 1×20 Better Angels
The Flash 2×18 Versus Zoom
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×12 Last Refuge
The Flash 2×19 Back to Normal
Arrow 4×19 Canary Cry
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×13 Leviathan
The Flash 2×20 Rupture
Arrow 4×20 Genesis
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×14 River of Time
The Flash 2×21 The Runaway Dinosaur
Arrow 4×21 Monument Point
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×15 Destiny
The Flash 2×22 Invincible
Arrow 4×22 Lost in the Flood
DC Legends of Tomorrow 1×16 Legendary
The Flash 2×23 The Race of His Life
Arrow 4×23 Schism

Arrowverse Year 5

Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow
Episodes: 85
Crossover Episodes: 4
Crossover Order:

  • The Flash 3×8 – Invasion Part 1
  • Arrow 5×8 – Invasion Part 2
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×7 – Invasion Part 3
  • The Flash 3×17 – Duet

Arrowverse Invasion

The fifth year of the Arrowverse saw the addition of Supergirl to The CW after leaving her first home at CBS. Despite not having an official crossover episode with the rest of the Arrowverse, Supergirl still took part.

Unless you are watching the episodes chronologically, we’d recommend watching the first seven episodes of The Flash and Arrow, six episodes of DC’s Legends, and finally, the first seven episodes of Supergirl. Once the crossover has been watched, you can view the remainder of each respective season accordingly.

A fun mini-crossover took place between The Flash and Supergirl in episode 17. The musical-themed episode saw Glee alumni Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist reunite to show off their talent.

Episode Chronological Order
Series Episode Episode Title
The Flash 3×1 Flashpoint
Arrow 5×1 Legacy
Supergirl 2×1 The Adventures of Supergirl
The Flash 3×2 Paradox
Arrow 5×2 The Recruits
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×1 Out of Time
Supergirl 2×2 The Last Children of Krypton
The Flash 3×3 Magenta
Arrow 5×3 A Matter of Trust
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×2 The Justice Society of America
Supergirl 2×3 Welcome to Earth
The Flash 3×4 The New Rogues
Arrow 5×4 Penance
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×3 Shogun
Supergirl 2×4 Survivors
The Flash 3×5 Monster
Arrow 5×5 Human Target
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×4 Abominations
Supergirl 2×5 Crossfire
Arrow 5×6 So It Begins
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×5 Compromised
Supergirl 2×6 Changing
The Flash 3×6 Shade
Arrow 5×7 Vigilante
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×6 Outlaw Country
Supergirl 2×7 The Darkest Place
The Flash 3×7 Killer Frost
Supergirl 2×8 Medusa
The Flash 3×8 Invasion! Part 1
Arrow 5×8 Invasion! Part 2
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×7 Invasion! Part 3
The Flash 3×9 The Present
Arrow 5×9 What We Leave Behind
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×8 The Chicago Way
Supergirl 2×9 Supergirl Lives
The Flash 3×10 Borrowing Problems from the Future
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×9 Raiders of the Lost Art
Arrow 5×10 Who Are You?
Supergirl 2×10 We Can Be Heroes
The Flash 3×11 Dead or Alive
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×10 The Legion of Doom
Arrow 5×11 Second Chances
Supergirl 2×11 The Martian Chronicles
The Flash 3×12 Untouchable
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×11 Turncoat
Arrow 5×12 Bratva
Supergirl 2×12 Luthors
Arrow 5×13 Spectre of the Gun
Supergirl 2×13 Mr. & Mrs Mxyzptlk
the Flash 3×13 Attack on Gorilla City
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×12 Camelot/3000
Arrow 5×14 The Sin-Eater
Supergirl 2×14 Homecoming
The Flash 3×14 Attack on Central City
Arrow 5×15 Fighting Fire With Fire
Supergirl 2×15 Exodus
The Flash 3×15 The Wrath of Savitar
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×13 Land of the Lost
The Flash 3×16 Into the Speed Force
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×14 Moonshot
Arrow 5×16 Checkmate
Supergirl 2×16 Star-Crossed
The Flash 3×17 Duet
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×15 Fellowship of the Spear
Arrow 5×17 Kapiushon
Supergirl 2×17 Distant Sun
The Flash 3×18 Abra Kadabra
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×16 Doomworld
Arrow 5×18 Disbanded
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×17 Aruba
Supergirl 2×18 Ace Reporter
The Flash 3×19 The Once and Future Flash
Arrow 5×19 Dangerous Liaisons
Supergirl 2×19 Alex
The Flash 3×20 I Know Who You Are
Arrow 5×20 Underneath
Supergirl 2×20 City of Lost Children
The Flash 3×21 Cause and Effect
Arrow 5×21 Honor Thy Fathers
Supergirl 2×21 Resist
The Flash 3×22 Infantino Street
Arrow 5×22 Missing
Supergirl 2×22 Nevertheless, She Persisted
The Flash 3×23 Finish Line
Arrow 5×23 Lian Yu

Arrowverse Year 6

Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning
Episodes: 100
Crossover Episodes: 4
Crossover Order:

  • Supergirl 3×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1
  • Arrow 6×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2
  • The Flash 4×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4

Arrowverse Crisis On Earth X

Year 6 of the Arrowverse saw the introduction of its Black superhero lead, Cress Williams, as Black Lightning. At the time, the series didn’t take part in any of the Arrowverse crossovers so that you can watch all 13 episodes of Black Lightning uninterrupted.

It took six years, but the Crisis on Earth-X crossover became the biggest crossover event of the entire franchise up to that point. Using four of the five Arrowverse series, the four-part crossover was the first to feature four episodes.

Like the previous season, you should watch the first seven episodes of Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow before viewing the crossover.

Series Episode Episode Title
Supergirl 3×1 Girl of Steel
The Flash 4×1 The Flash Reborn
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×1 Aruba-Con
Arrow 6×1 Fallout
Supergirl 3×2 Triggers
The Flash 4×2 Mixed Signals
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×2 Freakshow
Arrow 6×2 Tribute
Supergirl 3×3 Far from the Tree
The Flash 4×3 Luck Be a Lady
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×3 Zari
Arrow 6×3 Next of Kin
Supergirl 3×4 The Faithful
The Flash 4×4 Elongated Journey into the Night
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×4 Phone Home
Arrow 6×4 Reversal
Supergirl 3×5 Damage
The Flash 4×5 Girls Night Out
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×5 Return of the Mack
Arrow 6×5 Deathstroke Returns
Supergirl 3×6 Midvale
The Flash 4×6 When Harry Met Harry…
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×6 Helen Hunt
Arrow 6×6 Promises Kept
Supergirl 3×7 Wake Up
The Flash 4×7 Therefore I Am
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×7 Welcome to the Jungle
Arrow 3×7 Thanksgiving
Supergirl 3×8 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1
Arrow 6×8 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2
The Flash 4×8 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×8 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4
Supergirl 3×9 Reign
The Flash 4×9 Don’t Run
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×9 Beebo the God of War
Arrow 6×9 Irreconcilable Differences
Supergirl 3×10 Legion of Superheroes
The Flash 4×10 The Trial of the Flash
Black Lightning 1×1 The Resurrection
Arrow 6×10 Divided
Supergirl 3×11 Fort Rozz
The Flash 4×11 The Elongated Knight Rises
Black Lightning 1×2 LaWanda: The Book of Hope
Arrow 6×11 We Fall
Supergirl 3×12 For Good
The Flash 4×12 Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash
Black Lightning 1×3 LaWanda: The Book of Burial
Arrow 6×12 All for Nothing
Supergirl 3×13 Both Sides Now
The Flash 4×13 True Colors
Black Lightning 1×4 Black Jesus
Arrow 6×13 The Devil’s Greatest Trick
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×10 Daddy Darkhest
Black Lightning 1×5 And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×11 Here I Go Again
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×12 The Curse of the Earth totem
The Flash 4×14 Subject 9
Black Lightning 1×6 Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder
Arrow 6×14 Collision Course
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×13 No Country for Old Dads
The Flash 4×15 Enter Flashtime
Black Lightning 1×7 Equinox: The Book of Fate
Arrow 6×15 Doppelganger
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×14 Amazing Grace
The Flash 4×16 Run, Iris, Run
Black Lightning 1×8 The Book of Revelations
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×15 Necromancing the Stone
Black Lightning 1×9 The Book of Little Black Lies
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×16 I, Ava
Black Lightning 1×10 Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption
Arrow 6×16 The Thanatos Guild
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×17 Guest Starring John Noble
Black Lightning 1×11 Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion
Arrow 6×17 Brothers in Arms
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×18 The Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly
The Flash 4×17 Null and Annoyed
Black Lightning 1×12 The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain
Arrow 6×18 Fundamentals
Supergirl 3×14 Schott Through the Heart
The Flash 4×18 Lose Yourself
Black Lightning 1×13 Shadow of Death: The Book of War
Arrow 6×19 The Dragon
Supergirl 3×15 In Search of Lost Time
The Flash 4×19 Fury Rogue
Arrow 6×20 Shifting Allegiances
Supergirl 3×16 Of Two Minds
The Flash 4×20 Therefore She Is
Arrow 6×21 Docket No. 11-19-41-73
Supergirl 3×17 Trinity
The Flash 4×21 Harry and the Harrisons
Arrow 6×22 The Ties That Bind
Supergirl 3×18 Shelter from the Storm
The Flash 4×22 Think Fast
Arrow 6×23 Life Sentance
Supergirl 3×19 The Fanatical
The Flash 4×23 We Are the Flash
Supergirl 3×20 Dark Side of the Moon
Supergirl 3×21 Not Kansas
Supergirl 3×22 Make It Reign
Supergirl 3×23 Battles Lost and Won

 

Arrowverse Year 7

Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning
Episodes: 98
Crossover Episodes: 3
Crossover Order:

  • The Flash 5×9 – Elseworlds, Part 1
  • Arrow 7×9 – Elseworlds, Part 2
  • Supergirl 4×9 – Elseworlds, Part 3

Arrowverse Elseworlds

The seventh year of the Arrowverse introduced Batwoman and Lois Lane to the franchise and Gotham City. The Elseworlds crossover reduced the number of episodes for the crossover but was the perfect set-up for the most anticipated crossover of the entire franchise, Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Once again, Black Lightning was not featured in the crossover event.

Like the previous years, if you aren’t watching the episodes chronologically, you should watch the first eight episodes of The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl before viewing the Elseworlds crossover.

Series Episode Episode Title
The Flash 5×1 Nora
Black Lightning 2×1 The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies
Supergirl 4×1 American Alien
Arrow 7×1 Inmate 4587
The Flash 5×2 Blocked
Black Lightning 2×2 The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues
Supergirl 4×2 Fallout
Arrow 7×2 The Longbow Hunters
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×1 The Virgin Gary
The Flash 5×3 The Death of Vibe
Black Lightning 2×3 The Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowry
Supergirl 4×3 Man of Steel
Arrow 7×3 Crossing Lines
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×2 Witch Hunt
The Flash 5×4 News Flash
Black Lightning 2×4 The Book of Consequences: Chapter Four: Translucent Freak
Supergirl 4×4 Ahimsa
Arrow 7×4 Level Two
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×3 Dancing Queen
Supergirl 4×5 Parasite Lost
Arrow 7×5 The Demon
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×4 Wet Hot American Bummer
The Flash 5×5 All Doll’d Up
Black Lightning 2×5 The Book of Blood: Chapter One: Requiem
Supergirl 4×6 Call to Action
Arrow 7×6 Due Process
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×5 Tagumo Attacks!!!
The Flash 5×6 The Icicle Cometh
Black Lightning 2×6 The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi
Supergirl 4×7 Rather the Fall Angel
Arrow 7×7 The Slabside Redemption
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×6 Tender Is the Nate
The Flash 5×7 O Come, All Ye Thankful
Black Lightning 2×7 The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange
Supergirl 4×8 Bunker Hill
Arrow 7×8 Unmasked
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×7 Hell No, Dolly!
The Flash 5×8 What Past Is Prologue
Black Lightning 2×8 The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus
The Flash 5×9 Elseworlds, Part 1
Arrow 7×9 Elseworlds, Part 2
Supergirl 4×9 Elseworlds, Part 3
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×8 Legends of To-Meow-Meow
Black Lightning 2×9 The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Two: Gift of Magi
The Flash 5×10 The Flash and the Furious
Supergirl 4×10 Suspicious Minds
Arrow 7×10 My Name Is Emiko Queen
Black Lightning 2×10 The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros
The Flash 5×11 Seeing Red
Supergirl 4×11 Blood Memory
Arrow 7×11 Past Sins
Black Lightning 2×11 The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son
The Flash 5×12 Memorabilia
Arrow 7×12 Emerald Archer
Black Lightning 2×12 The Book of Secrets: Chapter Two: Just and Unjust
The Flash 5×13 Goldfaced
Arrow 7×13 Star City Slayer
Black Lightning 2×13 The Book of Secrets: Chapter Three: Pillar of Fire
The Flash 5×14 Cause and XS
Supergirl 4×12 Menagerie
Supergirl 4×13 What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice and the American Way?
Black Lightning 2×14 The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin
Arrow 7×14 Brothers and Sisters
Black Lightning 2×15 The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alph
The Flash 5×15 King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd
Supergirl 4×14 Stand and Deliver
Arrow 7×15 Training Day
The Flash 5×16 Failure Is an Orphan
Supergirl 4×15 O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Arrow 7×16 Star City 2040
Black Lightning 2×16 The Book of Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega
The Flash 5×17 Time Bomb
Supergirl 4×16 The House of L
Arrow 7×17 Inheritance
Supergirl 4×17 All About Eve
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×9 Lucha de Apuestas
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×10 The Getaway
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×11 Seance and Sensibility
Arrow 7×18 Lost Canary
The Flash 5×18 Godspeed
Supergirl 4×18 Crime and Punishment
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×12 The Eggplant, the Witch & the Wardrobe
Arrow 7×19 Spartan
The Flash 5×19 Snow Pack
Supergirl 4×19 American Dreamer
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×13 Egg MacGuffin
Arrow 7×20 Confessions
The Flash 5×20 Gone Rogue
Supergirl 4×20 Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×14 Nip/Stuck
Arrow 7×21 Living Proof
The Flash 5×21 The Girl with the Red Lightning
Supergirl 4×21 Red Dawn
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×15 Terms of Service
Arrow 7×22 You Have Saved This City
The Flash 5×22 Legacy
Supergirl 4×22 The Quest for Peace
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×16 Hey, World!

Arrowverse Year 8

Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning | Batwoman*
Episodes: 79
Crossover Episodes: 6
Crossover Order:

  • Supergirl 5×9 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 1
  • Batwoman 1×9 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 2
  • Black Lightning 3×9 – The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis
  • The Flash 6×9 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 3
  • Arrow 8×8 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4

Arrowverse Crisis On Infinite Earths

After eight long years of waiting, fans of the Arrowverse were treated to the most iconic event in DC history, Crisis on Infinite Earths.  The five-part crossover (six, including Black Lightning) was the culmination of hundreds of hours worth of storytelling.

Year seven saw the introduction of Batwoman, and in year eight, the character received her official series. Sadly, Batwoman is not available to stream on Netflix at the time of writing. As the series takes place in the chronology of the crossover, we made sure to have it listed below, but you will need to watch it on The CW’s official website or own a subscription to HBO Max.

Crisis on Infinite Earths also helped end the story of Arrow, which after eight seasons came to an end at The CW.

Before viewing the cross-over, you will need to watch episodes one to eight of Supergirl, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and The Flash. For Arrow, you will need to watch up to episode seven. Season five of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow started with the crossover, so you won’t have to worry about watching any episodes before then.

It must be noted that other than Arrow and Black Lightning, all of The CW Arrowverse series were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Seasons were cut short to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

Series Episode Episode Title
Batwoman* 1×1 Pilot
Supergirl 5×1 Event Horizon
Black Lightning 3×1 The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of the Blackbird
The Flash 6×1 Into the Void
Batwoman* 1×2 The Rabbit Hole
Supergirl 5×2 Stranger Beside Me
Black Lightning 3×2 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Two: Maryam’s Tasbih
The Flash 6×2 A Flash of the Lightning
Arrow 8×1 Starling City
Batwoman* 1×3 Down Down Down
Supergirl 5×3 Blurred Lines
Black Lightning 3×3 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three: Agent Odell’s Pipe Dream
The Flash 6×3 Dead Man Running
Arrow 8×2 Welcome to Hong Kong
Batwoman* 1×4 Who Are You?
Supergirl 5×4 In Plain Sight
Black Lightning 3×4 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four: Lynn’s Ouroboros
The Flash 6×4 There Will Be Blood
Arrow 8×3 Leap of Faith
Batwoman* 1×5 Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale
Supergirl 5×5 Dangerous Liaisons
The Flash 6×5 Kiss Kiss Breach Breach
Arrow 8×4 Present Tense
Batwoman* 1×6 I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury
Supergirl 5×6 Confidence Women
Black Lightning 3×5 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five: Requiem for Tavon
Batwoman* 1×7 Tell Me the Truth
Supergirl 5×7 Tremors
Black Lightning 3×6 The Book of Resistance: Chapter One: Knocking on Heaven’s Door
The Flash 6×6 License to Elongate
Arrow 8×5 Prochnost
Black Lightning 3×7 The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two: Henderson’s Opus
The Flash 6×7 The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1
Arrow 8×6 Reset
Batwoman* 1×8 A Mad Tea-Party
Supergirl 5×8 The Wrath of Rama Khan
Black Lightning 3×8 The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: The Battle Franklin Terrace
The Flash 6×8 The Last Temptation or Barry Allen, Part 2
Arrow 8×7 Purgatory
Supergirl 5×9 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One
Batwoman* 1×9 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two
Black Lightning 3×9 The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth
The Flash 6×9 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 3
Arrow 8×8 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 4
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×8 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 5
Batwoman* 1×10 How Queer Everything Is Today!
Supergirl 5×10 The Bottle Episode
Black Lightning 3×10 The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn
Arrow 8×9 Green Arrow and the Canaries
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×1 Meet the Legends
Batwoman* 1×11 An Un-Birthday Present
Supergirl 5×11 Back from the Future – Part 1
Black Lightning 3×11 The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two: Lynn’s Addiction
Arrow 8×10 Fadeout
Black Lightning 3×12 The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three: Motherless ID
The Flash 6×10 Marathon
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×2 Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me
Black Lightning 3×13 The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four
The Flash 6×11 Love Is a Battlefield
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×3 Slay Anything
Batwoman* 1×12 Take Your Choice
Supergirl 5×12 Back from the Future – Part 2
The Flash 6×12 A Girl Named Sue
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×4 A Head of Her Time
Batwoman* 1×13 Drink Me
Supergirl 5×13 It’s a Super Life
Black Lightning 3×14 The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming
The Flash 6×13 Grodd Friended Me
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×5 Mortal Khanbat
Black Lightning 3×15 The Book of War: Chapter Two: Freedom Ain’t Free
Batwoman* 1×14 Grinning from Ear to Ear
Supergirl 5×14 The Bodyguard
Black Lightning 3×16 The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation
The Flash 6×14 Death of the Speed Force
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×6 Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac
Batwoman* 1×15 Off With Her Head
Supergirl 5×15 Reality Bytes
The Flash 6×15 The Exorcism of Nash Wells
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×7 Romeo v Juliet Dawn of Justness
Batwoman* 1×16 Through the Looking Glass
Supergirl 5×16 Alex in Wonderland
The Flash 6×16 So Long and Goodnight
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×9 Zari, Not Zari
Batwoman* 1×17 A Narrow Escape
The Flash 6×17 Liberation
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×10 The Great British Fake-Off
Batwoman* 1X18 If You Believe in Me, I’ll Believe in You
Supergirl 5×17 Deus Lex Machina
The Flash 6×18 Pay the Piper
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×11 Ship Broken
Batwoman* 1×19 A Secret Kept from All the Rest
Supergirl 5×18 The Missing Link
The Flash 6×19 Success Is Assured
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×12 Freaks and Greeks
Batwoman* 1×20 O’Mouse!
Supergirl 5×19 Immortal Kombat
Stargirl 1×1 Pilot
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×13 The One Where We’re Trapped On TV
Stargirl 1×2 S.T.R.I.P.E.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×14 Swan Thong
Stargirl 1×3 Icicle
Stargirl 1×4 Wildcat
Stargirl 1×5 Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite
Stargirl 1×6 The Justice Society
Stargirl 1×7 Shiv: Part 1
Stargirl 1×8 Shiv: Part 2
Stargirl 1×9 Brainwave
Stargirl 1×10 Brainwave Jr.
Stargirl 1×11 Shining Knight
Stargirl 1×12 Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E.: Part 1
Stargirl 1×13 Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E.: Part 2

Arrowverse Year 9

Series: The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning | Batwoman* | Superman & Lois | Stargirl
Episodes: 89
Crossover Episodes: 0

For the first time since Arrowverse year 2, we’ve not seen an official crossover event for any superheroes. Given that the last crossover event was Crisis on Infinite Earths, it would be tough to follow up on one of DC’s most dramatic storylines.

However, John Diggle of Arrow is featured in Batwoman, The Flash, and Superman & Lois episodes.

We’ve opted to exclude Star Girl from this list as previously it was announced that the character was not part of the Arrowverse. But fortunes may change shortly as John Wesley Shipp, the actor behind classic Jay Garrick, has recently featured in the show, which may open the door for the series to join the Arrowverse officially.

Year 9 also saw the introduction of the series Superman & Lois, a spin-off of Supergirl. However, just like Batwoman and Stargirl, the introduction of any new Arrowverse titles has not come to Netflix.

Please Note: ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ are not on Netflix, so in order to watch the series you will need access to The CW website.

Series Episode Episode Title
Batwoman* 2×1 Whatever Happened to Kate Kane?
Batwoman* 2×2 Prior Criminal History
Batwoman* 2×3 Bat Girl Magic!
Black Lightning 4×1 The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One: Collateral Damage
Batwoman* 2×4 Fair Skin, Blue Eyes
Black Lightning 4×2 The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two: Unacceptable Losses
Batwoman* 2×5 Gore on Canvas
Black Lightning 4×3 The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Three: Despite All My Rage
Superman & Lois 1×1 Pilot
Batwoman* 2×6 Do Not Resuscitate
Black Lightning 4×4 The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Four: A Light in the Darkness
The Flash 7×1 All’s Wells That Ends Wells
Superman & Lois 1×2 Heritage
Black Lightning 4×5 The Book of Ruin: Chapter One: Picking Up the Pieces
The Flash 7×2 The Speed of Thought
Superman & Lois 1×3 The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower
Batwoman* 2×7 It’s Best You Stop Digging
Black Lightning 4×6 The Book of Ruin: Chapter Two: Theseus’s Ship
The Flash 7×3 Mother
Superman & Lois 1×4 Haywire
Batwoman* 2×8 Survived Much Worse
The Flash 7×4 Central City Strong
Superman & Lois 1×5 The Best of Smallville
Batwoman* 2×9 Rule #1
Supergirl 6×1 Rebirth
The Flash 7×5 Fear Me
Supergirl 6×2 A Few Good Women
The Flash 7×6 The One With The Nineties
Batwoman* 2×10 Time Off for Good Behavior
Black Lightning 4×7 Painkiller
Supergirl 6×3 Phantom Menaces
The Flash 7×7 Growing Pains
Batwoman* 2×11 Arrive Alive
Black Lightning 4×8 The Book of Ruin: Chapter Three: Things Fall Apart
Supergirl 6×4 Lost Souls
Black Lightning 4×9 The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four: Lyding
Supergirl 6×5 Prom Night!
Batwoman* 2×12 Initiate Self-Destruct
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×1 Ground Control to Sara Lance
Black Lightning 4×10 The Book of Reunification: Chapter One: Revelations
Supergirl 6×6 Prom Again!
The Flash 7×8 The People v. Killer Frost
Batwoman 2×13 I’ll Give You a Clue
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×2 Meat the Legends
Black Lightning 4×11 The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two: Trial and Errors
Supergirl 6×7 Fear Knot
The Flash 7×9 Timeless
Batwoman 2×14 And Justice For All
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×3 The Ex-Factor
Black Lightning 4×12 The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One: Crossroads
The Flash 7×10 Family Matters, Part 1
Superman & Lois 1×6 Broken Trust
Black Lightning 4×13 The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure
The Flash 7×11 Family Matters, Part 2
Superman & Lois 1×7 Man of Steel
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×4 Bay of Squids
Superman & Lois 1×8 Holding the Wrench
Batwoman 2×15 Armed and Dangerous
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×5 The Satanist’s Apprentice
The Flash 7×12 Good-Bye Vibrations
Superman & Lois 1×9 Loyal Subjects
Batwoman 2×16 Rebirth
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×6 Bishop’s Gambit
The Flash 7×13 Masquerade
Superman & Lois 1×10 O Mother, Where Art Thou?
Batwoman 2×17 Kane, Kate
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×7 Back to the Finale: Part II
The Flash 7×14 Rayo de Luz
Superman & Lois 1×11 A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events
Batwoman 2×18 Power
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×8 Stressed Western
The Flash 7×15 Enemy At the Gates
The Flash 7×16 P.O.W.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×9 This is Gus
The Flash 7×17 Heart of the Matter, Part 1
Superman & Lois 1×12 Through the Valley of Death
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×10 Bad Blood
The Flash 7×18 Heart of the Matter, Part 2
Superman & Lois 1×13 Fail Safe
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×11 The Final Frame
Superman & Lois 1×14 The Eradicator
Stargirl 2×1 Summer School: Chapter One
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×12 Bored On Board Onboard
Superman & Lois 1×15 Last Sons of Krypton
Stargirl 2×2 Summer School: Chapter Two
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×13 Silence of the Sonograms
Supergirl 6×8 Welcome Back, Kara!
Stargirl 2×3 Summer School: Chapter Three
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×14 There Will Be Brood
Supergirl 6×9 Dream Weaver
Stargirl 2×4 Summer School: Chapter Four
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×15 The Fungus Amongus
Supergirl 6×10 Still I Rise
Stargirl 2×5 Summer School: Chapter Five
Supergirl 6×11 Mxy in the Middle
Stargirl 2×6 Summer School: Chapter Six
Supergirl 6×12 Blind Spots
Stargirl 2×7 Summer School: Chapter Seven
Supergirl 6×13 The Gauntlet
Stargirl 2×8 Summer School: Chapter Eight
Supergirl 6×14 Magical Thinking
Stargirl 2×9 Summer School: Chapter Nine
Supergirl 6×15 Hope for Tomorrow
Stargirl 2×10 Summer School: Chapter Ten

Arrowverse Year 10

Series: The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Batwoman* | Superman & Lois | Stargirl
Episodes: 67
Crossover Episodes: 5

The tenth year of the Arrowverse saw the cancellation of many shows. Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman ended.

The other three Arrowverse series that did not come to Netflix in year 10 are Stargirl, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois. Stargirl was exclusive to The CW, and the other two were exclusive to HBO Max.

As for the crossover special, all of the episodes took place on The Flash, but characters from Supergirl, Black Lightning, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returned to reprise their roles.

Series Episode Episode Title
Batwoman 3×1 Mad As a Hatter
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 7×1 The Bullet Blondes
Supergirl 6×16 Nightmare in National City
Stargirl 2×11 Summer School: Chapter Eleven
Batwoman 3×2 Loose Tooth
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 7×2 The Need for Speed
Supergirl 6×17 I Believe in a Thing Called Love
Stargirl 2×12 Summer School: Chapter Twelve
Batwoman 3×3 Freeze
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 7×3 wvrdr_error_100 not found
Supergirl 6×18 Truth or Consequences
Stargirl 2×13 Summer School: Chapter Thirteen
Batwoman 3×4 Antifreeze
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 7×4 Speakeasy Does It
Supergirl 6×19 The Last Gauntlet
Supergirl 6×20 Kara
Batwoman 3×5 A Lesson From Professor Pyg
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 7×5 It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist
The Flash 8×1 Armageddon Part 1
Batwoman 3×6 How Does Your Garden Grow
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 7×6 Deus Ex Latrina
The Flash 8×2 Armageddon Part 2
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 7×7 A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!
The Flash 8×3 Armageddon Part 3
The Flash 8×4 Armageddon Part 4
The Flash 8×5 Armageddon Part 5
Batwoman 3×7 Pick Your Poison
Superman & Lois 2×1 What Lies Beneath
Batwoman 3×8 Trust Destiny
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 7×8 Paranoid Android
Superman & Lois 2×2 The Ties That Bind
Batwoman 3×9 Meet Your Maker
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 7×9 Lowest Common Denominator
Superman & Lois 2×3 The Thing in the Mines
Batwoman 3×10 Toxic
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 7×10 The Fixed Point
Superman & Lois 2×4 The Inverse Method
Batwoman 3×11 Broken Toys
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 7×11 Rage Against the Machines
Superman & Lois 2×5 Girl… You’ll be a Woman, Soon
Batwoman 3×12 We’re All Mad Here
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 7×12 Too Legit to Quit
Superman & Lois 2×6 Tried and True
Batwoman 3×13 We Having Fun Yet?
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 7×13 Knocked Down, Knocked Up
Superman & Lois 2×7 Anti-Hero
The Flash 8×6 Impulsive Excessive Disorder
The Flash 8×7 Lockdown
Superman & Lois 2×8 Into Oblivion
The Flash 8×8 The Fire Next Time
Superman & Lois 2×9 30 Days and 30 Nights
The Flash 8×9 Phantoms
The Flash 8×10 Reckless
The Flash 8×11 Resurrection
Superman & Lois 2×10 Bizarros in a Bizarro World
The Flash 8×12 Death Rises
Superman & Lois 2×11 Truth and Consequences
The Flash 8×13 Death Falls
The Flash 8×14 Funeral for a Friend
The Flash 8×15 Into the Still Force
The Flash 8×16 The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen
Superman & Lois 2×12 Lies That Bind
Superman & Lois 2×13 All Is Lost
The Flash 8×17 Keep It Dark
The Flash 8×18 The Man in the Yellow Tie
Superman & Lois 2×14 Worlds War Bizarre
The Flash 8X19 Negative, Part One
Superman & Lois 2×15 Waiting for Superman
The Flash 8X20 Negative, Part Two
Stargirl 3×1 Frenemies – Chapter One: The Murder
Stargirl 3×2 Frenemies – Chapter Two: The Suspects
Stargirl 3×3 Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail
Stargirl 3×4 Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence
Stargirl 3×5 Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief
Stargirl 3×6 Frenemies – Chapter Six: The Betrayal
Stargirl 3×7 Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One
Stargirl 3×8 Frenemies – Chapter Eight: Infinity Inc. Part Two
Stargirl 3×9 Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters
Stargirl 3×10 Frenemies – Chapter Ten: The Killer
Stargirl 3×11 Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting
Stargirl 3×12 Frenemies – Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton
Stargirl 3×13 Frenemies – Chapter Thirteen: The Reckoning

Arrowverse Year 11

Series: The Flash | Superman & Lois
Episodes: 26
Crossover Episodes: 0

The end to Arrowverse on Netflix as we know it with the ninth and the final season of The Flash arriving.

This is the first time since year one that there are no official crossover episodes. Some iconic Arrowverse actors returned to reprise their roles in the final season of The Flash; however, these did not count towards any crossover episodes.

Once again, Superman & Lois are not on Netflix, but still technically part of the Arrowverse.

Series Episode Episode Title
The Flash 9×1 Wednesday Ever After
The Flash 9×2 Hear No Evil
The Flash 9×3 Rogues of War
The Flash 9×4 The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1
The Flash 9×5 The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2
Superman & Lois 3×1 Closer
The Flash 9×6 The Good, the Bad, and the Lucky
Superman & Lois 3×2 Uncontrollable Forces
Superman & Lois 3×3 In Cold Blood
The Flash 9×7 Wildest Dreams
Superman & Lois 3×4 Too Close to Home
The Flash 9×8 Partners in Crime
Superman & Lois 3×5 Head On
Superman & Lois 3×6 Of Sound Mind
The Flash 9×9 It’s My Party and I’ll Die If I Want To
Superman & Lois 3×7 Forever and Always
The Flash 9×10 A New World, Part One
Superman & Lois 3×8 Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
The Flash 9×11 A New World, Part Two
The Flash 9×12 A New World, Part Three
Superman & Lois 3×9 The Dress
The Flash 9×13 A New World, Part Four
Superman & Lois 3×10 Collision Course
Superman & Lois 3×11 Complications
Superman & Lois 3×12 Injustice
Superman & Lois 3×13 What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger

 Superman & Lois returned with part 1 of its third season. However, you will need a subscription to HBO Max to stream it.

Arrowverse Year 12

Series: Superman & Lois
Episodes: 10
Crossover Episodes: 0

12 years and 830 episodes later, the end of Arrowverse came with the conclusion of Superman & Lois. Tyler Hoechlin was praised extensively by fans for his portrayal of Superman, with a series finale that will live long in the memory of many Superman fans.

However, to watch Superman & Lois, you will need a subscription to HBO Max.

Series Episode Episode Title
Superman & Lois 4×1 The End & The Beginning
Superman & Lois 4×2 A World Without
Superman & Lois 4×3 Always My Hero
Superman & Lois 4×4 A Perfectly Good Wedding
Superman & Lois 4×5 Break the Cycle
Superman & Lois 4×6 When the Lights Come On
Superman & Lois 4×7 A Regular Guy
Superman & Lois 4×8 Sharp Dressed Man
Superman & Lois 4×9 To Live and Die Again
Superman & Lois 4×10 It Went By So Fast

While 2024 saw the conclusion of the Arrowverse, in December 2025, we’ll also be saying goodbye to Arrow. Given that the series was initially aired on The CW, but the character is a DC property, it’s likely that Arrow will move to The CW or HBO Max.

Which is your favorite Arrowverse series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

