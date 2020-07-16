When will ‘Greenleaf’ Season 5 be on Netflix?

Greenleaf is soon wrapping up its fifth and final season on the Oprah Winfrey Network and will be arriving on Netflix around the world in due course. In fact, those that hold the series as a Netflix Original will see season 5 drop in August 2020. Here’s the full Netflix release schedule for Greenleaf season 5.

After five triumphant series, the OWN series has been the biggest and best the network has produced thus far.

Starring Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, and Kim Hawthorne, the series follows a family that is full of dark secrets who work to keep up appearances while running their megachurch.

The series is created by Craig Wright. Season 5 began airing on the Oprah Winfrey Network back in late June 2020.

For those unaware too, an additional one-hour special aired this year called Goin’ Up Yonder, that is expected to be added alongside Greenleaf season 5 but isn’t confirmed.

When will Season 5 of Greenleaf be on Netflix in the United States?

The US will likely be the final region to get the show but that’s just down to the fact the series airs first in the US.

With that said, you won’t have a whole lot of time to wait.

For season 4, Netflix internationally got the series added in November 2019 before being added to Netflix US in early December 2019.

With the international release date now known, Netflix US will likely be getting season 5 of Greenleaf added in either August or September 2020.

When Greenleaf Season 5 be on Netflix internationally?

Outside the United States and Canada, the series is dubbed and marketed as a Netflix Original. It falls into the internationally distributed Netflix Original category.

The series doesn’t come to Netflix weekly in these regions but instead arrives anywhere from a day up to a few weeks on Netflix.

Regions that carry Greenleaf as an Original include (but is not limited to) the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia, Latin American, and most of mainland Europe.

In the case of season 5, we know that season 5 is coming to Netflix internationally on August 12th, 2020.

There you have it, that’s when you’ll be streaming Greenleaf’s final season on Netflix around the world. Let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to it.