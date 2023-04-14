When will Nicholas Cage’s ‘Renfield’ be on Netflix?

Universal is on a string of hits so far in 2023 and hoping to continue the trend is the new Nicholas Cage movie Renfield where he’ll be playing a blood-sucking vampire. The movie opens in theaters worldwide in mid-April 2023, but will it come to Netflix? The answer is likely yes, but when depends on where you reside.

Nicolas Cage, who has starred in big titles like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig in recent years, headlines the new movie based on the legendary Transylvanian vampire alongside his assistant, played by Nicholas Hoult.

Starring alongside Cage and Hoult in the horror-comedy includes talents like Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The movie begins its theatrical run starting from April 14th, 2023.

When will Renfield be on Netflix in the United States?

Unlike Universal’s animation slate which splits its first window between Peacock and Netflix, the Universal live-action slate does not include Netflix.

With that said, in 2021, Netflix did announce that it would receive UEFG, but further down the line. If we look back at the announcement, it states:

“As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

That means while Netflix US will stream Renfield, it won’t be for around four years. Yes, that means it won’t be streaming until 2027 at the earliest. Bummer.

Until then, the first window rights for Renfield will be split. Like the animation titles that come to Netflix, Peacock will receive the movie first for a number of months, head to Prime Video for a period and then return to Peacock.

When will Renfield be on Netflix Internationally?

A handful of regions do receive Universal movies on a swift basis. Those are Netflix Australia, Netflix Belgium, and Netflix South Korea. You can expect the movie to drop around nine months after the theatrical window, placing it towards the end of 2023.

Netflix in the United Kingdom still receives new Universal movies on a regular basis but not until around two years after its initial theatrical debut. Case in point, 2021’s Nobody just hit Netflix UK at the week of publishing this article. That’d place Renfield on Netflix UK in 2025.

Finally, at this point, Netflix Canada seems to be getting Universal movies around three years after their initial theatrical run.

Of course, all of this information is subject to change, but for the most part, if you’re waiting to watch Renfield on Netflix, you’ll need to wait.