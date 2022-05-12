One of the underappreciated sitcoms on Netflix globally is Workin’ Moms which just dropped its sixth season in most regions. Created by Catherine Reitman, the show is expected to return for the seventh season so when will season 7 of Workin’ Moms be on Netflix? Here’s our best guess.

Now topping 70 episodes, Workin’ Moms is the perfect comedy binge on Netflix. It’s achieved that impressive episode count in only the space of 5 years and comes to Netflix exclusively outside Canada following its initial airing on CBC.

If you’ve yet to dive into the sixth season (which touched down on Netflix on May 10th, 2022) here’s what you can expect:

“Back for season six, WORKIN’ MOMS re-examines friendships, demanding careers, motherhood and marriage. But when it comes to work, family and having it all… striking a balance is a precarious business.”

Netflix Canada notably doesn’t carry season 6 just yet, you’re expected to receive the new season either later this year or early next.

Has Workin’ Moms been renewed for season 7?

Officially, the show is still waiting for an official renewal but in reality, they’re currently prepping the seventh season for production right now. We’d expect to hear an official announcement from the socials of Workin’ Moms in the coming weeks.

According to several production listings, production on season 7 is due to kick off on June 20th and run through to September 14th, 2022. It’ll then enter post-production which is scheduled to finish in late February 2023.

Yael Staav is on board to direct episodes in season 7.

Now, entering purely speculation for the moment (we’ll update this once we have firm dates) we can probably then expect the series to air on CBC in Canada in Spring 2023. Once the series wraps, as per previous seasons, we’ll expect season 7 to arrive on Netflix in late Spring/early Summer 2023.

Workin’ Moms is among a rare breed of shows on Netflix now. In recent years, Netflix has stopped picking up international distribution for shows whether that’s from CBC from Canada or other regions local distributors. CBC has notably produced Anne with an E, Kim’s Convenience, and Schitt’s Creek all of which are still streaming on Netflix (the latter is due to leave Netflix US in late 2022.)

Are you looking forward to another season of Workin’ Moms on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.