‘Workin Moms’ Season 6 Coming to Netflix in May 2022; Renewed for Season 7

Workin’ Moms is one of Netflix’s top comedy series currently streaming on Netflix in most regions of the world. Season 6 of Workin’ Moms has just wrapped up on CBC in Canada and is coming to Netflix around the globe in May 2022. We have good news too that season 7 of the show is planned with the show currently being in pre-production right now.

Produced by Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment, Netflix first started streaming Workin’ Moms midway through its run on CBC in Canada. They received the first three seasons back in February 2019 and have received regular doses of the series ever since. The most recent, which was hamstrung by filming production delays, touched down on Netflix in June 2021.

The basic premise of the show is that we follow Catherine Reitman’s character called Kate Foster (who also created the series) through the relatable pains of having to raise a child in the modern world while holding down a stressful job.

Netflix carries the show around the world as a Netflix Original but it’s worth mentioning that it technically is just a Netflix exclusive. Beyond releasing the show exclusively outside of Canada, their involvement in the show is limited (although you could argue that they’re indirectly funding the project).

Season 5, according to Nielsen has pulled in over 418 million viewing minutes. Workin’ Moms has spent 24 days in the US top 10s. In addition, the show performs well in Australia, Ireland, Switzerland, and Austria.

When did Workin’ Moms season 6 air in Canada?

Before the show comes to Netflix it has to air on

Production officially began on season 6 on July 12th, 2021 .Filming on season 6 then continued through to September 23rd, 2021.

It began its run on CBC between January 4th, 2022 and wrapped up on April 12th, 2022.

SEASON 6! SEASON 6! SEASON 6! #WorkinMoms Season 6 officially starts production today! pic.twitter.com/6ut78Ij4dl — Workin' Moms (@WorkinMoms) July 12, 2021

When will Season 6 of Workin’ Moms be on Netflix?

Outside of Canada (including United States and United Kingdom), you typically have to wait between 1-2 months after the finale airs.

That’s once again the case for season 6 with it now confirmed that season 6 coming to Netflix on May 10th, 2022.

Some territories will have to wait a little longer but keep an eye on the Netflix page for the show which will have a coming soon notice.

Canada, which has the show branded as a CBC title, doesn’t get new episodes quickly. Season 5 only landed in December 2021 – months after the likes of the UK received it. Likewise, season 6 won’t likely be available until early 2023.

Workin Moms Season 7 moving forward

Although yet to be officially confirmed, the Canadians Director’s Guild suggests that season 7 of the show is currently in pre-production with production likely to get going in late Spring or early Summer.

That means that all going well, we should have season 7 around the same time next year.

Are you looking forward to season 6 of Workin’ Moms hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments.