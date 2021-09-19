When will Season 8 of ‘The Blacklist’ be on Netflix?

The Blacklist season 8 debuted on NBC a month later which has not impacted its Netflix release date. Ahead of Season 9 starting on NBC on October 21st, Netflix US will be getting the eighth season in early October with other regions to follow. Here’s when you’ll be streaming The Blacklist season 8 on Netflix.

Filmed in New York, The Blacklist was not immune to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak but did fare considerably better compared to some other shows. As a result, its usual September/October start date was knocked back to November 2021.

Season 8 ran for 22 episodes with the 22nd episode wrapping up in late June 2021.

The show has also had its future secure due to the fact that NBC has already renewed the show for season 9 but it’s important to note that Sony Pictures Television is the main distributor of the show. Season 9 starts on NBC on October 21st, 2021.

When will The Blacklist season 8 be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s start off with the United States. You may remember when Netflix picked up the license to The Blacklist it was, at the time, one of the biggest deals struck.

Netflix reportedly paid an eye-watering amount to stream each episode in the regions of $2 million per episode as per the original report.

Nevertheless, Netflix in the US doesn’t get weekly episodes of the show. Those are available via catch-up via NBC and Hulu.

Every season of The Blacklist has arrived like clockwork each September. That is what we were expecting for 2021 too but that’s failed to materialize.

Instead, we’ve got confirmation that season 8 of The Blacklist will arrive on Netflix US on October 6th, 2021 just a few weeks ahead of its season 9 debut.

What about other regions of Netflix?

If you’re in Canada, for the first time ever, season seven arrived around the same time as the United States this year, so you could also expect to see it by the end of 2021.

In fact, in the majority of Netflix regions now, they get it in a timely fashion, typically a few months after the season finale. We suspect that’ll happen again for season 8 but we’ll keep you posted.

Regions streaming The Blacklist outside of Netflix US & CA include:

Argentina

Brazil

Czech Republic

Greece

Hong Kong

India

Israel

Lithuania

Mexico

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Singapore

Slovakia

South Korea

Thailand

Are you looking forward to season 8 of The Blacklist hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments.