When will ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ be on Netflix?

Sony Animation’s big new Spider-Man movie hit theaters over the Summer and made waves at the Box Office. Now its theatrical run has ended; we’ll start to see it heading to Netflix in multiple regions in 2023 and beyond for others. It’s already hit Netflix India, with Netflix in the United States expected to follow next.

Set years after the events of the first movie (released in 2018), Across the Spider-Verse sees the return of Miles Morales, who teams with Gwen Stacy to complete a mission to save every universe of Spider-People from the growing threat of the Spot. We’ll see a new roster of Spider-Men and Women (and other assortments) across the multi-verse.

The movie was released to universal acclaim, with outlets like Film School Rejects calling it the “best superhero movie of all time.” It grossed almost $700 million at the worldwide box office and began its physical and VOD rollout on September 5, 2023.

Among the voice talent for the movie includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, and Oscar Isaac.

When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be released on Netflix in the United States?

For those in the United States, you may remember the first movie appeared on Netflix in the first window last time around. That was because Netflix held a first window deal for all the animation output from Sony during that period. The movie was available for 18 months, between June 2019 and December 2020.

We’re happy to report that the deal continues for the second movie – plus the entire live-action Sony theatrical slate, too, which is expected to include another new Spider-man movie.

The deal (called a first window deal) stipulates that all Sony theatrical movies come to Netflix in the first window, which, at a minimum, is 120 days after its theatrical release date. If it arrives exactly 120 days later, it’ll be streaming from September 30th, 2023. Naturally, that’s now passed and hasn’t appeared yet. The movie was notably absent from the Netflix US lineup for October 2023, but we typically get one week’s notice when new Sony movies come to Netflix. Likely so there’s no cannibalization of sales.

Despite this delay, we’re still expecting Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse imminently, with our current prediction being we’ll see it added sometime between October and November 2023.

Will other regions of Netflix stream Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Yes, but unlike the United States, it will differ region by region, and there are no currently publicized schedules.

Sony Animation movies tend to come to Netflix around the globe in the years following its theatrical release. Some regions like Canada and the United Kingdom have to wait anywhere between 2 and 3 years for movies to hit, while others will have to wait longer.

As noted, Netflix India was the first region of Netflix to receive the movie. They got Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse added to the service on October 1st, 2023. Other Asian territories will receive the movie in late 2023 or early 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.