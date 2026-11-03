Upcoming Netflix Spanish Series in 2026 & 2027: New ‘Money Heist’ Spin-Offs, ‘Gangs of Galicia’ Season 3 & More

After an eventful 2025 for the Spanish line-up of Netflix, many projects are rapidly progressing for a wide release in 2026 and 2027. Here is everything we know so far about the original series set to arrive on Netflix from Spain.

The very strategic place of Spain within Netflix’s conquest of Europe is no secret, as the platform has state-of-the-art soundstages and a production hub in the country (dubbed Tres Cantos), which we visited in 2024. And Ted Sarandos himself pledged to invest a whopping €1 billion in Spanish originals over the next four years. Some of that money will go to the expansion of the Money Heist universe, as the first few seasons remain among the Top 10 most-watched of all time (non-English) on the streamer and season 2 of Berlin earned a strong start last May. The Spanish line-up features a mix of series designed to be continuing and event miniseries with a strong hook, some of which premiered over the summer (Oasis, The Map of Longing). Here is everything that has been announced out of Spain.

Old Dog, New Tricks Season 2 (January 1st)

Genre : Comedy

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Episodes : TBA

Writers : Víctor García León, Teresa Bellón, César Calvillo



Cast : Luis Zahera, Lucía Caraballo, Carmen Ruiz, Álvaro Mel, Adrián Viador, Raquel Nogueira, Pepo Suevos and Lucía Veiga

Released in the fall of 2025, this quirky show set in an animal practice with two characters with very different views on treatment has been enough of a hit that it had quickly been renewed for two additional seasons. Now, it seems like the Spanish team at the streamer is high enough on the prospects of its return that it is positioned for a prime spot on the New Year. As for the plot, Antón and his niece Uxía have to contend with the newfound success for their business, but also with disturbing trends and a hometown that is changing quite fast. Per the logline, “when their good fortune starts to smell fishy, Antón sets out to uncover what’s really going on.” The main cast as well as creator/writer Víctor García León are all set to return.

Reasonable Doubts/La acusación

Genre : Crime drama, thriller

Episodes : 8

Writers : Miguel Sáez Carral (also creator), in collaboration with Luis Moya and Almudena Ocaña

Directors : Eduardo Chapero-Jackson, Ana Vázquez and Rafa Montesinos

Cast : Emma Suárez, Yon González, Maggie Civantos, Luis Bermejo and Diana Gómez

Shot this spring in Cantabria and Madrid, Reasonable Doubts marks the return of veteran screenwriter Miguel Sáez Carral, which had made waves with his previous two shows, The Gardener (2055) and Raising Voices (2024). The thriller will examine the legal case brought against the model son of a rich family, the Sellés, accused of “a terrible crime”. His cousin Mina, a criminal lawyer, will set out to defend him, but according to the logline, “over the course of the trial, the Sellés will be forced to unearth their past to find out whether Jaime is truly guilty.” The casting will be led by Emma Suárez, who was already the lead in The Gardener, as well as one of the leads in miniseries Innate. Meanwhile, Yon González is known for his role in long-running series Velvet, as Alberto Marquez. The series should be ready for the first half of 2027.

Untitled Money Heist spin-off (spin-offs?)

Genre: Adventure, thriller

Episodes: TBD

Cast, writers and directors: TBA

Executive producers: Àlex Pina, Esther Martínez Lobato

As of this writing, nothing specific has been announced concerning what comes next for the Money Heist universe. Last May, Netflix organized a splashy event featuring many of the main actors, and a cryptic teaser saying: “What comes next already has begun.” According to our reporting and fandom speculation, possibilities include a Professor (Álvaro Morte) spin-off or a new season with a new target and the same Professor at the helm; for now, nothing has been revealed. We can expect the radio silence to end over the next few months, as cameras will probably roll to have at least one Money Heist project before the end of 2027.

Gangs of Galicia (Season 3)

Genre: Crime, drama

Episodes: TBA

Writer: Jorge Guerricaechevarria

Directors: Ángeles Huerta and Javier Rodríguez

Cast: Clara Lago, Tamar Novas

After the April launch of season 2, Netflix did not wait very long until announcing the new season for Gangs of Galicia. The Vaca Films production will also end with its third season, which will signal the end of the road for Ana (Clara Lago) and Daniel (Tamar Novas), as a teaser showcases the low-key final scenes of both season 1 and season 2. The same crew, headed by writer Jorge Guerricaechevarria, is confirmed to return; behind the lens will be Ángeles Huerta and Javier Rodríguez. The logline for the new season teases Daniel’s obsession with finding Ana and their daughter Sara, now living in the witness protection program; and an existential Albanian-based threat for the Padíns clan. Cameras have been rolling in different cities of Galicia for this upcoming season since the beginning of August, mainly in A Coruña; local media reports the shoot is set to last until October. We can expect delivery of this final season somewhere in the first half of 2027 on Netflix.

Los Secretos De La Cortesana

Genre: Period drama

Episodes: TBA

Creators: Carlos de Pando, Sara Antuña

Directors: Paco Caballero, Jota Linares, Elena Trapé

Cast: Carla Campra, Carlos Cuevas

Adapted from the 2022 book by Estefanía Ruiz, the book and the show, which has been shooting this summer in Segovia and in Madrid (including in the Tres Cantos production hub), promises passion, seduction, and manipulation alongside much palace intrigue in 18th-century Madrid. If the creatives are not known for this kind of steamy period drama, as Carlos de Pando and Sara Antuña have created broad sci-fi satire ¡García! for HBO Max, the production company behind Los Secretos de La Cortesana, Zeta Studios, has brought Élite to the world.

The central romance between main characters Julia (Carla Campra), daughter of the court’s painter, and heir to the throne Gonzalo (Carlos Cuevas, who is also starring in upcoming rom-com movie El acercamiento de la mujer cactus y el hombre globo), will be spiced up by: court conventions, an irate royal family, revenge, decadent parties, and a secret society of women conspiring to assume power… Not necessarily in that order. The project, on paper, has all the makings of Spain’s answer to Bridgerton in a country that has already been well-known for its consistent production of steamy period dramas. But will it convince audiences worldwide?

Jotadé

Genre : Crime thriller

Episodes : 4

Director : Daniel Calparsoro

Writers : Isa Sánchez and Daniel Corpas

Cast : Isaac Díaz, Aura Garrido, Jose Coronado, Jaime Lorente

This hard-boiled thriller is adapted from a recent novel by author Santiago Díaz, the first in a planned trilogy. The series revolves around a cop who is loyal to his Romani community and his colleagues, but also “brash and irreverent”. This will not come in handy as he is tasked with the investigation into a brutal criminal network, one that should be done while keeping a low profile. Even if it is one of the first credits for star Isaac Díaz, the supporting cast is full of fan favorites, such as veteran José Coronado, which just starred in miniseries The Final Problem, and Money Heist‘s Jaime Lorente. As the shoot was announced in October, don’t expect to see it before 2028. Our full preview can be found here.

The Whisper Of Fire

Genre : Thriller

Directors : Laura Alvea and José Ortuño

Writers : Jesús Mesas Silva and Javier Andrés Roig

Cast : Inma Cuesta, Alejandro García, Iván Pellicer, Zoe Bonafonte and Alicia Armenteros

The shoot of this new 4-part miniseries started in Tenerife and Madrid in October of 2026. Like a good chunk of this slate, it is another adaptation of a best-selling book. This time, it’s from Javier Castillo, which marks the fourth time one of his books has been adapted for the streamer ; like for the 2025 series The Crystal Cuckoo, the same crew of writers and directors are returning to helm this new project, under the supervision of the same production company (Atípica). The new thriller revolves around the death of a young astrophysicist and a separate investigation launched by her twin brother and a Civil Guard Sergeant. The lead will be held by Inma Cuesta, who already starred in 2020 miniseries The Mess You Leave Behind and was one of the major additions in the second season of Berlin. You can find our full preview here.

Breathless/Respira (season 3)

Genre: Medical drama

Episodes: 8

Writers: Carlos Ruano, Guillermo Escribano, Ruth García and Nach Solís

Directors: Carlos Ruano, Polo Menárguez and Marc Vigil

Cast: Najwa Nimri, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Blanca Suárez, Manu Ríos, Borja Luna, Xoán Fórneas, Pablo Alborán, Belén Cuesta, Asia Ortega, Carlos González, Albert Salazar, and Nacho Fresneda

Another Spanish series is set to end on Netflix in 2027: medical drama Breathless. Nevertheless, the genre is still very much alive and kicking for Netflix original series in the wake of the global success of The Pitt, with projects out of Norway and France expected to premiere within the next few months. The shoot has been progressing since early May; it will also feature a new prestigious addition in the form of La Casa de Papel‘s Belén Cuesta as the new hospital manager, podcast host Judit Casat, which will put the entire staff under pressure. The official logline also teases that things will come to a head for surgeons Jésica (Blanca Suárez) and Pilar (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón) over the head of department position; and relationship drama is coming for characters Biel (Manu Ríos), Quique (Xoán Fórneas) and May (Marwa Bakhat). You can find our extended preview here.

Queenpin/La Dama Del Norte

Genre: Narcothriller

Episodes: 8

Writers: Daniel Écija (creator, Paco’s Men, Locked Up), Pablo Fajardo, Andrés Martín Soto (as script coordinators), Ignacio Campón, and Olga Salvador

Directors: Esteban Crespo and Oskar Santos

Cast: Elena Rivera, Maxi Iglesias, Laura Weissmahr and Lola Rodríguez

Shooting has been underway since July of 2026 in Galicia and Porto (Portugal) on this new miniseries adapting the novel by Ulises Bértolo, based on the true story of the largest cocaine seizure in the country in the 1990s. The series stars Elena Rivera, who was seen in a supporting role in the ambitious historical series Heirs to the Land on Netflix, as Diana, a young woman who arrives in Madrid and eventually becomes the head of the most notorious cartel in the country alongside friends Penélope and Maricarmen. The male lead Maxi Iglesias, playing detective Medina, has been seen in the long-running show Valeria. The narcothriller genre has performed well globally for Netflix, including with 2024 series Griselda and acquisition Queen of the South, both featuring women at the head of an international drug ring. More information on the project can be found in our preview here.

The Night Marta Disappeared/En El Nombre de Marta

Genre: Drama, mystery

Episodes: 6

Writers: Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, Salvador S. Molina, Curro Serrano and David Orea Arribas (also creators)

Directors: Carlos Sedes, Laura Alvea and José Ortuño

Cast: Blanca Portillo, Vicente Romero, Verónica Sánchez, María León, Paco Tous and Hugo Welzel

After the summer release of Oasis, the crew of Bambu Producciones is already in production on another Netflix show, this time inspired by a true case and shot last spring in Sevilla — we can expect a 2027 premiere. The production company already made the very well-received miniseries The Asunta Case, which placed second among the most-watched international series on the platform back in 2024. This project calls back to the shocking case of the disappearance of 17-year-old Marta del Castillo in Seville, which triggered a national tragedy and a traumatic experience for her family, from false confessions to a justice system that never was able to close the case. This miniseries is also presented as a fictionalized account of the case, but Netflix underlines that it “meticulously and respectfully reconstructs everything that happened from the day of the disappearance,” with a strong focus on the fight from Marta’s family. The show may be one of the highlights of the 2027 Spanish line-up. Our full preview is available here.

Nine Queens

Genre : Crime thriller

Episodes : TBA

Writers : Xosé Morais and Víctor Sierra

Directors : Álex Rodrigo and Jorge Saavedra

Cast : Álvaro Morte, Patrick Criado, Aura Garrido, Jose Coronado, Margarida Corceiro

Xosé Morais and Victor Sierra may not be that known globally, but have stacked up a respectable track record of series and miniseries in Spain, some of which are high-concept shows. On the Netflix front, they were behind The Longest Night in 2022. Now, they are back for one of the splashiest projects on the slate : a team-up of Money Heist‘s Álvaro Morte and Patrick Criado (who played Rafael) as con men in a series adaptation of Argentinian cult classic Nueve Reinas, who had an amazing international career 25 years ago – and provided yet another star turn for Ricardo Darin. Here, the action will be transplanted in 2012 Madrid, at the height of the economic crisis, but the scam remains the same : two conmen try to sell a rare collection of counterfeit stamps to a mark, here a tycoon to be played by José Coronado. In a year that may have to do without a Money Heist-related project, expect a big buzz when it eventually premieres, we guess somewhere in 2027. You can find more details in our extended preview here.

Alpha Males/Machos Alfa season 6

Genre : Comedy

Episodes : 10

Writers : Alberto and Laura Caballero

Director : Laura Caballero

Cast : Fernando Gil, María Hervás, Raúl Tejón, Kira Miró, Gorka Otxoa, Paula Gallego, Fele Martínez and Raquel Guerrero

Since premiering right after Christmas 2022, Alpha Males has proved to be one of the most resilient and successful comedies on the Netflix slate, and managed to produce a season almost every year. And, last April, it was confirmed that the sibling creative team of Alberto and Laura Caballero were hard at work on the production of a sixth and final season. That will also be the longest shelf life yet for any of the remakes derived from the project, as Dutch, Italian and German versions are still with a couple of seasons under their belt, some with a second or third season in production. As for the logline, the gang will try to perfect their respective masculinity…. Without really mastering deconstruction. Our full preview can be found here.

Lobo

Genre: Crime drama, period drama, horror

Episodes: 7

Writers: Alberto Marini and Juan Galiñanes

Directors: Alberto Marini and Javier Rodríguez Delgado

Cast: Luis Tosar and Tristán Ulloa

If Mindhunter or the ongoing Monster anthology are any indication, early profiling and serial killers are in demand as themes for Netflix series. And 2027 will see one of the most ambitious projects in the history of production company Vaca Films (Gangs of Galicia): a fictionalized account of the 19th-century trial of Manuel Blanco Romasanta, who went down as the first recorded serial killer in the history of the country; he also famously claimed to be a werewolf during the trial, which gives its name to the project (lobo translates to “wolf”). The shoot wrapped in May 2025, making extensive use of various locales in Galicia and Santiago de Compostela as backdrops for what appears to be a series strongly bent on gothic horror. The project reunites star Luis Tosar with the duo of writers Alberto Marini and Juan Galiñanes; they previously made the genre Spanish movie Fatum in 2023.

Untitled Daniel Sancho Case Miniseries

Genre : True crime, thriller

Episodes : TBA

Writers : TBA

Directors : TBA

Cast : Martiño Rivas

This show, a new production from Bambú Producciones (Oasis, The Asunta Case) will fictionalize a true story that caused a major stir in Spanish media in the summer of 2023. We know very little about the project, which is currently in production between Spain and Thailand, but the first looks feature Martiño Rivas looking pretty much like the real Daniel Sancho, a 30-year-old chef who was accused of murdering Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta and dismembering him. He narrowly escaped the death penalty in 2024 but confessed to the crime. More will be revealed on the take for this show closer to the premiere, which we do not expect to happen before 2028.

En El Círculo Del Asesino

Genre : Investigation, crime drama

Episodes : 7

Writers: Sergio G. Sánchez, Guillem Clua

Directors : Sergio G. Sánchez, Pedro Martín-Calero

Cast : Belén Rueda, Gabriela Andrada, Catalina Sopelana, Alfons Nieto, Francesc Orella, Loreto Mauleón, Nacho Fresneda, César Mateo, Carlos Serrano, Eneko Sagardoy, Paula Usero, Nao Albet y Albert Pla

Announced in October of 2025, this series also echoes a first, like Lobo : as the former recounts one of the first (and weirdest) serial killer trials in recorded history, this one is inspired by a real case and follows a serial killer case from the 1990s. But it follows it in the present day, as a young journalist is reconstructing it for a narrative podcast a la Serial, and teams up with a veteran reporter to track down the protagonists in the case… All during the mounting outcry related to the imminent release of the condemned killer. The project is starring renowned actress Belén Rueda, alongside Gabriela Andrada, who was seen in a supporting role in the My Fault trilogy for Prime. We expect this one to release in the first half of 2027.

Are you excited about some (or all) of these upcoming projects? Discuss and let us know in the comment section below!