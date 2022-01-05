When will ‘Titans’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

Titans is returning for a fourth season and assuming Netflix doesn’t lose the international rights to the show, they’ll be carrying season 4 in full shortly after the series finishes airing on HBO Max. Here’s a guide to Titans on Netflix and when we’re expecting season 4 to drop.

Originally first airing on DC Universe, HBO Max has since taken over the reins for Titans which is developed from the Teen Titans IP from the DC IP. We’ve seen plenty of recognizable DC heroes and villains filter in and out of the show. Season 3 notably featured Scarecrow and Oracle.

For those unaware, Netflix acquired the international rights to Titans starting with season 1. Its sister show, Doom Patrol was sold internationally to Prime Video.

When does production start on Titans season 4?

Filming for the fourth season of Titans is currently scheduled to begin at the end of February (February 28th) and run through to the middle of the summer (July 21st).

If we look at previous filming dates, we know that season 3 was filmed between October 2020 and June 2021 before then airing between August 2021 and October 2021.

When will Titans Season 4 be on HBO Max?

Once again, the series will air/stream first on HBO Max before coming to Netflix. No official release date has been announced just yet but is expected to come in 2022.

Given the tight turnaround we see from DC shows, we’re expecting a similar schedule for 2022. Meaning we will likely see episodes begin dropping come late Summer 2022 before wrapping up later in the year.

Could Netflix lose the international rights to Titans?

Before we jump into when we’re expecting Titans to be on Netflix, we should add a caveat that we could see Warner Brothers Television decide to buy back the international rights. We’ve seen that happen recently with ViacomCBS taking back the global rights (at significant cost) to Star Trek: Discovery.

While there are no examples of Warner Brothers doing this, their international expansion of HBO Max internationally could give them a reason to do it.

When will Season 4 of Titans be on Netflix?

So when will Titans season 4 be on Netflix? Unlike the US, Netflix doesn’t get weekly episodes and instead has to wait until the series has finished airing.

In previous years, we typically have to wait around a month or two after the finale airs in the US before coming to Netflix. Season 3, for example, finished airing on HBO Max in late October 2021 before coming in early December 2021.

Assuming the show airs on the schedule outlined above, we can once again expect the latest season of Titans added to Netflix internationally towards the end of 2022.

We’ll update this post over time with developments so keep it bookmarked.

A number of DC shows still come to Netflix despite WB’s efforts in supporting its own platforms in recent years and we’ve got a full preview of all the DC shows coming to Netflix here.

Are you looking forward to watching Titans season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.